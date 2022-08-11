Three of WWE's biggest stars of all time — The Rock, Triple H, and Kurt Angle — told an unforgettable story during their triple threat match at WWE SummerSlam 2000. But though fans may remember it best because of the questionable "friendship" between Angle and Triple H's wife Stephanie McMahon that the story centered around, the competitors themselves remember the match because a lot of the action was improvised. "As a part of that match, Kurt is going to get put through a table by me, and I'm going to pedigree him through a table," Triple H said on "Impaulsive." "He's going to get knocked out, and they're going to cart him off. Except I get him on the table, I hook Kurt's arms, and as we're about to go for the pedigree, the table breaks from underneath us ... I'm trying to protect him, but we come down, and I watch his head smash into a control box." Triple H says that was when the match started to be called on the fly, as Angle was "out cold" and even snoring before being woken up and stretchered to the back.

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO