Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Madonna Reveals She ‘Worships’ THIS Artist, Wants To Collaborate With Him
Madonna may be working in the music industry for the past four decades, but she still wants to collaborate with younger artists. In an interview on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the 63-year-old pop royalty revealed that there is one person she wants to collaborate with, Kendrick Lamar. She...
22 Celebs Who've Hooked Up With, Dated, And Even Married Fans Or "Regular" People
Black Reel TV Awards: Quinta Brunson & ‘Abbott Elementary’ Lead Winners List
The 6th Annual Black Reel TV Awards were held and it was Quinta Brunson and ABC’s Abbott Elementary that took the most wins with seven in total. Brunson won four awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Guest Actress. Tracie Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson won in the acting categories in the comedy genre for their farewell season if black-ish. HBO was the network with the most nods this year and received 10 wins with ABC close behind with 8 wins. Apple TV+ scored 4 wins thanks to The Last Days...
Why Joey Belladona Finds It Hard To Return To Anthrax Revealed: 'Things Changed'
Joey Belladonna and Anthrax can never be together again. Belladonna and Anthrax's relationship has been a rollercoaster ride in the past decades. After he was dismissed in 1992, the musician returned in 2005 for a failed reunion before going back again in 2010. He was the original lead singer of...
Taylor Swift Can Win An Oscar Award? 'All Too Well' Short Film Qualified
In November 2021, Taylor Swift released "All Too Well: The Short Film." It features her beloved track "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. Three Oscar categories recognize shorts-best live-action short, best documentary short, and best animated short. These are films that run...
Joe Jonas Reveals How Jonas Brothers Got Together Again After Forming DNCE
Years ago, many fans lost hope when Joe Jonas formed the band DNCE as many of them thought he won't be reunited with his brothers to do music anymore. However, he proved his supporters wrong as they did a massive comeback. In an interview with People Magazine, the 32-year-old musician...
Mattel Sues Rap Snacks for Using Trademark Without Permission: Is Nicki Minaj To Blame?
Rap Snacks is facing legal heat from Mattel after the latter sues them over allegedly using one of their trademarks on their products without their permission. In Nicki Minaj's latest rap snack release, she is wearing the iconic Barbie brand as her necklace bling, and the trademark's name was used as their flavor "Barbie-Que Honey Truffle."
Shawn Mendes Triggered By Ex Camila Cabello, Dating Around While on a Music Career Hiatus?
Was he triggered by his ex Camila Cabello to focus on his own love life? After cancelling his tours to focus on his mental health -- which he started by going to the beach and having fun, reports had it that he joined the world of dating too. The timing...
Joe Keery Wants Fans to Disassociate His Djo Music Persona From ‘Stranger Things’ Role
If you're a die-hard "Stranger Things" fan, you probably know that most of the show's cast members are heavily involved in the music scene. Joe Keery, who plays the role of Steve Harrington, is not an exception as he's been releasing music for years under the name Djo. In an...
Beyonce Drops MASSIVE Teaser for 'Renaissance' Visuals As Fans Await "Break My Soul' MV
Although Beyoncé is yet to release the "Break My Soul" music video, it is possible that it will do so in the near future, along with the visuals for all the other songs part of the widely loved "Renaissance" album. A few weeks after the release of "Renaissance" in...
New Years Day New Music 2022: 'Hurts Like Hell' is Rock Band's LOUD Comeback After 3 Years
Hurts Like Hell is the first new music from New Years Day in three years, and it's intense. The lyrics proves it, the music video shows it. The California quintet's latest song, "Hurts Like Hell," opens with the lyrics, "I've got a fucked-up complex, I want what makes me damaged / The deeper I fall in this cycle, I just can't deny / I must be outta my mind, 'cause when you dig in the knife I kinda like it."
