Read full article on original website
Related
Best wineries with food in Paso Robles
– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
Eddie Tafoya Jr. Finishes 8TH at Santa Maria Reopening
On a track that was as demanding and technical as any the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series has competed on in 2022, Eddie Tafoya Jr. finished eighth in the main event last Saturday night at the Santa Maria Raceway. The finish allowed him to get closer to the drivers ranked second and third in the championship point standings.
kprl.com
Atascadero Concerts 08.12.2022
In Atascadero, a concert and a movie, for free. City manager Rachelle Rickard tells us they’re both on Saturday evening. The concert at 6:30 at Atascadero lake park. The movie at sunken gardens at 8:15, Clifford the Big Red Dog.
Death notices for July 30 – Aug. 9
Robert Huston, age 71, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Aug. 9. Thomas Ely, age 70, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Aug. 7. Shannan Edwards, age 59, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on Aug. 6. Gerald Freedman, age 89, a resident of Los Osos, passed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Times
My life in Arroyo Grande is already the winning ticket
I recently bought several mega million lotto tickets. I rarely buy them but with the jackpot at $1.2 billion, I was ready to win. I allowed myself to envision my response upon hearing I was the winner. I imagined taking a deep breath, calling my dearest friends for emotional support, and then logically figuring out how to claim the prize. Then I imagined how to spend the money! I'd lovingly support my family, friends, church, and community. I thought about what I would buy for myself. A new home? But I loved my mobile home. A new car? Well, my car could use new tires and a bit of touchup paint but I was perfectly happy with my 14-year-old hybrid. I imagined how I could invest some of the money to cover any future expenses, but I knew the majority I would give away.
Old West style shootout returns to San Luis Obispo for 27th year
More than 200 men and women gathered in San Luis Obispo wearing belts, holsters, leather vests and cowboy hats for the second day of an out-of-the-ordinary shooting competition.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County upstarts grab a slice of cannabis kingpin’s empire
When San Luis Obispo picked the people who would operate three marijuana retail shops in the city, they selected Helios Dayspring and his Natural Healing Center. They also got a group of people who were behind Megan’s Organic Market and another group who applied under SLOCal Roots. The Megan’s...
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kprl.com
Paso School Board Meeting 08.12.2022
Another controversy for the Paso Robles school district. Before Tuesday’s Paso Robles school board meeting attracted a crowd, trustee Dorian Baker took issue with school board president Chris Arend. The incident occurred in the early part of the school board meeting. The trustees open the meeting at 5:30, then...
Sierra Vista performs first 'Donation After Cardiac Death' transplants
The Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center is celebrating successful transplants that saved two lives recently. They say these were their first two "Donation After Cardiac Death" transplants.
My review of Pizmo Cafe & Wooly’s in Pismo Beach
We were able to spend another weekend in Pismo Beach courtesy of a friend who owns a beach house there. Before I review the food we had at Pizmo Cafe and Wooly's, I just wanted to tell you how relaxing it was this past weekend.
Coast Guard and a private boat help rescue kayakers struggling in seas off Cambria
Northwesterly winds make “for a very hard paddle back,” according to Cambria Fire captain.
RELATED PEOPLE
SLO County’s Looney Tunes election recount is over. The MAGA crowd still isn’t satisfied
“Counting is only a small part of what these machines do to affect our county’s elections.” | OPINION
High speed chase comes to an end near Paso Robles
Red Mercedes Benz crashes near Spring Street offramp. – A high-speed chase involving a red Mercedes Benz that began near the start of the Cuesta Grade ended near Paso Robles yesterday, according to eyewitness reports. The chase began shortly before 3 p.m. California Highway Patrol placed a spike strip on...
Paso school board disappoints — again — by failing to stand up for LGBTQ students
“So what if the policy exceeds what other district have on the books?” asks The Tribune Editorial Board.
3 residents injured, dog dies in RV fire in Atascadero
20 firefighters responded to the fully engulfed vehicle Saturday morning.
SLO Co. District 4 recount complete, no discrepancies found
The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office announced Thursday that the San Luis Obispo County District 4 Board of Supervisors recount is complete.
Outage knocks out power to 1,200 SLO County customers
PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.
Northern Chumash tribe asks Gov. Newsom to give back Diablo Canyon lands
“The state has a unique opportunity to correct a historical wrong that still affects our people today,” the tribe’s letter to the governor reads.
New Times
Paso basin continues decline as officials seek real-time well monitoring
The Paso Robles Groundwater Basin lost another 81,800 acre feet (AF) of water storage this spring compared to last spring—the fourth consecutive recorded decline in aquifer levels since 2020 and a continued sign of drought and overpumping, according to SLO County Groundwater Sustainability Director Blaine Reely. "We're pumping more...
Comments / 0