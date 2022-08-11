ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Best wineries with food in Paso Robles

– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Speedway Digest

Eddie Tafoya Jr. Finishes 8TH at Santa Maria Reopening

On a track that was as demanding and technical as any the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series has competed on in 2022, Eddie Tafoya Jr. finished eighth in the main event last Saturday night at the Santa Maria Raceway. The finish allowed him to get closer to the drivers ranked second and third in the championship point standings.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kprl.com

Atascadero Concerts 08.12.2022

In Atascadero, a concert and a movie, for free. City manager Rachelle Rickard tells us they’re both on Saturday evening. The concert at 6:30 at Atascadero lake park. The movie at sunken gardens at 8:15, Clifford the Big Red Dog.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for July 30 – Aug. 9

Robert Huston, age 71, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Aug. 9. Thomas Ely, age 70, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Aug. 7. Shannan Edwards, age 59, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on Aug. 6. Gerald Freedman, age 89, a resident of Los Osos, passed...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
New Times

My life in Arroyo Grande is already the winning ticket

I recently bought several mega million lotto tickets. I rarely buy them but with the jackpot at $1.2 billion, I was ready to win. I allowed myself to envision my response upon hearing I was the winner. I imagined taking a deep breath, calling my dearest friends for emotional support, and then logically figuring out how to claim the prize. Then I imagined how to spend the money! I'd lovingly support my family, friends, church, and community. I thought about what I would buy for myself. A new home? But I loved my mobile home. A new car? Well, my car could use new tires and a bit of touchup paint but I was perfectly happy with my 14-year-old hybrid. I imagined how I could invest some of the money to cover any future expenses, but I knew the majority I would give away.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County upstarts grab a slice of cannabis kingpin’s empire

When San Luis Obispo picked the people who would operate three marijuana retail shops in the city, they selected Helios Dayspring and his Natural Healing Center. They also got a group of people who were behind Megan’s Organic Market and another group who applied under SLOCal Roots. The Megan’s...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Dj
kprl.com

Paso School Board Meeting 08.12.2022

Another controversy for the Paso Robles school district. Before Tuesday’s Paso Robles school board meeting attracted a crowd, trustee Dorian Baker took issue with school board president Chris Arend. The incident occurred in the early part of the school board meeting. The trustees open the meeting at 5:30, then...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
New Times

Paso basin continues decline as officials seek real-time well monitoring

The Paso Robles Groundwater Basin lost another 81,800 acre feet (AF) of water storage this spring compared to last spring—the fourth consecutive recorded decline in aquifer levels since 2020 and a continued sign of drought and overpumping, according to SLO County Groundwater Sustainability Director Blaine Reely. "We're pumping more...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy