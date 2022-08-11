Read full article on original website
United Way of Northwest Florida assisting non-profits with free workshops
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–In addition to financial support, the United Way of Northwest Florida is now offering free workshops for its affiliated non-profit agencies. They hosted their first workshop Friday morning. It focused on the roles and responsibilities of a volunteer board of directors, and their partnership with executive directors. The United Way of Northwest Florida currently partners with 49 local non-profits within in their six county reach.
Bay County says they stopped $7 million in Hurricane Michael overbilling
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The release of a search warrant that was part of the FBI’s investigation into Hurricane Michael-related fraud created a stir this week. On Thursday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt called a news conference to deny allegations in the document. On Friday, Bay County leaders say they spotted irregularities in the debris collection […]
Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
Channels' dredging should begin in October
Expect the dredging of the Eastpoint Channel and Two Mile to begin in October. But definitely by Christmas. Waylon Register, a civil engineer who serves as site manager of Panama City office of the Army Corps of Engineers, said Mike Hooks Inc. is in the process of working on a project on the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway.
Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
UPDATE: Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area found
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/13/2022 2:20 P.M. Local officials say both missing teens have been found and are safe. Deputies are asking the public for help in looking for two missing juveniles. According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 14 year old Brianna Harrison and 15 year old John...
Panama City man killed in Texas crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed and another Panama City man was injured in a head-on crash in Potter County, Texas, according to News 13s sister station ABC7 in Amarillo. “According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the […]
County responds to FBI search warrant
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are speaking out after an FBI search warrant was released to the public. The warrant states that several prominent local leaders accepted things of value from GAC, a local construction company, in the wake of Hurricane Michael in 2018. GAC was owned by former House Speaker Allan […]
Report: 4 vehicles collide in front of Walton County gas station
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office sent out a post Friday morning about a dump truck and multiple vehicle crash in Mossy Head. The sheriff's office says the crash happened in front of a gas station at the intersection of Highway 90 W and State Highway 285 around 8:30 a.m.
Airport employee arrested, over $16,000 worth of stolen items found at home
Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man after $16,000 dollars worth of luggage was stolen at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.
Suspect in 4-year-old’s death given bond
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., (WMBB) — The man accused of running over and killing a 4-year-old in a parking lot was issued a bond Tuesday — but he may not be leaving jail anytime soon. Judge Shonna Gay ordered a $1.5 million bond for Kenneth Martinez. Martinez, 61, is charged with leaving the scene of […]
