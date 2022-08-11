ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
peoplenewspapers.com

Preston Hollow’s Getting a “Hidden” Tex-Mex Restaurant

Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

57-Acre Internet-Famous Venue Listed for $5.5 Million

An internet-famous wedding venue outside of Dallas was recently listed by Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The 57-acre property became an overnight Instagram sensation and has been the location of celebrity retreats and music video shoots. Still, current owner Jennifer Horowitz said the property has always been about family. When Horowitz...
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

VIDEO: Oak Cliff principal goes viral with back-to-school song

Fourth grader Levi Espinoza raps as he dances in a suit jacket next to principal Tito Salas. “Pirates don’t dribble, dribble, they score. We don’t like bronze and silver. We like gold.”. Levi — visibly shy — glances at Salas as he dribbles an imaginary basketball and dances,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Downtown Dallas#Outdoor Movies#Taste Of Trolley Return#Uptown Dallas Inc#Uptown Block Party#Dallasites
CW33

Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
checkoutdfw.com

What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community

After 150 years of service to the Plano community, Rev. Angie Mabry says the First Presbyterian of Plano has chartered on a new path for community engagement. Since 1871, First Presbyterian of Plano has been a part of the community, offering services to those in need. It has occupied three different buildings before settling on 15th Street and Jupiter Road in 1957. For the last 54 years, it has hosted a clothing ministry, where community members donate gently used shoes and clothing to be distributed to those in need. Clothing ministry founder, Mary Anne Miller, still heads the operation, Mabry said.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
DALLAS, TX
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Little Wishes – The Mitchell family

For so many fathers, their mission in life is to be the provider and protector of their families…. and it doesn't even stop when health challenges can make it tough – that's why one daughter here in DFW wanted to surprise her dad with a little wish. You can...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy