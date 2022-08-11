Read full article on original website
Related
Moderna, Pfizer Could Release Omicron-Targeting Vaccines By September
Omicron-targeting vaccines will arrive in early fall, based on the latest update from public health sources. After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urged vaccine makers in June to come up with boosters targeting the newer strains and variants of the novel coronavirus, Moderna and Pfizer are getting closer to the release of their updated vaccines.
GSK attacks ‘meritless claims’ over heartburn drug Zantac
GSK and its consumer spin-off brand Haleon have hit back at market speculation over heartburn drug Zantac that sent its shares plummeting on Thursday.Pharma giant GSK bashed the “meritless claims” which alleged that the use of Zantac, known chemically as ranitidine, increases the risk of cancer in patients.It said in a statement on Friday: “The overwhelming weight of the scientific evidence supports the conclusion that there is no increased cancer risk associated with the use of ranitidine.“Suggestions to the contrary are therefore inconsistent with the science, and GSK will vigorously defend itself against all meritless claims alleging otherwise.”Consumer health group...
ValueWalk
Zantac Lawsuits Tank Pharma Stocks As Haleon, GSK, Sanofi Issue Defense
Investors are bracing for billions of dollars in losses due to lawsuits filed over the heartburn drug Zantac. The three U.K.-based drugmakers shed tens of billions of dollars from their market caps amid the potential for litigation in the U.S. Although the issues and resulting lawsuits associated with Zantac have...
contagionlive.com
Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis
The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fauci calls BA.5 a ‘moving target’ that may subside by the time Omicron boosters are ready. Scientists are pushing for a universal COVID vaccine instead
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vaccines made specifically to tackle the BA.5 subvariant of COVID should be ready by this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, told The Hill this week. But the vaccines could suffer from one major flaw—BA.5-specific vaccines may become less effective once the Omicron subvariant is replaced by another strain, a real possibility given that dominant strains have been replaced with more competitive forms of the virus roughly every six months during the course of the pandemic.
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine linked to death in South Africa, health regulator reports
South Africa's health regulator reported on Thursday a causal link between the death of an individual and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, the first time such a direct link has been made in the country. The person presented with rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome soon after being given J&J's...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
Motley Fool
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Amazon's improved pace of growth and solid long-term prospects make the stock an attractive bet. AMD is standing tall in a difficult semiconductor environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Bitcoin Reaches $25,000, Is the Worst Over for Crypto?
There are reasons for optimism, but we're not out of the woods yet. Crypto market sentiment is the most optimistic it's been since April. Bitcoin briefly reached $25,135, but it could not hold above $25,000. Crypto still has a lot of hurdles to overcome before we can talk about a...
The do-good investing boom is under scrutiny by regulators, investors, and GOP politicians
While big banks and asset managers build teams around ESG investing and appeal to investors' preferences, regulators are scrutinizing the industry.
Martin Shkreli’s crypto crashes after major wallet dumps tokens
“Martin Shkreli Inu” has recovered somewhat, but is still 55% below its price on Friday morning.
Motley Fool
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032
If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
What Stock Could Benefit Most From the Inflation Reduction Act?
The Inflation Reduction Act intends to thwart China's dominance in rare earth metals. In the future, EV automakers will seek out rare earth metals from non-Chinese sources. MP Materials and Lynas Rare Earths should be major beneficiaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Got $100? Buy the Dip on This Beaten-Down Growth Stock
There's a growing disconnect between Lovesac's financial performance and its valuation. The company is already profitable and enjoys a robust runway for growth. Lovesac's market value could double in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Down 48%, Should Investors Buy and Hold PayPal for 5 Years?
PayPal is a distinct leader in a massive secular growth industry. The company's second-quarter performance eased a lot of investor concern about its business. PayPal's market value could more than double in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.
Read the most recent pitches from players about IDYA. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in IDYA. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
IFLScience
UK Approves Dual COVID-19 Vaccine That Targets Variants In World First
The UK has just made a world-first move, approving a dual COVID-19 vaccine tackling both the original virus strain and the newer Omicron variant, according to an announcement from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Known as a “bivalent” vaccine, half of the Moderna-made booster shot...
Motley Fool
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV)
You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Veeva Systems Company Info. Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific...
Motley Fool
Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS -5.28%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
A holding company that provides, through its operating subsidiaries, credit enhancement products to the public finance, structured finance and mortgage markets. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about AGO. rhallbick (91.03) Submitted: 1/1/2018 12:42:22 PM :
Comments / 0