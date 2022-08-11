Read full article on original website
WOUB
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
WHIZ
Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair: Food Safety
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Blue-Ribbon Fair kicks off with games, music, animal shows and food. But before anyone can dig in, the food needs to be checked by Health Specialists in order to make sure that people are safe during the fair. Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Michael Cruze, spoke about how they usually check for health code violations by visiting each food booth for violations such as food being stored at the correct temperature, that it’s cooked properly and the over-all cleanliness of the booth.
WHIZ
Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
Pickerington schools may not open for all students on first day
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Local School District announced some students may not be able to attend class on the first day. Due to an unprecedented number of students enrolling, Pickerington Schools may not be able to process every student’s residency verification requirement paperwork before the first day of classes, the district announced on Facebook. […]
WHIZ
Harness Racing at the Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Sunday at the Muskingum County Fair harness racing took off with a rolling start!. Don Tiger, the owner of the reigning Ohio horse of the year, said harness racing is a big part of Ohio and commerce. “It’s a billion dollar industry and you can do it at...
cleveland19.com
$100M available to Ohio law enforcement to help fight, prevent violent crime
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Big changes are coming to the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant funding available to local law enforcement agencies has increased from $58 million to $100 million, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. DeWine said the expansion will help the Ohio support local law...
WMBF
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
Mount Vernon News
Nonprofit group helps trap, spay and neuter rural cats
A nonprofit organization called Rural Ohio Cats and Kittens was formed in December 2021 with a mission to humanely control the population of feral cats to "prevent the suffering of future litters," vice president Betty Miranda told the Mount Vernon News. The group operates primarily in Knox, Franklin and Licking...
WHIZ
Cambridge City Park Hosts 2nd Day of Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival
CAMBRIDGE, Oh – The Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival continued today!. Artists and vendors are set up at Cambridge City Park from 10 am until 7 PM!. Over 70 artists , displaying and selling everything from woodwork and wooden toys, to jewelry, soaps, candles, and more are featured at the 3-Day festival.
WHIZ
Dona L. Joseph
Dona LuAnn Joseph, 67 of Zanesville passed early the morning of August 14, 2022 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, April 5, 1955 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Thomas Fleming and Mary June Stewart. She was raised by her beloved mother, the late Geraldine Fleming. Dona was a 1973 graduate of Maysville High School and the Muskingum Vocational School. She was a longtime employee of Genesis Healthcare System, serving first as a nurse and later as an administrative assistant at both Bethesda and Good Samaritan hospital.
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
cwcolumbus.com
As many struggle with prices, team expands to provide more low-cost animal services
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It is hard to find a cuter scene: a room full of kittens playing, patrolling, and even ready to pounce. But, concerns for these animals and families across Central Ohio are real. "The population of Columbus is constantly growing, and we only have a couple...
Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say
BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
WHIZ
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge
A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week one broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – High school football returns this week, and WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you each Friday night. On Z92 Radio it’s a big-nonconference matchup as DeSales travels to Dresden to take on Tri-Valley. Jeff Nezbeth joins David Kinder on the broadcasts on Z92 this year.
Kangaroos continue to evade police in Stark County
It's been four days since reports of two kangaroos hopping around the Village of Brewster were first reported, and police are still working to track down the animals.
Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
The Spectrum: CHIPS Act in Ohio; candidates in November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A historic investment that’s poised to put Ohio on the cusp of a technological boom. “We are better positioned than any other nation in the world to win the economic competition of the 21st century,” said President Joe Biden. The Spectrum takes a look at the […]
WOUB
After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse
TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
WHIZ
Blue Front Cafe & Angry Bull Saloon Host Downed Bikers Fund Poker Run
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Motorcyclists gathered at Blue Front Cafe and Angry Bull Saloon today for the 31st Annual Down Bikers Fund Poker Run. Bikers took off on their rides in waves from 10 am until 1 PM and will return around 5 PM to enjoy food, fun, and live music, all for a great cause!
