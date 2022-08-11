The 6th Annual Black Reel TV Awards were held and it was Quinta Brunson and ABC’s Abbott Elementary that took the most wins with seven in total. Brunson won four awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Guest Actress. Tracie Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson won in the acting categories in the comedy genre for their farewell season if black-ish. HBO was the network with the most nods this year and received 10 wins with ABC close behind with 8 wins. Apple TV+ scored 4 wins thanks to The Last Days...

