ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

TSMC will remain the bedrock of the global chipmaking industry. ASML’s lithography systems make it the best “pick-and-shovel” play. Texas Instruments' diversification, strong cash flows, and shareholder-friendly moves make it a great evergreen investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV)

You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Veeva Systems Company Info. Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Stocks are the best investment vehicle for generating long-term wealth. Tech stocks were the driving force behind the latest bull market. Their pullback is a buying opportunity to buy those with long-term growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Software Security#Design Technology#Semiconductors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Governments#Eda
notebookcheck.net

Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market

Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

Is This Under-the-Radar Stock a Buy After Its Recent Acquisition?

Whirlpool recently made an under-the-radar acquisition that you may not have heard about. The deal will be accretive to the company's earnings per share. It could also make investors more comfortable buying the dip on Whirlpool stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

As companies fight to retain talent, employee benefits startups might escape cost cuts

There was a spike in the number of startups offering employee benefits services through a B2B2C model last year, as nearly every company focused on employee benefits amid the Great Resignation in an effort to retain and attract talent. These startups sell everything from paid care leave coordination and fertility services to discounted gym memberships to consumers through their employers.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

1 Hot Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid (For Now)

Pfizer isn't fully dependent on coronavirus vaccine sales for growth, but for now, BioNTech is. Vaccine sales are expected to fall next year, and they might already be doing so in some markets. BioNTech stock is likely to struggle until the company commercializes some new medicines. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Uniswap Labs COO MC Lader on the incentives behind DeFi

This week on Chain Reaction, we interviewed Mary-Catherine (MC) Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, the team behind one of the largest decentralized crypto exchanges. You can listen to the full interview below. Lader explained that Uniswap itself is a non-custodial, open-source protocol governed by holders of its UNI...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Tech Layoffs Aren't Panicking This Investor

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Deidre Woollard...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID -6.13%) Q2 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

This Growth Stock Is Entering a New Chapter, and It's a Buy Right Now

Zillow has nearly sold all of its remaining homes in inventory from its failed iBuying experiment. The company is building a new, capital-light business that could be highly profitable within the next few years. Zillow will have to operate at a much smaller size than it's accustomed to in the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Eli Lilly has a solid business with strong long-term growth potential. Novo Nordisk has a storied past and a promising future. Vertex Pharmaceuticals should be a huge winner for long-term investors with its game-changing therapies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 48%, Should Investors Buy and Hold PayPal for 5 Years?

PayPal is a distinct leader in a massive secular growth industry. The company's second-quarter performance eased a lot of investor concern about its business. PayPal's market value could more than double in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Tencent veterans secure $13M to build cross-chain decentralized identities

Bit-powered identities come in the form of its namesake domain name. This is how it works: pick a .bit alias, link it up with the addresses of your crypto or NFT wallets that .bit currently supports, and all the data and assets from those wallets will now sit under .bit’s “data container” and be displayed on your .bit page.
ECONOMY
Apple Insider

Power outage may cut iPad production at Foxconn and Compal

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production of theiPad could be impacted by power outages instigated by a rationing of electricity by a Chinese province during the worst heatwave in 60 years.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy