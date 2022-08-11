ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

GSK attacks ‘meritless claims’ over heartburn drug Zantac

GSK and its consumer spin-off brand Haleon have hit back at market speculation over heartburn drug Zantac that sent its shares plummeting on Thursday.Pharma giant GSK bashed the “meritless claims” which alleged that the use of Zantac, known chemically as ranitidine, increases the risk of cancer in patients.It said in a statement on Friday: “The overwhelming weight of the scientific evidence supports the conclusion that there is no increased cancer risk associated with the use of ranitidine.“Suggestions to the contrary are therefore inconsistent with the science, and GSK will vigorously defend itself against all meritless claims alleging otherwise.”Consumer health group...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
contagionlive.com

Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis

The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Gsk#Lawsuits#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ubs Group
Fortune

Fauci calls BA.5 a ‘moving target’ that may subside by the time Omicron boosters are ready. Scientists are pushing for a universal COVID vaccine instead

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vaccines made specifically to tackle the BA.5 subvariant of COVID should be ready by this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, told The Hill this week. But the vaccines could suffer from one major flaw—BA.5-specific vaccines may become less effective once the Omicron subvariant is replaced by another strain, a real possibility given that dominant strains have been replaced with more competitive forms of the virus roughly every six months during the course of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Amazon's improved pace of growth and solid long-term prospects make the stock an attractive bet. AMD is standing tall in a difficult semiconductor environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Motley Fool

Bitcoin Reaches $25,000, Is the Worst Over for Crypto?

There are reasons for optimism, but we're not out of the woods yet. Crypto market sentiment is the most optimistic it's been since April. Bitcoin briefly reached $25,135, but it could not hold above $25,000. Crypto still has a lot of hurdles to overcome before we can talk about a...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What Stock Could Benefit Most From the Inflation Reduction Act?

The Inflation Reduction Act intends to thwart China's dominance in rare earth metals. In the future, EV automakers will seek out rare earth metals from non-Chinese sources. MP Materials and Lynas Rare Earths should be major beneficiaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $100? Buy the Dip on This Beaten-Down Growth Stock

There's a growing disconnect between Lovesac's financial performance and its valuation. The company is already profitable and enjoys a robust runway for growth. Lovesac's market value could double in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 48%, Should Investors Buy and Hold PayPal for 5 Years?

PayPal is a distinct leader in a massive secular growth industry. The company's second-quarter performance eased a lot of investor concern about its business. PayPal's market value could more than double in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

Read the most recent pitches from players about IDYA. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in IDYA. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
INDUSTRY
IFLScience

UK Approves Dual COVID-19 Vaccine That Targets Variants In World First

The UK has just made a world-first move, approving a dual COVID-19 vaccine tackling both the original virus strain and the newer Omicron variant, according to an announcement from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Known as a “bivalent” vaccine, half of the Moderna-made booster shot...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV)

You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Veeva Systems Company Info. Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS -5.28%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Assured Guaranty Ltd.

A holding company that provides, through its operating subsidiaries, credit enhancement products to the public finance, structured finance and mortgage markets. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about AGO. rhallbick (91.03) Submitted: 1/1/2018 12:42:22 PM :
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy