Ready to settle down with a good movie or TV show as the week rolls to a close? If you fancy a trip to the theater—and a few laughs while you’re at it—Diane Keaton is making her return to the big screen in the comedy Mack & Rita, playing a 30-year-old who mysteriously ages into a 70-year-old after a stint on a sunbed. (Yes, really.) Then, if you’re in the mood for another offbeat comedy, check out the buzzy Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien-led Not Okay, a vicious satire of influencer culture. Finally, if you missed the Oscar-nominated Licorice Pizza when it debuted in theaters last year, you can now catch Paul Thomas Anderson’s charming ode to 1970s California on Amazon Prime Video.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO