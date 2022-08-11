ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Anne Heche's ex-husband says 'she's free from pain' as Hollywood pays tribute

Hollywood had Emmy-winning "Another World" star Anne Heche in mind Friday as her death was confirmed by her son Homer Laffoon. The TV and film actor died at 53 after sustaining severe injuries in a car crash in Mar Vista last week. Heche's death came after her representative said Thursday that she was not expected to survive.
Vogue Magazine

What to Watch This Weekend, From a New Diane Keaton Comedy to Not Okay

Ready to settle down with a good movie or TV show as the week rolls to a close? If you fancy a trip to the theater—and a few laughs while you’re at it—Diane Keaton is making her return to the big screen in the comedy Mack & Rita, playing a 30-year-old who mysteriously ages into a 70-year-old after a stint on a sunbed. (Yes, really.) Then, if you’re in the mood for another offbeat comedy, check out the buzzy Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien-led Not Okay, a vicious satire of influencer culture. Finally, if you missed the Oscar-nominated Licorice Pizza when it debuted in theaters last year, you can now catch Paul Thomas Anderson’s charming ode to 1970s California on Amazon Prime Video.
Collider

'Mack & Rita': Diane Keaton on What Makes the Film Special and Sharing the Role With Elizabeth Lail

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Mack & Rita.]. From director Katie Aselton, the dramedy Mack & Rita follows 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail), who finds herself coming out of a regression pod during the bachelorette weekend for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), having suddenly transformed into her 70-year-old future self (Academy Award winner Diane Keaton). Going by Aunt Rita, so as not to attract too much confused attention, the old soul learns to free herself from other people’s expectations and realizes that maybe she wasn’t being as authentically true to herself as she previously thought.
Outsider.com

Why John Wayne Rejected Clint Eastwood’s Offer To Work Together on ‘High Plains Drifter’

There’s no dispute that John Wayne and Clint Eastwood ruled the Western genre in their days. But did you know that they almost starred in one together?. Talk about a dynamic duo and some serious star power. Unfortunately, the two men didn’t see eye to eye on what made a Western a good film, per The Digital Fix. So, the collaboration that could’ve been the greatest in history never happened.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set

You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
People

Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline Reunite in Trailer for 'The Good House' About Rekindled Romance

Sigourney Weaver plays a woman finding a new chance at love in her latest film. In the new romance The Good House, the Oscar nominee, 72, stars as Hildy Good, a newly single New England realtor whose family worries about her drinking habits. Per the official synopsis, Hildy's "compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high school flame Frank Getchell," played by Kevin Kline, 74.
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
AOL Corp

'Never Have I Ever's' new heartthrob wants to subvert the 'model minority' stereotype

This story contains spoilers for “Never Have I Ever” Season 3. A major debate among fans of “Never Have I Ever,” Netflix’s teen dramedy created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, is who lead Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) should date.Should she go for the brains (Jaren Lewison’s Ben, who never left a scrap of extra credit on the table)? Or the brawn (Darren Barnet’s ab-tastic Paxton Hall-Yoshida)?
