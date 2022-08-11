After a lifetime of cheerleading for others our good friend Mary Leizear could use some of our time, help, and prayers. Mary had a stroke Friday night, July 22. It woke her up. She said she knew it was different and called 911. Paramedics stabilized her as they transported her to St. John’s Regional Hospital in Oxnard. She received innovative surgery and treatment, but it will take time to retrain her body to catch back up with her quick wit and zest for independent living. Please go to Morro Bay Rotary Club’s Web Page: morrobayrotary.org and donate by clicking the “Help Mary” button on the left side under her picture.

MORRO BAY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO