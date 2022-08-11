Read full article on original website
‘Deepa & Anoop’ is a New Preschool Series Now Streaming on Netflix & It’s Too Cute to Miss
If you’re looking for a new way to keep your preschooler engaged and occupied (and let’s be real, who isn’t?!), there’s a vibrant, colorful new series for kids on Netflix called Deepa & Anoop — and it’s available to stream starting today!. Deepa &...
ComicBook
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival
Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Revelations Announced
A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.
ComicBook
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches EP Teases Interview With the Vampire Easter Eggs in AMC Series
This fall will see the dawn of the Anne Rice universe on AMC and AMC+ with the debut of the eagerly anticipated Interview With the Vampire in October, closely followed by Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches in early 2023. And while the series — the Vampire Chronicles and the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy — exist in the same general universe on the pages of the late Rice's books, how the series might be connected on screen has been a bit of a mystery until now. At AMC's Television Critics Association summer press tour presentation last week, executive producer Mark Johnson explained that Interview and Mayfair will have some tangential connections in their first seasons, though the two series are very much their own entities.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Kristin Chenoweth’s Dirty ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Answer Leaves Steve Harvey Shocked
Never been one to filter her thoughts, Kristin Chenoweth left “Celebrity Family Feud” host Steve Harvey speechless after giving a dirty answer. TV Insider reports that during the latest episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” on Sunday (August 14th), Harvey introduced Kristin Chenoweth by dubbing her very nice. “You know what, I’m really good with people. You are an exceptionally nice person,” he told the “Wicked” icon. As the episode continued, however, things took an interesting turn. It all happened with the first question. Harvey asked the contestants, “We asked 100 women, after the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?”
ComicBook
Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (August 15)
A new week is upon us, which means Netflix is gearing up to release even more new movies and TV shows on its streaming service. This past week saw Netflix debut the final season of Locke & Key, the third season of Never Have I Ever, and the new Jamie Foxx action comedy Day Shift. It was a big week for Netflix, and the streamer is following it up with even more new additions, including a couple of popular video game adaptations.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Star on Why Nobara Is One of Shonen's Best Female Leads
Jujutsu Kaisen has a full season under its belt with Nobara, and as season two sits on the horizon, all eyes are on the heroine. Sure, Gojo and Megumi have become favorites with fans, but few characters in the series draw as much chatter as Nobara. After all, the jujutsu sorcerer is one of the strongest leads in the series, and their voice actor took the time to unpack their charm in a recent interview.
ComicBook
Netflix's Top 2 TV Shows Had a Crossover Last Year
Two dark fantasy series, The Sandman and Locke & Key are currently topping Netflix's streaming charts. Some fans may not realize that these shows are based on comics whose universe crossed over just last year. Though The Sandman concluded in 1996, and the original Locke & Key saga ran from 2008 through 2013, stories have continued to be told in their respective canons. For The Sandman, DC Comics launched a series of sequels and spinoffs under The Sandman Universe in 2018, which continues today. Meanwhile, IDW Publishing has published a series of Locke & Key prequels collectively known as The Golden Age. The last of those prequels, Hell & Gone, was an intercompany crossover that connected The Sandman and Locke & Key mythologies.
ComicBook
Man-Thing Director's Commentary | Phase Zero
Long before the days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios helped various studios craft feature films based on the publisher's vast stable of characters. This meant Lionsgate, a powerhouse amongst indie film studios, was able to scoop up the live-action rights of some Marvel superstars. Before long, the studio partnered with SYFY to make Man-Thing, a small-budget horror flick made with the smallest budget ever given to a Marvel flick.
ComicBook
Rick Riordan Gives Big Updates on Disney+'s Percy Jackson Production Status
Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians continues to soldier on. The serialized reboot of Rick Riordan's best-selling books is currently in production, shooting eight episodes that will cover the events of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, the first installment of the five-novel franchise. While most of the Greek gods remain unknown, Percy Jackson has Walker Scobell (Secret Headquarters) in the titular role as well as Leah Jeffries (Beast) and Aryan Simhadri (Trevor: The Musical) fulfilling the supporting characters of Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively.
ComicBook
Jessica Jones Star Says It'd Be Difficult to Return to MCU
Characters from Marvel TV's "DefendersVerse" have slowly been returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the likes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) both returning to reprise their roles in the franchise. There has been recent speculation Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will soon join the mix, leading some to believe Marvel Studios could involve Kilgrave (David Tennant) in some shape, way, or form.
ComicBook
Man-Thing: How Kevin Feige Was Instrumental in Development of SYFY Original
Around these parts, Kevin Feige is a name synonymous with the highest-grossing franchise to ever grace Hollywood. Overseeing the development of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Feige has become the highest-earning producer of all time thanks to massive box office hauls like Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther. As with most career projections across any industry, however, everything wasn't always a massive win.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
ComicBook
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fans Can Win One-Of-A-Kind Xbox Series S In New Sweepstakes
Paramount Consumer Products announced their latest "Turtle Power Sweepstakes" today in partnership with ComicBook.com that will make Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) scream COWABUNGA!. Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, these Heroes in a Half Shell have confronted ninjas and pizza delivery men across comics, TV, movies, video games,...
ComicBook
Watch The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes Exclusive Teaser
The end of The Walking Dead begins October 2 on AMC. Only eight episodes remain of the AMC zombie drama's eleventh and final season, which finds Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) group of survivors fighting for a future against the New World Order: the Commonwealth. "This ain't living. It's surviving at best," says Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in a new Season 11 – Part 3 teaser video. ComicBook can reveal an exclusive early look at the TV spot, which will air during the August 14 series premiere of new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead at 9 pm ET/8c.
ComicBook
Stephen King Pitches Children of the Corn vs Predator Movie Because Why Not
Fan-favorite horror author Stephen King is always willing to offer an opinion on a new movie or throw out a theoretical idea for something and his latest might be his best. Following the release of Prey on Hulu, the biggest premiere of anything on the streaming platform, many are wondering what the future of the Predator series will hold moving forward, Stephen King for one has an idea, combine it with one of his own franchises. "How about this for a movie idea?" King tweeted, "CHILDREN OF THE CORN VS. PREDATOR. You'd just need the right star." Based on the replies, people seem to agree.
ComicBook
Paul Cornell Talks About His New Fantasy Rom-Com OGN Three Little Wishes and Shares His Thoughts on the Next Era of Doctor Who
What happens when the world's most fastidious lawyer has the power to change the world with wishes? That's the premise behind Three Little Wishes, the new graphic novel from Paul Cornell (Doctor Who, I Walk With Monsters) and Steve Yeowell (Zenith), with letter Simon Bowland and colorist Pippa Bowland. Kelly, a "finicky" lawyer, comes to possess a bottle containing Oberon, king of the fairies. He's bound to grant her three wishes, but Kelly knows how tricky wishes can be and goes out of her way to avoid an unfortunate ironic ending. Instead, she uses all of her legal skills and attention to detail to make a perfect wish.
ComicBook
New God of War Ragnarok Video Revealed by PlayStation
A new video associated with God of War Ragnarok has today been released by PlayStation. In recent months, new information associated with the next game in the God of War series has remained fairly silent. Outside of getting the long-awaited release date for the title last month, PlayStation has opted to continue to show off very little of what Ragnarok will have in store. And while a new video tied to the game has now been unveiled, it still doesn't offer up many new details about the forthcoming release.
