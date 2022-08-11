Read full article on original website
We now have the backstory on the Bay Area dog found in a 'small German village'
The dog’s name is Benny – and believe it or not, he’s “a special breed of German dog,” per an update posted to Facebook by Gilroy Police Foundation Vice President Linda Wieck.
Sunday Reads: Farewell, Great Morgani ... rethinking the purity of yoga
The Great Morgani takes a bow: Santa Cruz performing artist Frank Lima retires his beloved alter ego. His outrageous and bizarre costumes — gold, form-fitting Spandex during Oscar season, dressing as the infamous River Street sign — have stopped and transfixed many of us for decades. Over the course of the past 20 years, Morgani has become a familiar and expected feature of many of the great events of the year, from the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos to the Wharf to Wharf race and the magnificent FashionART fashion show. As Santa Cruz’s visual mascot retires, how can we recognize him? Wallace with the tribute.
Santa Cruz Starbucks Workers Go on Strike
Santa Cruz Starbucks workers began a three-day strike Saturday. The Starbucks, located on Ocean and Water streets in Santa Cruz was the first store in California to vote to join a union. On Saturday, it became the first store in California to go on strike. Workers said that Starbucks is...
Hunter dies in Jeep rollover accident in south Monterey county
JOLON, Calif. — A hunter died on the first day of rifle deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area of southern Monterey county. According to investigators, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. while he was out hunting with friends.
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on DeLaveaga Fire in Santa Cruz
UPDATE, 2:36 p.m.- CAL FIRE crews say forward progress has stopped on the DeLaveaga Fire. Crews say about three to five acres burned. No injuries or structures reported. Crews are expected to be on scene for hours. The cause is still under investigation. SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - A fire has broken out at the The post UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on DeLaveaga Fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
Illegal weapon stockpile found in Hollister
Weapons seized in Hollister area by Hollister Police Department. Photo published on Facebook by Hollister Police Department. The following information was published on Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. No formal news release has been provided to local media about this possible arrest. Hollister Police Department published the following information...
Monterey Car Week 2022: Events, traffic information and more
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey Car Week kicks off on Friday, Aug. 12. The event, which runs from Aug. 12 to Aug. 21, will feature dozens of venues across the peninsula showcasing classic cars, high-end cars and everything in-between. From Pebble Beach to the streets of Seaside, cars and their biggest fans will be flooding the Monterey Peninsula.
Beach closed as hunt launched for shark that threw man and pet dog into water
Shark that bit a paddleboard and threw a man and dog into the water. During the encounter the shark is said to have swum underneath the paddleboard, before turning and biting the board throwing the man and his dog into the water. City of Pacific Grove said the incident occurred...
Coast Guard and a private boat help rescue kayakers struggling in seas off Cambria
Northwesterly winds make “for a very hard paddle back,” according to Cambria Fire captain.
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. In case you’ve noticed that the world — or at least the public sphere...
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation […]
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
Orey & Jenna’s Tiny House by California Tiny House
This 10-foot wide by 24-foot long custom tiny house was built by California Tiny House for their clients in Santa Cruz County, CA. The California-based tiny house builder used a triple axle-trailer with 21,000 pound capacity. The exterior is wrapped in beautiful redwood siding and there is a 36″ single light french door, a rear utility box, and a 1.5 ton mini-split system.
Quick response stops progress on fire in DeLaveaga Park; cause under investigation
First responders from Cal Fire and the Santa Cruz fire and police departments were on scene Friday in and around DeLaveaga Park after a wildfire broke out about 12:30 p.m. among eucalyptus trees in the park. Forward progress on the blaze, estimated at 3 to 5 acres, was stopped around 3 p.m.
15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm
State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors […]
Hit new outdoor public market provides evening fun each week in East San Jose
An outdoor public market in East San Jose that is only about a month old has already become a big hit. The Tully Night Market happens on Wednesday night near the Tully Road Ballfields and the public library branch. It features food trucks, art, music, and vendor booths. It was started by District 7 Councilmember Maya Esparza, who got funding for the market in last year’s budget. She had the goal of bringing community members together each week for a night of fun in an area of San Jose that often gets overlooked. “The Tully Library and ballfields have been underutilized as a whole, and that area also serves as this nexus of really underserved communities,” Esparza told San José Spotlight.
Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An employee who hasn't missed a day of work for 18 years walked home on August 1, and co-workers haven't heard from him since. Cecilio "Ceci" Arias Colin is a 56-year-old employee of Tico's Tacos in Salinas. Co-workers said he walks to and from work every day, but they grew concerned when The post Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week appeared first on KION546.
Rickey Sanders Becomes Latest First Time Winner in Watsonville
Watsonville’s Rickey Sanders continued his hunt for the 2022 Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo championship, scoring his first-career series win in the penultimate weekend of action for the 360 Sprint Car Series on Friday night. Sanders held off Bud Kaeding through lapped traffic on several occasions en route to the 30-lap triumph.
Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials
Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
25 Things to do in San Jose, California in 2022
Few places are as beautiful as California. The state has some of the best beaches, cities, and hikes in the entire United States. Located in Northern California just one hour south of San Francisco, San Jose is one of the best cities on the west coast. San Jose is a...
