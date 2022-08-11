Read full article on original website
Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK
A look at the real-life beef between WWE legends Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Shawn Michaels. The post Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
PWMania
Latest News on Plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return
The return of Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE TV is still expected for the near future, but it appears that the company will hold off until the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament is completed. Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return, now with Triple H is running creative.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again
There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On ROH Title Match Against Jonathan Gresham
Claudio Castagnoli has quickly become one of AEW's top stars following his debut at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door. From winning the second-ever Blood & Guts match for his team on June 29 to his first ROH World Championship defense against DDT Pro Wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita at Battle of the Belts III, Castagnoli has enjoyed an incredible start to his time as a member of the AEW and ROH rosters. Perhaps the most notable match for Castagnoli since his WWE departure earlier this year, however, was his bout at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view against the former ROH World Champion, Jonathan Gresham.
ComicBook
Will Eric Bischoff Come Back to WWE to Work Under Triple H?
Eric Bischoff has been brought in to work with WWE multiple times since WCW folded back in 2001. The latest example came in June 2019 when he was hired as the new Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown. The arrangement was short-lived and by mid-October, he was booted from his position (and the company) while Bruce Prichard stepped in. The WWE Creative team has seen a seismic change over the past month with Vince McMahon departing from the company amid a multi-million-dollar scandal and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as both Head of Creative and Talent Relations.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/15/22)
Tonight’s RAW will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show and is now being advertised on both the arena and WWE Events websites.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Talks About Shane McMahon Potentially Returning To WWE
Here comes the money? According to Road Dogg, probably not. When the topic of a possible Shane McMahon return to WWE was broached on this week's "You Oughta Know" podcast, Dogg had a simple answer, "I don't think so." Without explicit knowledge of what happened to cause Shane's exit from the company, Dogg said "it seemed that something went down that was not cool," noting that it was likely "the final straw."
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Recalls How Vince McMahon Was Not 'Warm And Fuzzy' During His Stressful First WWE Year
Since returning to WWE and pro wrestling in 2016, Goldberg has enjoyed a career renaissance of sorts, winning the WWE Universal Championship twice and taking on top stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. It's a stark contrast from his first run in WWE back in 2003-2004, which, in the words of Donald Sutherland from "JFK," was not so good.
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves Describes How WWE Commentary Has Changed Under Triple H
Recently, on Corey Graves' "After The Bell" Podcast, Graves shared his thoughts on how calling the action as a commentator for WWE is under Triple H. Graves said, "I love the cliffhangers, the elements of surprise, you gotta keep people guessing." Graves also provided his signature commentary on some of...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Kenny Omega's AEW Contract
Could Kenny Omega follow in Cody Rhodes' footsteps as the next original AEW EVP to leave the upstart promotion for WWE? According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega will be a free agent, in theory, by February 2023. According to the Observer, Omega signed a four-year...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes Current AEW Star Would Have Loved To Stay In WWE
Claudio Castagnoli joined All Elite Wrestling in June, making a surprise appearance at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, then ultimately aligning with the Blackpool Combat Club that consists of reigning Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, current Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal. A few weeks later, Castagnoli went on to capture the Ring of Honor World Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor. While Castagnoli is seemingly having a successful run so far, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that the Swiss superstar would love to be elsewhere.
411mania.com
Impact Knockout Tag Team Titles Change Hands at Impact Emergence
We have new Impact Knockout Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Impact Emergence. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Friday’s show in order to capture the championships. The finish came when Rosemary tried to mist Green but hit Valkyrie instead, which led to a double suplex on Rosemary for the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Recalls Kurt Angle Finishing Big WWE Match Concussed
Three of WWE's biggest stars of all time — The Rock, Triple H, and Kurt Angle — told an unforgettable story during their triple threat match at WWE SummerSlam 2000. But though fans may remember it best because of the questionable "friendship" between Angle and Triple H's wife Stephanie McMahon that the story centered around, the competitors themselves remember the match because a lot of the action was improvised. "As a part of that match, Kurt is going to get put through a table by me, and I'm going to pedigree him through a table," Triple H said on "Impaulsive." "He's going to get knocked out, and they're going to cart him off. Except I get him on the table, I hook Kurt's arms, and as we're about to go for the pedigree, the table breaks from underneath us ... I'm trying to protect him, but we come down, and I watch his head smash into a control box." Triple H says that was when the match started to be called on the fly, as Angle was "out cold" and even snoring before being woken up and stretchered to the back.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On When The Next WWE Draft Could Be
WWE is changing backstage, and apparently onscreen. According to a report from Fightful Select, many WWE talent believe that there will likely be a WWE Draft in the fall. Several "WWE Raw" stars are set for the first episode of "WWE SmackDown" after Clash at the Castle on Sept. 9th, and "WWE SmackDown" stars are scheduled for both the Sept. 5th and Sept. 12th episodes of "WWE Raw." Many talent are speculating that the draft could be coming after the Clash premium live event.
The Ringer
Chris Jericho’s “Lionheart” Couldn’t Stop Jon Moxley
AEW Dynamite (August 10, 2022) AEW put on a hell of a big show this past Wednesday. “Quake by the Lake” seemed a little like a response to the post-Vince momentum that the WWE has had in recent weeks, and did a great job showcasing the variety that AEW excels at. It opened with a fun car crash brawl with the casket match between Darby Allin and Brody King—those two are really well-matched opponents and there were some huge moments and a pretty grody blade job by King. That match was followed by a lucha dream tag between the Lucha Brothers and Los Ingobernables, and the show was closed out with a long, hard-fought, and bloody world title match between Interim AEW world champion Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho: the kind of classic that would have fit as well in 1973 as it did in 2022.
411mania.com
Konosuke Takeshita Has No Interest In WWE, Hopes To Return To AEW
As previously reported, Konosuke Takeshita has ended his excursion in America and is headed back to Japan. In an interview with Cultaholic, Takeshita said that he has no interest in going to WWE and hopes to return to AEW. He noted that he could be back in the US as early as October.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Officially Announces AEW's Signing Of Former WWE NXT Prospect
On "AEW Rampage" this week, Parker Boudreaux made his AEW TV debut after appearing on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" over the past couple of weeks. On "Rampage," Boudreaux would go on to defeat Sonny Kiss — a match that would last one minute. With this win, Boudreaux's career in AEW has received a major upgrade.
