John Wayne Once Admitted ‘Undoubtedly 1 of My Worst Movies Ever’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne once explained which of his movies he considered to be one of his worst over the course of his career.
Collider
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
AOL Corp
Anne Heche's ex-husband says 'she's free from pain' as Hollywood pays tribute
Hollywood had Emmy-winning "Another World" star Anne Heche in mind Friday as her death was confirmed by her son Homer Laffoon. The TV and film actor died at 53 after sustaining severe injuries in a car crash in Mar Vista last week. Heche's death came after her representative said Thursday that she was not expected to survive.
What to Watch This Weekend, From a New Diane Keaton Comedy to Not Okay
Ready to settle down with a good movie or TV show as the week rolls to a close? If you fancy a trip to the theater—and a few laughs while you’re at it—Diane Keaton is making her return to the big screen in the comedy Mack & Rita, playing a 30-year-old who mysteriously ages into a 70-year-old after a stint on a sunbed. (Yes, really.) Then, if you’re in the mood for another offbeat comedy, check out the buzzy Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien-led Not Okay, a vicious satire of influencer culture. Finally, if you missed the Oscar-nominated Licorice Pizza when it debuted in theaters last year, you can now catch Paul Thomas Anderson’s charming ode to 1970s California on Amazon Prime Video.
Collider
'Mack & Rita': Diane Keaton on What Makes the Film Special and Sharing the Role With Elizabeth Lail
[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Mack & Rita.]. From director Katie Aselton, the dramedy Mack & Rita follows 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail), who finds herself coming out of a regression pod during the bachelorette weekend for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), having suddenly transformed into her 70-year-old future self (Academy Award winner Diane Keaton). Going by Aunt Rita, so as not to attract too much confused attention, the old soul learns to free herself from other people’s expectations and realizes that maybe she wasn’t being as authentically true to herself as she previously thought.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Kirk Douglas Once Explained to Michael Douglas Why ‘Romancing the Stone’ Is His Most ‘Important’ Movie
Actor Kirk Douglas once told his son, Michael Douglas, that the most important film of his career was 'Romancing the Stone.'
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Why John Wayne Rejected Clint Eastwood’s Offer To Work Together on ‘High Plains Drifter’
There’s no dispute that John Wayne and Clint Eastwood ruled the Western genre in their days. But did you know that they almost starred in one together?. Talk about a dynamic duo and some serious star power. Unfortunately, the two men didn’t see eye to eye on what made a Western a good film, per The Digital Fix. So, the collaboration that could’ve been the greatest in history never happened.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set
You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline Reunite in Trailer for 'The Good House' About Rekindled Romance
Sigourney Weaver plays a woman finding a new chance at love in her latest film. In the new romance The Good House, the Oscar nominee, 72, stars as Hildy Good, a newly single New England realtor whose family worries about her drinking habits. Per the official synopsis, Hildy's "compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high school flame Frank Getchell," played by Kevin Kline, 74.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
Jake Gyllenhaal Is Remaking A Badass Patrick Swayze Movie For Amazon With One Of Tom Cruise's Favorite Directors
Jake Gyllenhaal has signed on to star in an exciting remake, and production is already scheduled to start later this month.
AOL Corp
'Never Have I Ever's' new heartthrob wants to subvert the 'model minority' stereotype
This story contains spoilers for “Never Have I Ever” Season 3. A major debate among fans of “Never Have I Ever,” Netflix’s teen dramedy created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, is who lead Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) should date.Should she go for the brains (Jaren Lewison’s Ben, who never left a scrap of extra credit on the table)? Or the brawn (Darren Barnet’s ab-tastic Paxton Hall-Yoshida)?
Complex
Keke Palmer Wants to Play Whitney Houston After Viral Tweet Says They ‘Act Exactly the Same’
Between Keke Palmer’s latest role in Nope and comparisons of her career to Zendaya, Palmer has been a hot topic. Now, it seems the actress is also getting comparisons to Whitney Houston, whose 49th birthday just passed on Aug. 9. When a fan tweeted, “Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston...
Clint Eastwood Once Described What He Liked Best About Gene Hackman’s ‘Unforgiven’ Villain
Clint Eastwood, the star and director of 'Unforgiven’, once described what he liked best about Gene Hackman’s villain.
