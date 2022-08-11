ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

San Luis Obispo County completes Fourth Supervisorial District recount, no discrepancies found

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Elections Office found no discrepancies in the results for the county's Fourth Supervisorial District during a recount that was requested by a community member on behalf of incumbent Lynn Compton. The post San Luis Obispo County completes Fourth Supervisorial District recount, no discrepancies found appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Atascadero, CA
Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Atascadero, CA
Society
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Slo#City Council#San Luis
Paso Robles Daily News

Best wineries with food in Paso Robles

– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
kclu.org

Central Coast man shot to death

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/01 – 08/07/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 01, 2022. 08:17— Ashley Ann...
calcoastnews.com

SLO County upstarts grab a slice of cannabis kingpin’s empire

When San Luis Obispo picked the people who would operate three marijuana retail shops in the city, they selected Helios Dayspring and his Natural Healing Center. They also got a group of people who were behind Megan’s Organic Market and another group who applied under SLOCal Roots. The Megan’s...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Crash on Highway 101 in SLO leaves on person with major injuries

One person suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning. Shortly after 3 a.m., a caller reported a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 near the Monterey Street offramp, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Medics arrived at the scene and provided treatment, after which an ambulance transported the individual to a local trauma center.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy