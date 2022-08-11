Read full article on original website
Atascadero Concerts 08.12.2022
In Atascadero, a concert and a movie, for free. City manager Rachelle Rickard tells us they’re both on Saturday evening. The concert at 6:30 at Atascadero lake park. The movie at sunken gardens at 8:15, Clifford the Big Red Dog.
Paso School Board Meeting 08.12.2022
Another controversy for the Paso Robles school district. Before Tuesday’s Paso Robles school board meeting attracted a crowd, trustee Dorian Baker took issue with school board president Chris Arend. The incident occurred in the early part of the school board meeting. The trustees open the meeting at 5:30, then...
