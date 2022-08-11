ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...
JEROME, MI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Washington Township man with string of felony convictions denied bond after police file gun, assault, other charges

A Washington Township man who has multiple felony convictions is jailed without bond on gun, assault and theft charges. Harold Michael Franks, 40, of the 300 block of Route 356 was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault, theft and receiving stolen property, which are felonies. He also faces charges of making terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment and two count of simple assault.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family seeks closure for 23-year-old found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Woman killed, man arrested in Hillsdale County shooting

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A woman is dead and man suspected in the murder is in jail following a Friday night shooting, police said. At about 10 p.m. Aug. 12, troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township, northeast Hillsdale County.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Newport man accused of attacking man with incendiary device, shotgun charged

A Newport man accused of attacking someone with an incendiary device and a shotgun has been charged, officials said. James Michael Pattenaude, 38, was arraigned Thursday in 1st District Court in Monroe on several charges, including felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and using a firearm during a felony, related to the attack, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Police asking for public help in finding boat stolen from Ingham County home

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a boat and trailer stolen from an Ingham County residence. On July 18, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District were called to investigate a boat and trailer that had gone missing from a residence on Heeney road in Stockbridge.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Canton police seek information on missing man's whereabouts

Canton — The Canton Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 21-year-old Canton resident who has been missing since Thursday. Kameron Terry was last seen at 4 a.m. leaving his home on the 3900 block of Timberline Court, police said in a press release Saturday. Police...
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
LAKE ORION, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
DETROIT, MI
