Friends and neighbors get together for the 33rd annual Day in the Park event
There were all kinds of activities for families to enjoy too such as the Party Factory Kids Zone, the Zoo to You Petting Zoo, and a canine agility course.
Dale Evers Studio donates to Redwings live auction
Auction is main fundraiser for nonprofit horse rescue. – Dale Evers Studio has donated a special fine art package to the upcoming Redwings Horse Sanctuary Live Auction. The live auction, along with a silent auction, is the main fundraiser for Redwings, a 31-year-strong nonprofit horse rescue, and sanctuary located at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles.
SLO Fire Chief Keith Aggson announces retirement
Aggson previously had worked in Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles. – Following a 34-year career in the fire service, City of San Luis Obispo Fire Chief Keith Aggson has announced plans to retire in November. He has had an illustrious career on the Central Coast, working in the communities of Atascadero,...
Best wineries with food in Paso Robles
– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
Sierra Vista performs first 'Donation After Cardiac Death' transplants
The Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center is celebrating successful transplants that saved two lives recently. They say these were their first two "Donation After Cardiac Death" transplants.
Request Help for Longtime Morro Bay Resident Mary Leizear
After a lifetime of cheerleading for others our good friend Mary Leizear could use some of our time, help, and prayers. Mary had a stroke Friday night, July 22. It woke her up. She said she knew it was different and called 911. Paramedics stabilized her as they transported her to St. John’s Regional Hospital in Oxnard. She received innovative surgery and treatment, but it will take time to retrain her body to catch back up with her quick wit and zest for independent living. Please go to Morro Bay Rotary Club’s Web Page: morrobayrotary.org and donate by clicking the “Help Mary” button on the left side under her picture.
Paso school board disappoints — again — by failing to stand up for LGBTQ students
“So what if the policy exceeds what other district have on the books?” asks The Tribune Editorial Board.
Eddie Tafoya Jr. Finishes 8TH at Santa Maria Reopening
On a track that was as demanding and technical as any the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series has competed on in 2022, Eddie Tafoya Jr. finished eighth in the main event last Saturday night at the Santa Maria Raceway. The finish allowed him to get closer to the drivers ranked second and third in the championship point standings.
3 residents injured, dog dies in RV fire in Atascadero
20 firefighters responded to the fully engulfed vehicle Saturday morning.
Restaurant with rooftop bar opens in Atascadero
A unique attraction is now open in downtown Atascadero. Cielo Ristorante and Rooftop Bar opened on August 1.
Steve Martin qualifies as Paso Robles mayoral candidate
– Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin is off and running for a third term. The Clerk’s Office of San Luis Obispo County notified local election officials today that Martin’s nomination paperwork is in order and that he is qualified for the November ballot. “It’s the first hurdle of...
Moving Forward: Goin’ Fishin’ and Top Dog Coffee Bar Changes Ownership
Dustin Blom is the new owner of Top Dog Coffee Bar. Fifteen years ago, one of my first small business stories for the Bay News was about Patrick Bietz and Suzanne Maury, owners of Top Dog Coffee Bar. As of July 26, Dustin Blom became the new owner. A private...
Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Paso School Board Meeting 08.12.2022
Another controversy for the Paso Robles school district. Before Tuesday’s Paso Robles school board meeting attracted a crowd, trustee Dorian Baker took issue with school board president Chris Arend. The incident occurred in the early part of the school board meeting. The trustees open the meeting at 5:30, then...
4 candidates vying for Pismo Beach Council, Councilwoman Blake out
A city councilwoman, a real estate broker, a retired border patrol agent and an attorney are each vying for one of two seats on the Pismo Beach City Council. With her second term in office coming to a close, Pismo Beach Councilwoman Sheila Blake pulled papers but did not turn in signatures, meaning she is not eligible to run in the November election. As a result, the city announced Friday it is extending the filing deadline for new candidates until Aug. 17.
SLO County couple has lived in a hotel for 9 months. Now they face a ‘dire emergency’
“Every morning I’m waking up with acid in my stomach,” author Mark Onspaugh said of their housing crisis.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approve new homeless plan
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a new five-year plan to reduce homelessness in the community by 50%. The post San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approve new homeless plan appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coast Guard and a private boat help rescue kayakers struggling in seas off Cambria
Northwesterly winds make “for a very hard paddle back,” according to Cambria Fire captain.
Old Ranch Sells on the Coast 08.11.2022
San Geronimo Ranch overlooking the Pacific ocean near Cayucos sold for the first time in 100 years. The Maino family sold the ranch for $5.9 million to a family from Houston. The 964 acres of rolling grass-covered hills is off highway one. It’s been in the Maino family since 1915....
A hot weekend for outdoor events up and down the coast
Temperatures are warming slightly going into the weekend. We will be about 3 to 6 degrees above average with dry conditions. If you like the heat, it should be a great opportunity to enjoy one of the last weekends of summertime outside!. Bicycle riders - you'll want to head up...
