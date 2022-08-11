ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Backpacks and Breakfast helps families prepare for back-to-school

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - As the school year begins for many students in Northern Kentucky, two local organizations hosted the 22nd-annual Backpacks and Breakfast event on Sunday. Northern Kentucky Harvest and the organization Be Concerned hosted an event with thousands of struggling families. However, demand for supplies was high this...
COVINGTON, KY
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

