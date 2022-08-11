ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Sergio Gomez Documents To Complete Transfer To Be Signed Soon

Manchester City are on the verge of signing their first left-back of the transfer window with Sergio Gomez set to join from Anderlecht once all the documents are complete for the deal.

Pep Guardiola had made strengthening the left-back position a priority this summer due to the fact he let Oleksandr Zinchenko leave to join Arsenal leaving Joao Cancelo, who is naturally a right-back, being the only option at left-back.

Gomez was at Borussia Dortmund before he joined Anderlecht

IMAGO / Belga

Guardiola wanted Marc Cucurella as he was his number one target but Brighton's price tag pushed City away allowing Chelsea to swoop in and hijack the deal.

The Premier League Champions weren't willing to pay £50 million for him so started to look for alternatives and are now on the verge of signing Gomez from Anderlecht for a fee of more than £15 million.

Documents that have not been signed will be complete soon to get the transfer over the line according to the latest update from Fabrizio Romano .

When Gomez was first linked it was suggested that City would still look for another full-back as they viewed him as a development player but that may not be the case now.

They were prepared to send him out on loan to City Football Group side Girona in La Liga however they may allow him to stay and develop alongside whoever else they bring in for the left-back spot.

He will obviously already have Joao Cancelo to learn from as well as Kyle Walker which will prepare him well for the upcoming season.

