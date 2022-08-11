ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayucos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Best wineries with food in Paso Robles

– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Speedway Digest

Eddie Tafoya Jr. Finishes 8TH at Santa Maria Reopening

On a track that was as demanding and technical as any the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series has competed on in 2022, Eddie Tafoya Jr. finished eighth in the main event last Saturday night at the Santa Maria Raceway. The finish allowed him to get closer to the drivers ranked second and third in the championship point standings.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Rolling Hills, CA
City
San Geronimo, CA
City
Cayucos, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Dale Evers Studio donates to Redwings live auction

Auction is main fundraiser for nonprofit horse rescue. – Dale Evers Studio has donated a special fine art package to the upcoming Redwings Horse Sanctuary Live Auction. The live auction, along with a silent auction, is the main fundraiser for Redwings, a 31-year-strong nonprofit horse rescue, and sanctuary located at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KEYT

A hot weekend for outdoor events up and down the coast

Temperatures are warming slightly going into the weekend. We will be about 3 to 6 degrees above average with dry conditions. If you like the heat, it should be a great opportunity to enjoy one of the last weekends of summertime outside!. Bicycle riders - you'll want to head up...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maino
GV Wire

Newsom Wants to Extend Life of Avila Beach Nuclear Plant

Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to extend the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by at least five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. A draft bill obtained Friday by The Associated Press said the plan would allow the...
AVILA BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#The Ranch#Orchids#Business Industry#Linus Business#Old Ranch Sells#San Geronimo Ranch
New Times

Paso basin continues decline as officials seek real-time well monitoring

The Paso Robles Groundwater Basin lost another 81,800 acre feet (AF) of water storage this spring compared to last spring—the fourth consecutive recorded decline in aquifer levels since 2020 and a continued sign of drought and overpumping, according to SLO County Groundwater Sustainability Director Blaine Reely. "We're pumping more...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
esterobaynews.com

Request Help for Longtime Morro Bay Resident Mary Leizear

After a lifetime of cheerleading for others our good friend Mary Leizear could use some of our time, help, and prayers. Mary had a stroke Friday night, July 22. It woke her up. She said she knew it was different and called 911. Paramedics stabilized her as they transported her to St. John’s Regional Hospital in Oxnard. She received innovative surgery and treatment, but it will take time to retrain her body to catch back up with her quick wit and zest for independent living. Please go to Morro Bay Rotary Club’s Web Page: morrobayrotary.org and donate by clicking the “Help Mary” button on the left side under her picture.
MORRO BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy