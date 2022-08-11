Read full article on original website
Central Coast breweries brace for nationwide CO2 shortage
Central Coast breweries say they are bracing for the impact of CO2 shortages, adding that the issues they are facing now are enough to keep their hands, or glasses full.
Best wineries with food in Paso Robles
– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
Eddie Tafoya Jr. Finishes 8TH at Santa Maria Reopening
On a track that was as demanding and technical as any the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series has competed on in 2022, Eddie Tafoya Jr. finished eighth in the main event last Saturday night at the Santa Maria Raceway. The finish allowed him to get closer to the drivers ranked second and third in the championship point standings.
Coast Guard and a private boat help rescue kayakers struggling in seas off Cambria
Northwesterly winds make “for a very hard paddle back,” according to Cambria Fire captain.
My review of Pizmo Cafe & Wooly’s in Pismo Beach
We were able to spend another weekend in Pismo Beach courtesy of a friend who owns a beach house there. Before I review the food we had at Pizmo Cafe and Wooly's, I just wanted to tell you how relaxing it was this past weekend.
Dale Evers Studio donates to Redwings live auction
Auction is main fundraiser for nonprofit horse rescue. – Dale Evers Studio has donated a special fine art package to the upcoming Redwings Horse Sanctuary Live Auction. The live auction, along with a silent auction, is the main fundraiser for Redwings, a 31-year-strong nonprofit horse rescue, and sanctuary located at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles.
SLO Fire Chief Keith Aggson announces retirement
Aggson previously had worked in Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles. – Following a 34-year career in the fire service, City of San Luis Obispo Fire Chief Keith Aggson has announced plans to retire in November. He has had an illustrious career on the Central Coast, working in the communities of Atascadero,...
KEYT
A hot weekend for outdoor events up and down the coast
Temperatures are warming slightly going into the weekend. We will be about 3 to 6 degrees above average with dry conditions. If you like the heat, it should be a great opportunity to enjoy one of the last weekends of summertime outside!. Bicycle riders - you'll want to head up...
SLO County couple has lived in a hotel for 9 months. Now they face a ‘dire emergency’
“Every morning I’m waking up with acid in my stomach,” author Mark Onspaugh said of their housing crisis.
GV Wire
Newsom Wants to Extend Life of Avila Beach Nuclear Plant
Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to extend the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by at least five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. A draft bill obtained Friday by The Associated Press said the plan would allow the...
Restaurant with rooftop bar opens in Atascadero
A unique attraction is now open in downtown Atascadero. Cielo Ristorante and Rooftop Bar opened on August 1.
Interactive map shows change in home values this year for every SLO County ZIP code
Every community has seen an increase.
Vegetation fire burns near waste water treatment plant in Paso Robles
The fire is on the northbound side of Highway 101. Smoke could be seen from the Pacific Gas and Electric camera located on Portnoff Hill. The post Vegetation fire burns near waste water treatment plant in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local baseball players competing in Pony League World Series
Jaden Taylor, a San Luis Obispo resident, and Marcus Garcia, a Paso Robles resident, are competing in the Pony League World Series.
kcbx.org
KCBX News Update: SLO City Council water conservation, and cannabis company clean-up of SLO Creek
Local cannabis business cleans up San Luis Obispo Creek. Local cannabis dispensary Megan’s Organic Market celebrated their two-year anniversary in San Luis Obispo by cleaning up the SLO Creek today. Megan Souza is the co-founder and owner of the dispensary. She said they started the business in response to...
New Times
Paso basin continues decline as officials seek real-time well monitoring
The Paso Robles Groundwater Basin lost another 81,800 acre feet (AF) of water storage this spring compared to last spring—the fourth consecutive recorded decline in aquifer levels since 2020 and a continued sign of drought and overpumping, according to SLO County Groundwater Sustainability Director Blaine Reely. "We're pumping more...
esterobaynews.com
Request Help for Longtime Morro Bay Resident Mary Leizear
After a lifetime of cheerleading for others our good friend Mary Leizear could use some of our time, help, and prayers. Mary had a stroke Friday night, July 22. It woke her up. She said she knew it was different and called 911. Paramedics stabilized her as they transported her to St. John’s Regional Hospital in Oxnard. She received innovative surgery and treatment, but it will take time to retrain her body to catch back up with her quick wit and zest for independent living. Please go to Morro Bay Rotary Club’s Web Page: morrobayrotary.org and donate by clicking the “Help Mary” button on the left side under her picture.
Friends and neighbors get together for the 33rd annual Day in the Park event
There were all kinds of activities for families to enjoy too such as the Party Factory Kids Zone, the Zoo to You Petting Zoo, and a canine agility course.
3 residents injured, dog dies in RV fire in Atascadero
20 firefighters responded to the fully engulfed vehicle Saturday morning.
Outage knocks out power to 1,200 SLO County customers
PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.
