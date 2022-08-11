ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Retired Chicago Police Officer Shot in North Lawndale Attempted Robbery

An investigation is underway after a retired Chicago police officer sustained gunshot injuries during a robbery attempt Sunday afternoon. The attempted robbery unfolded at approximately 4:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw, according to the Chicago Police Department. The victim, a 59-year-old man, was near the sidewalk when he was approached by at least one suspect who announced a robbery, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The man, 32, was arguing with someone about 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, critically wounded in South Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The boy was standing outside around 8:38 p.m. in the 9400 block of South University Avenue when he was shot at by someone who was driving by in a vehicle, according to Chicago police.
vfpress.news

Man Fatally Shot In Maywood Aug. 12, Hillside Man Fatally Shot In Chicago

Sunday, August 14, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Community members are mourning two Proviso Township residents who were fatally shot in two separate incidents that occurred within the last several weeks. The most recent homicide happened on Aug. 12, at...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Suspected serial groper charged in Chicago’s South Loop attacks

CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of groping several women in the city’s South Loop area has been charged with multiple felonies. Officials with the Chicago Police Department confirmed to WGN-TV that Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was arrested Friday after being identified as “the man who rode around on a one-wheel motorized scooter groping women.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO - Five people were shot, one fatally, in Auburn Gresham early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 78th Street. At about 12:20 a.m., multiple people were struck by gunfire, police said. The offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. A 19-year-old woman was shot...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with aggravated assault of a police officer

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer. Raymond Comer, 37, faces one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
WGN News

3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a silver sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Witnesses say there was a fight outside of The Jeffery Pub, […]
CBS Chicago

Man charged with grouping women while riding motorized skateboard

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with groping women on a motorized skateboard in the Loop and South Loop area. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm. The offender was arrested Friday around 11:29 a.m. in the 500 block of East Illinois Street. He was identified as the man who was groping women while riding a motorized one-wheel skateboard in two separate incidents. The first incident happened in the 400 block of West Lake Street on June 1. The second was in the 1100 block of South State Street on Aug. 6. Both incidents happened around 10:15 a.m.The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.No additional information was immediately available.   Reyes is due in bond court Sunday
WGN News

Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
Fox 32 Chicago

Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
