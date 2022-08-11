ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Times News

State police at Lehighton

State police at Lehighton reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Monroe County:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 along Meixsell Valley Road in Ross Township. Troopers said Mark D. Haydt, 56, of Kunkletown, was driving a 2013 Buick Lacrosse westbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the road and crashed into and through a garage/storage building located off the right side of the road.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Three charged in grandparents scams

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem announce the arrest of three people who were involved in two separate “grandparents scams.”. On July 27, at approximately 6:09 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court, East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report of a phone scam. The 88-year-old homeowner reported she received a phone call from someone identifying himself as her grandson who was in prison and needed money to get out of jail. Another man, identifying as the grandson’s attorney, spoke on the phone and requested $6,500 cash from the homeowner.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill to buy 3 vehicles for reassessment

As it prepares to reassess properties for the first time since 1996, Schuylkill County is beginning to pay the costs. Chief Assessor Kent Hatter asked for commissioners’ approval to lease/purchase three 2022-2023 Subaru Imprezas from Steve Moyer Subaru, Leesport, Berks County, to conduct data collection and district work by field appraisers.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township: Quakake Road paving between Weatherly Planes Road and Schuylkill County line, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lehigh County. • Whitehall Township: Route 22 milling and paving between 15th...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Orwigsburg home damaged by fire

A two-alarm fire has heavily damaged a large home in the 700 block of West Market Street in Orwigsburg. The structure is the former Paw Prints Pet Salon at 725 West Market St. Firefighters found flames and smoke pouring from the second floor on their arrival. Fire companies from throughout Schuylkill County responded to the scene. West Market Street is Route 443, which was shut down for hours.
ORWIGSBURG, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe to seek grant for license plate cameras

Jim Thorpe Borough is applying for a Local Share Account grant that could give its police department added technology to assist in investigations. The grant, if received, would go toward Automatic License Plate Recognition cameras and software that would scan license plates and store information in a database. “We have...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Palmerton woman remembered

Friends shared memories of a Palmerton woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday morning. Robin Wisocky, 61, was found on the second floor of the 131 Columbia Ave home. Grace Freeman, who serves as the director of nursing at The Palmerton, said Wisocky was beloved by everyone. “I’ve never...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Fundraiser set for Palmerton family displaced by fire

A fundraiser for a Palmerton family who lost everything in a fire early Tuesday morning has been set. The Basket Raffle and Bake Sale to benefit the Zelinsky Family will be held from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 21 at Don Laine Campground, 790 57 Drive, Palmerton. Marcy and Jay Zelinsky were...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Posing?

These two black sheep shown by Olivia Stewart of Weatherly stop eating and look at the camera while on display at the Carbon County Fair near Palmerton. Stewart is one of dozens of 4-H members showing livestock at the fair, which ends today. The 4-H auction is today. Also on the schedule is a Coal Cracker Cornhole Tournament, 3 p.m. Saturday; Tough Truck Event at 4 p.m.; Dean Hawk & The Hawks at 4 p.m. and the Cramer Brothers at 7 and 9 p.m. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Home destroyed in Penn Forest

A home was destroyed by fire Friday morning in Penn Forest Township. The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. at 33 Susquehanna Drive. When firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy smoke and flames pouring from the single-story wood-frame dwelling. Fire companies from throughout northern Carbon County responded to the scene. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Historic run

For the first time in more than 30 years, the Blue Mountain, Reading & Northern Railroad’s two steam locomotives operated together on the front of an excursion train on Saturday, pulling 20 filled passenger cars. It was the first time since 1988 and the third of four scheduled Iron Horse Rambles. The doubleheader is shown passing through Tamaqua en route to Jim Thorpe, pulling 20 passenger cars. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Family still struggles 10 years after drownings

Ten years ago, Tiffany Lobach of Lehighton suffered incomprehensible grief when she lost a son and her mother the same day. Her mother drowned in the Lehigh River trying to save her son. He died later that night in the hospital. Lobach is using that tragedy as an instrument to...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Lansford OKs fire company study

Officials from American Fire Company of Lansford and the Coaldale Fire Department attended Wednesday’s Lansford Borough Council meeting to ask council to approve the feasibility study on merging companies. Coaldale Borough approved the request at its meeting on Tuesday. While a merger of the two fire companies is a...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Outdoor concert in Tamaqua

Summer heat and humidity have returned. But oppressive weather didn’t stop a free outdoor concert held Sunday in Tamaqua. Here, acoustic performer John Kanahan of Maryland entertains a full house from the stage at the rear patio of The Wabash restaurant despite an ongoing threat of thunderstorms. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Schuylkill OKs budget adjustments

Schuylkill County commissioners on Thursday approved budget adjustments for four departments. Budget adjustments are moving money among line items. They do not involve any increase in overall spending, said county Financial Director Paul E. Buber. They were $1,000 for the coroner’s office; $12,800 for the Soil Conservation agency; $14,798 for...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

The six sites

Schuylkill County commissioners approved six farms to be appraised and surveyed as part of their applications to the Farmland Preservation program. If they are accepted into the program, the county program will buy development rights to the land. Commissioner Gary J. Hess and Commissioners’ Chairman Barron L. Hetherington voted in...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

About the Farmland Preservation program

This year, Schuylkill County received federal funds to purchase development rights to owners of land deemed eligible to be enrolled in the Farmland Preservation program. Pennsylvania leads the nation in the number of farms and acres permanently preserved for agricultural production, according to the state Department of Agriculture. County Agricultural...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Monroe prison’s treatment programs fully staffed

The Monroe County Correctional Facility is fully staffed for providing addiction and mental health treatment for the first time in months. Lea Baylor, the director of treatment, said this week, “We are now fully staffed, and we’re holding steady on outlay programs.”. The prison is developing a community...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

JT light poles draw criticism

PPL Electric is replacing light poles in downtown Jim Thorpe and early reviews from residents have included descriptions such as “hideous” and “an abomination.”. Borough council was peppered with comments during its Thursday night meeting regarding the poles, 18 of which the utility company is swapping out on West Broadway.
JIM THORPE, PA

