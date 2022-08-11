ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Madonna Reveals She ‘Worships’ THIS Artist, Wants To Collaborate With Him

Madonna may be working in the music industry for the past four decades, but she still wants to collaborate with younger artists. In an interview on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the 63-year-old pop royalty revealed that there is one person she wants to collaborate with, Kendrick Lamar. She...
MUSIC
Deadline

Black Reel TV Awards: Quinta Brunson & ‘Abbott Elementary’ Lead Winners List

The 6th Annual Black Reel TV Awards were held and it was Quinta Brunson and ABC’s Abbott Elementary that took the most wins with seven in total. Brunson won four awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Guest Actress. Tracie Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson won in the acting categories in the comedy genre for their farewell season if black-ish. HBO was the network with the most nods this year and received 10 wins with ABC close behind with 8 wins. Apple TV+ scored 4 wins thanks to The Last Days...
TV & VIDEOS
musictimes.com

Why Joey Belladona Finds It Hard To Return To Anthrax Revealed: 'Things Changed'

Joey Belladonna and Anthrax can never be together again. Belladonna and Anthrax's relationship has been a rollercoaster ride in the past decades. After he was dismissed in 1992, the musician returned in 2005 for a failed reunion before going back again in 2010. He was the original lead singer of...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift Can Win An Oscar Award? 'All Too Well' Short Film Qualified

In November 2021, Taylor Swift released "All Too Well: The Short Film." It features her beloved track "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. Three Oscar categories recognize shorts-best live-action short, best documentary short, and best animated short. These are films that run...
NFL
musictimes.com

Joe Jonas Reveals How Jonas Brothers Got Together Again After Forming DNCE

Years ago, many fans lost hope when Joe Jonas formed the band DNCE as many of them thought he won't be reunited with his brothers to do music anymore. However, he proved his supporters wrong as they did a massive comeback. In an interview with People Magazine, the 32-year-old musician...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Mattel Sues Rap Snacks for Using Trademark Without Permission: Is Nicki Minaj To Blame?

Rap Snacks is facing legal heat from Mattel after the latter sues them over allegedly using one of their trademarks on their products without their permission. In Nicki Minaj's latest rap snack release, she is wearing the iconic Barbie brand as her necklace bling, and the trademark's name was used as their flavor "Barbie-Que Honey Truffle."
BUSINESS
musictimes.com

New Years Day New Music 2022: 'Hurts Like Hell' is Rock Band's LOUD Comeback After 3 Years

Hurts Like Hell is the first new music from New Years Day in three years, and it's intense. The lyrics proves it, the music video shows it. The California quintet's latest song, "Hurts Like Hell," opens with the lyrics, "I've got a fucked-up complex, I want what makes me damaged / The deeper I fall in this cycle, I just can't deny / I must be outta my mind, 'cause when you dig in the knife I kinda like it."
MUSIC

