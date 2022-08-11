Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approve new homeless plan
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a new five-year plan to reduce homelessness in the community by 50%. The post San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approve new homeless plan appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo County completes Fourth Supervisorial District recount, no discrepancies found
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Elections Office found no discrepancies in the results for the county's Fourth Supervisorial District during a recount that was requested by a community member on behalf of incumbent Lynn Compton. The post San Luis Obispo County completes Fourth Supervisorial District recount, no discrepancies found appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
5-year plan approved to address homeless problem in San Luis Obispo County
A 5-year plan to address the growing homelessness problem in San Luis Obispo County was approved this week by the board of supervisors.
Friends and neighbors get together for the 33rd annual Day in the Park event
There were all kinds of activities for families to enjoy too such as the Party Factory Kids Zone, the Zoo to You Petting Zoo, and a canine agility course.
3 residents injured, dog dies in RV fire in Atascadero
20 firefighters responded to the fully engulfed vehicle Saturday morning.
UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision
California Highway Patrol in Buellton said that the incident was a non-injury hit and run involving two vehicles, and one driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The post UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County couple has lived in a hotel for 9 months. Now they face a ‘dire emergency’
“Every morning I’m waking up with acid in my stomach,” author Mark Onspaugh said of their housing crisis.
Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
SLO fire chief announces retirement after 34 years of service. ‘It has been my honor’
The city is currently recruiting for a new chief.
Outage knocks out power to 1,200 SLO County customers
PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.
SLO County’s Looney Tunes election recount is over. The MAGA crowd still isn’t satisfied
“Counting is only a small part of what these machines do to affect our county’s elections.” | OPINION
Best wineries with food in Paso Robles
– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
Firefighters save home from vegetation fire in Atascadero
Fire ignited in vegetation, spread to front porch of residence. – Yesterday around 4:32 p.m., firefighters responded to a 30’ x 75’ area of landscaping/vegetation on fire in the 9000 block of Las Lomas in Atascadero. The fire was extending into the front porch of a residence and...
Paso school board disappoints — again — by failing to stand up for LGBTQ students
“So what if the policy exceeds what other district have on the books?” asks The Tribune Editorial Board.
Central Coast man shot to death
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
Red Light Roundup 08/01 – 08/07/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 01, 2022. 08:17— Ashley Ann...
SLO County upstarts grab a slice of cannabis kingpin’s empire
When San Luis Obispo picked the people who would operate three marijuana retail shops in the city, they selected Helios Dayspring and his Natural Healing Center. They also got a group of people who were behind Megan’s Organic Market and another group who applied under SLOCal Roots. The Megan’s...
Sierra Vista performs first 'Donation After Cardiac Death' transplants
The Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center is celebrating successful transplants that saved two lives recently. They say these were their first two "Donation After Cardiac Death" transplants.
Crash on Highway 101 in SLO leaves on person with major injuries
One person suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning. Shortly after 3 a.m., a caller reported a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 near the Monterey Street offramp, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Medics arrived at the scene and provided treatment, after which an ambulance transported the individual to a local trauma center.
5 Things To Do in California For Couples
Looking for things to do in California as a couple? You’re in luck because there is plenty!. Whether you want to do touristy things, go to amusement parks, sit on the beach, or explore nature, you will for sure find something to enjoy!
