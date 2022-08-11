Read full article on original website
Times News
N. Lehigh receives grant for mental health/safety and school security
Northern Lehigh School District has received a grant for mental health initiatives as well as physical safety and security in schools. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tania Stoker announced at Monday’s school board meeting that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency released its School Mental Health and Safety and Security Grant.
Lack of air conditioning leads schools to relax dress code
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A school district in Northumberland County is relaxing its dress code as the school year starts due to a lack of air conditioning. According to a statement from the superintendent on the school's Facebook page, students in the Shamokin Area School District will be allowed to wear things like t-shirts and gym shirts to school but only for the first two weeks.
Times News
New Jim Thorpe scholarship to honor boy’s memory
A new scholarship is available to students graduating from Jim Thorpe High School, creating a lasting legacy in memory of Hunter Wolfe, who passed away from cancer in 2011. Established by Ella Farnell, a Wolfe family friend, the Hunter’s Heroes Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Carbon County Community Foundation will award a $500, one-year, nonrenewable scholarship each year to a graduating Jim Thorpe senior who exhibits great leadership and involvement in the community.
Times News
Schuylkill OKs budget adjustments
Schuylkill County commissioners on Thursday approved budget adjustments for four departments. Budget adjustments are moving money among line items. They do not involve any increase in overall spending, said county Financial Director Paul E. Buber. They were $1,000 for the coroner’s office; $12,800 for the Soil Conservation agency; $14,798 for...
Times News
Monroe prison’s treatment programs fully staffed
The Monroe County Correctional Facility is fully staffed for providing addiction and mental health treatment for the first time in months. Lea Baylor, the director of treatment, said this week, “We are now fully staffed, and we’re holding steady on outlay programs.”. The prison is developing a community...
Luzerne County scrambling for solutions to First Hospital closure
Luzerne County’s Mental Health/Developmental Services agency is scrambling to help thousands of residents navigate fallout from the loom
Times News
Schuylkill to seek state election funds
Schuylkill County is in line for $473,700 in new state election funding. But there are some trade-offs. Commissioners on Wednesday agreed to apply to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for the Election Integrity Grant. All three commissioners, Gary J. Hess and George Halcovage Jr. and Chairman Barron...
Times News
About the Farmland Preservation program
This year, Schuylkill County received federal funds to purchase development rights to owners of land deemed eligible to be enrolled in the Farmland Preservation program. Pennsylvania leads the nation in the number of farms and acres permanently preserved for agricultural production, according to the state Department of Agriculture. County Agricultural...
Times News
Tamaqua chamber seeks submissions for photo contest
The Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting submissions for its “For the Love of Tamaqua” photo contest. “We are looking for any and all photos - pics of events that took place, architecture, agriculture, kids playing, trains passing, leaves changing - anything that makes us ‘love’ Tamaqua,” explained Aimee Dotson, the chamber’s outreach and office administrator.
Times News
Trail bids come in high for Weatherly
Bids for the first leg of the trail project along the Black Creek that would eventually connect Weatherly to the Lehigh Gorge Trail were opened for the Weatherly Borough council meeting on Aug. 2. It was hoped that the project could start this year, but the only two bids submitted...
Times News
Lansford OKs fire company study
Officials from American Fire Company of Lansford and the Coaldale Fire Department attended Wednesday’s Lansford Borough Council meeting to ask council to approve the feasibility study on merging companies. Coaldale Borough approved the request at its meeting on Tuesday. While a merger of the two fire companies is a...
Times News
Schuylkill to buy 3 vehicles for reassessment
As it prepares to reassess properties for the first time since 1996, Schuylkill County is beginning to pay the costs. Chief Assessor Kent Hatter asked for commissioners’ approval to lease/purchase three 2022-2023 Subaru Imprezas from Steve Moyer Subaru, Leesport, Berks County, to conduct data collection and district work by field appraisers.
Pennsylvania unveils plans for first-of-its-kind recreation area
The state’s new motorized recreation area preserves 5,600 acres of unique land and gives off-road enthusiasts a public place to drive. “So you think about the ecology, think about the economy and you think about the recreation, it all fits together all comes together on this site,” said Cindy Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). “It’s the biggest opportunity in my tenure in this role, to bring it all together.”
Times News
Food distribution date changed
Due to a conflict with a church function on Aug. 27, the food distribution at Weatherly’s Shepherd House will be held a week earlier on Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Weatherly’s Shepherd House is located in Zions Lutheran Church at the corner of Third and Fell streets in Weatherly.
Times News
Palmerton woman remembered
Friends shared memories of a Palmerton woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday morning. Robin Wisocky, 61, was found on the second floor of the 131 Columbia Ave home. Grace Freeman, who serves as the director of nursing at The Palmerton, said Wisocky was beloved by everyone. “I’ve never...
Drive-through senior expo set
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Columbia County seniors are invited to a drive-through expo next week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It will be State Rep. David Millard's 19th annual senior expo and his last — he's retiring at the end of this year. The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Seniors will receive information regarding services, activities, and programs helpful to seniors, their families and their caregivers. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will attend and be available to answer questions about unclaimed property, the state treasury, and more. The drive-through senior expo will be held rain or shine. For questions, call Millard's office at 570-387-0246 or 570-759-8734.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township: Quakake Road paving between Weatherly Planes Road and Schuylkill County line, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lehigh County. • Whitehall Township: Route 22 milling and paving between 15th...
Times News
Who owns JT’s Kemmerer Park? Borough to conduct deed search to find out
Jim Thorpe Borough Council is hoping to put to rest the question of who owns the Kemmerer Park grounds on Packer Hill. Council on Thursday night approved its solicitor, Jim Nanovic, to complete a deed ownership verification, which President Greg Strubinger said will determine the status of some groundwork that needs done at the property.
Times News
Posing?
These two black sheep shown by Olivia Stewart of Weatherly stop eating and look at the camera while on display at the Carbon County Fair near Palmerton. Stewart is one of dozens of 4-H members showing livestock at the fair, which ends today. The 4-H auction is today. Also on the schedule is a Coal Cracker Cornhole Tournament, 3 p.m. Saturday; Tough Truck Event at 4 p.m.; Dean Hawk & The Hawks at 4 p.m. and the Cramer Brothers at 7 and 9 p.m. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Dr. Oz plans Carbon County Fair stop
U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz will visit the Carbon County Fair on Saturday. Oz, running on the Republican ticket in this fall’s general election, will meet with local voters during the campaign stop. The event is scheduled to take place between 2:45-4 p.m. The fairgrounds are at 3285...
