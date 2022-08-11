ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Shark Attack in Monterey Bay 08.12.2022

A shark attacks a man’s paddleboard in Monterey Bay. The man and his dog were about 150 yards from the pier at Lovers Point Beach when the shark swam under the paddleboard, turned toward him, and chomped down on the flotation device. The paddleboarder and his dog fell from...
Other Stories This Friday 08.12.2022

The Northern Chumash tribe is asking California governor Gavin Newsom for their homeland back. Particularly, the land around Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. The county health department says covid hospitalizations nearly doubled last week. 17 people receiving treatment for severe covid. Two in ICU. Two more county residents with covid died, but the county does not say their other ailments. Only that the two were over the age of 70.
