spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's heavy': Popular North Texas vegan restaurant Spiral Diner & Bakery closing its Dallas location
DALLAS — An iconic vegan restaurant is closing the doors to its Dallas location on Aug. 14. Spiral Diner & Bakery first opened its Dallas branch in 2007, becoming one of the first places to offer vegan options to restaurant-goers, during a time where meatless options were practically nonexistent in grocery stores or the service industry.
Be sure to dine on gooey butter cake at these top restaurants around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s not waste time, what exactly is gooey butter cake? NationalToday explains, “Gooey butter cake is a dessert or pastry delicacy. It has a yeast cake foundation with a ‘goo’ mixture on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.”. Friday, August 12 just so...
It’s National Filet Mignon Day! These are top restaurants in Dallas to eat the best cut of meat
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Beef. It’s what’s for Dinner.” This weekend, we are celebrating the delicious treat that is steak, as Saturday, Aug. 13 is National Filet Mignon Day. Though they say the best steak comes from your own kitchen, there are some places in North...
Report touts these restaurants have the best french fries in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing more desirable in this world to go with your burger, steak, chicken, or any protein imaginable than the humble yet oh so incredibly delicious french fries!. Whatever cut you like is your choice but why not try out some julienne cut fries...
peoplenewspapers.com
Preston Hollow’s Getting a “Hidden” Tex-Mex Restaurant
Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
Best places to get some fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.
dallasexpress.com
57-Acre Internet-Famous Venue Listed for $5.5 Million
An internet-famous wedding venue outside of Dallas was recently listed by Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The 57-acre property became an overnight Instagram sensation and has been the location of celebrity retreats and music video shoots. Still, current owner Jennifer Horowitz said the property has always been about family. When Horowitz...
texasmetronews.com
VIDEO: Oak Cliff principal goes viral with back-to-school song
Fourth grader Levi Espinoza raps as he dances in a suit jacket next to principal Tito Salas. “Pirates don’t dribble, dribble, they score. We don’t like bronze and silver. We like gold.”. Levi — visibly shy — glances at Salas as he dribbles an imaginary basketball and dances,...
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
These are some of the best bowling alleys around North Texas, according to Yelp
"Yeah, well that's just like, your opinion man." Everybody knows the classic bowling scene in the hit comedy movie The Big Lebowski.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
texasstandard.org
He’s photographed the overlooked in Oak Cliff and Dallas. Now his photos sell for thousands
As a photographer, Don Thomas II, known as Tortellini, looks at the often overlooked – like North Texans who are homeless. Or Oak Cliff’s hard-working residents. His photos now sell for thousands, but two years ago, Tortellini didn’t even have a camera. Didn’t know how to use one.
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
starlocalmedia.com
150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community
After 150 years of service to the Plano community, Rev. Angie Mabry says the First Presbyterian of Plano has chartered on a new path for community engagement. Since 1871, First Presbyterian of Plano has been a part of the community, offering services to those in need. It has occupied three different buildings before settling on 15th Street and Jupiter Road in 1957. For the last 54 years, it has hosted a clothing ministry, where community members donate gently used shoes and clothing to be distributed to those in need. Clothing ministry founder, Mary Anne Miller, still heads the operation, Mabry said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event
Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
concreteproducts.com
Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner
Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
papercitymag.com
The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB
Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t want for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.
WFAA
Little Wishes – The Mitchell family
For so many fathers, their mission in life is to be the provider and protector of their families…. and it doesn't even stop when health challenges can make it tough – that's why one daughter here in DFW wanted to surprise her dad with a little wish. You can...
