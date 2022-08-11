Read full article on original website
Retired Chicago Police Officer Shot in North Lawndale Attempted Robbery
An investigation is underway after a retired Chicago police officer sustained gunshot injuries during a robbery attempt Sunday afternoon. The attempted robbery unfolded at approximately 4:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw, according to the Chicago Police Department. The victim, a 59-year-old man, was near the sidewalk when he was approached by at least one suspect who announced a robbery, police said.
Man charged in Loop groping attacks a 'danger to the community,' judge says
A man has been charged in connection with a string of groping attacks in the Loop.
Chicago violence: Woman killed in Auburn Gresham shooting ID'd, 4 others wounded, police say
The 19-year-old woman killed in a shooting that wounded four others has been identified, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The man, 32, was arguing with someone about 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he...
Boy, 14, critically wounded in South Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The boy was standing outside around 8:38 p.m. in the 9400 block of South University Avenue when he was shot at by someone who was driving by in a vehicle, according to Chicago police.
Disturbing video shows moment several struck in deadly Chicago hit-and-run; 2 of 3 killed ID'd
Three men were killed and another was hurt in a crash on the city's South Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.
Man Fatally Shot In Maywood Aug. 12, Hillside Man Fatally Shot In Chicago
Sunday, August 14, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Community members are mourning two Proviso Township residents who were fatally shot in two separate incidents that occurred within the last several weeks. The most recent homicide happened on Aug. 12, at...
Suspected serial groper charged in Chicago’s South Loop attacks
CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of groping several women in the city’s South Loop area has been charged with multiple felonies. Officials with the Chicago Police Department confirmed to WGN-TV that Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was arrested Friday after being identified as “the man who rode around on a one-wheel motorized scooter groping women.
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed at stop sign in Englewood ID'd
A man was fatally shot at a stop sign on Chicago's South Side late Friday night, police said.
Armed men tried to rob a couple at luxury hotel, then carjacked a man in Streeterville: CPD reports
Armed men tried to rob two people at a luxury downtown hotel early Sunday, then carjacked a driver in Streeterville minutes later, according to Chicago police reports. No arrests have been made, and CWBChicago has learned that the local police district had no patrol cars available to launch timely responses to the crimes.
Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO - Five people were shot, one fatally, in Auburn Gresham early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 78th Street. At about 12:20 a.m., multiple people were struck by gunfire, police said. The offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. A 19-year-old woman was shot...
Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
Chicago man charged with aggravated assault of a police officer
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer. Raymond Comer, 37, faces one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run
CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a silver sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Witnesses say there was a fight outside of The Jeffery Pub, […]
Man charged with grouping women while riding motorized skateboard
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with groping women on a motorized skateboard in the Loop and South Loop area. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm. The offender was arrested Friday around 11:29 a.m. in the 500 block of East Illinois Street. He was identified as the man who was groping women while riding a motorized one-wheel skateboard in two separate incidents. The first incident happened in the 400 block of West Lake Street on June 1. The second was in the 1100 block of South State Street on Aug. 6. Both incidents happened around 10:15 a.m.The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.No additional information was immediately available. Reyes is due in bond court Sunday
Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say
CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
Suspect shoots man after robbing him in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a robbery in South Shore Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 1500 block of East 75th Street. At about 3:10 a.m., a 40-year-old man was walking outside when an unknown male offender armed with a handgun approached him. The offender demanded the...
Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
