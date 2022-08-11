ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Dale Evers Studio donates to Redwings live auction

Auction is main fundraiser for nonprofit horse rescue. – Dale Evers Studio has donated a special fine art package to the upcoming Redwings Horse Sanctuary Live Auction. The live auction, along with a silent auction, is the main fundraiser for Redwings, a 31-year-strong nonprofit horse rescue, and sanctuary located at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Best wineries with food in Paso Robles

– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
PASO ROBLES, CA
esterobaynews.com

Request Help for Longtime Morro Bay Resident Mary Leizear

After a lifetime of cheerleading for others our good friend Mary Leizear could use some of our time, help, and prayers. Mary had a stroke Friday night, July 22. It woke her up. She said she knew it was different and called 911. Paramedics stabilized her as they transported her to St. John’s Regional Hospital in Oxnard. She received innovative surgery and treatment, but it will take time to retrain her body to catch back up with her quick wit and zest for independent living. Please go to Morro Bay Rotary Club’s Web Page: morrobayrotary.org and donate by clicking the “Help Mary” button on the left side under her picture.
MORRO BAY, CA
Speedway Digest

Eddie Tafoya Jr. Finishes 8TH at Santa Maria Reopening

On a track that was as demanding and technical as any the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series has competed on in 2022, Eddie Tafoya Jr. finished eighth in the main event last Saturday night at the Santa Maria Raceway. The finish allowed him to get closer to the drivers ranked second and third in the championship point standings.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kprl.com

Paso School Board Meeting 08.12.2022

Another controversy for the Paso Robles school district. Before Tuesday’s Paso Robles school board meeting attracted a crowd, trustee Dorian Baker took issue with school board president Chris Arend. The incident occurred in the early part of the school board meeting. The trustees open the meeting at 5:30, then...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

4 candidates vying for Pismo Beach Council, Councilwoman Blake out

A city councilwoman, a real estate broker, a retired border patrol agent and an attorney are each vying for one of two seats on the Pismo Beach City Council. With her second term in office coming to a close, Pismo Beach Councilwoman Sheila Blake pulled papers but did not turn in signatures, meaning she is not eligible to run in the November election. As a result, the city announced Friday it is extending the filing deadline for new candidates until Aug. 17.
PISMO BEACH, CA
kprl.com

Old Ranch Sells on the Coast 08.11.2022

San Geronimo Ranch overlooking the Pacific ocean near Cayucos sold for the first time in 100 years. The Maino family sold the ranch for $5.9 million to a family from Houston. The 964 acres of rolling grass-covered hills is off highway one. It’s been in the Maino family since 1915....
CAYUCOS, CA
KEYT

A hot weekend for outdoor events up and down the coast

Temperatures are warming slightly going into the weekend. We will be about 3 to 6 degrees above average with dry conditions. If you like the heat, it should be a great opportunity to enjoy one of the last weekends of summertime outside!. Bicycle riders - you'll want to head up...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

