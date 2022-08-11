The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem announce the arrest of three people who were involved in two separate “grandparents scams.”. On July 27, at approximately 6:09 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court, East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report of a phone scam. The 88-year-old homeowner reported she received a phone call from someone identifying himself as her grandson who was in prison and needed money to get out of jail. Another man, identifying as the grandson’s attorney, spoke on the phone and requested $6,500 cash from the homeowner.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO