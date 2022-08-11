Read full article on original website
deadlinedetroit.com
How prior criminal case against Grand Blanc teen's alleged killer 'fell apart'
The Detroit News last week reported that a man charged with fatally shooting a Grand Blanc teen in July was on the lam after skipping sentencing in a case where he was accused of shooting at his girlfriend then barricading himself with his infant daughter. The paper now traces in...
wtvbam.com
Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...
Man charged with open murder, accused of killing co-worker at GM plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 48-year-old Albanian man has been arraigned on a charge of open murder in connection with the death of Gregory Robertson, a 49-year-old Pontiac man, Fox 2 Detroit reports. Astrit Bushi was arrested Thursday morning at the General Motors plant and arraigned on the charge Saturday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cleaning service employee charged for fatally assaulting coworker at GM Orion Assembly plant, police say
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 48-year-old cleaning service worker was arraigned on Saturday on a charge of open murder. Astrit Gjon Bushi of Albania is being held without bond in Oakland County Jail on account of fatally assaulting his coworker, 49-year-old Gregory Robertson, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township.
17-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing death at Belle Isle
DETROIT -- Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man and have a 17-year-old suspect in custody in connection with the incident, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers were dispatched to Belle Isle Friday night after Hamtramck Police contacted MSP regarding the stabbing. Hamtramck Police say the 17-year-old suspect...
Suspect arraigned on open murder in fatal beating of coworker at GM Orion Plant
Roberston and Bushi were working at the dock area when Bushi allegedly beat Robertson to death, according to Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Washington Township man with string of felony convictions denied bond after police file gun, assault, other charges
A Washington Township man who has multiple felony convictions is jailed without bond on gun, assault and theft charges. Harold Michael Franks, 40, of the 300 block of Route 356 was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault, theft and receiving stolen property, which are felonies. He also faces charges of making terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment and two count of simple assault.
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks closure for 23-year-old found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.
Woman killed, man arrested in Hillsdale County shooting
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A woman is dead and man suspected in the murder is in jail following a Friday night shooting, police said. At about 10 p.m. Aug. 12, troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township, northeast Hillsdale County.
State police investigate Calhoun Co. electrical wire thefts
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating irrigation wire thefts that spanned over several days.
Armed robbers target Warren drug store, 2 suspects at large
The Warren Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a pharmacy this weekend on the city’s east side. No one was injured, but the suspects got away.
Detroit News
Newport man accused of attacking man with incendiary device, shotgun charged
A Newport man accused of attacking someone with an incendiary device and a shotgun has been charged, officials said. James Michael Pattenaude, 38, was arraigned Thursday in 1st District Court in Monroe on several charges, including felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and using a firearm during a felony, related to the attack, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Man faces 10 felonies for shooting at man, trying to set him on fire
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at a man after attempting to light him on fire has been arrested on multiple felony charges. James Michael Pattenaude was arraigned Thursday, Aug. 11, on 10 felony charges after being accused of trying to shoot a man during an argument in Berlin Township two days prior, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
WILX-TV
Police asking for public help in finding boat stolen from Ingham County home
STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a boat and trailer stolen from an Ingham County residence. On July 18, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District were called to investigate a boat and trailer that had gone missing from a residence on Heeney road in Stockbridge.
Detroit News
Canton police seek information on missing man's whereabouts
Canton — The Canton Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 21-year-old Canton resident who has been missing since Thursday. Kameron Terry was last seen at 4 a.m. leaving his home on the 3900 block of Timberline Court, police said in a press release Saturday. Police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 17-year-old turns himself in after fatally stabbing someone on Belle Isle
DETROIT – Michigan State Police reported there was a suspicious death on Belle Isle Friday night. According to an MSP tweet, troopers found a deceased 55-year-old male from Hamtramck on the island around 8 p.m. near Riverbank Road and Oakway Drive. Police state that the victim was fatally stabbed with a knife.
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists faces additional charges
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists is facing additional charges of reckless driving and injuring other riders. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, was initially charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek 3 suspects who stole money, Chrysler 300 after luring man from a nightclub
DETROIT – Police are searching for suspects in regards to a carjacking that happened in late July. According to Detroit police, on July 27, around 5:25 a.m., three suspects stole a 2014 Chrysler 300 and money from a 31-year-old man on the 15300 block of Stansbury Avenue. Two women...
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
