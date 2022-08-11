Read full article on original website
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Sacramento
Korean cuisine showcases meats and seafood cooked to perfection paired with spicy sauces served alongside rice and staple side dishes. One of the trademarks of Korean food is fresh produce, something in abundance in the Sacramento Valley and the surrounding areas. On my trip to California’s capital city, I found...
The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Aug. 12-14
From garlic to comics, here's a running list of events happening across the Sacramento region from Aug. 12-14. The California Garlic Festival is taking place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton on Saturday and Sunday. It includes a car display, monster truck rides, a petting zoo, a carnival and more. Learn more here.
restaurantclicks.com
Sacramento Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Sacramento is known as the “Farm to Fork” city due to the vast number of farmers’ markets and the culture around bringing fresh, delicious ingredients to the table. The restaurants in the city get behind this culture by serving some of the highest-quality food in the country.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Sacramento
Mexican food is undoubtedly one of the most popular cuisines in America, and Sacramento is no exception. Sacramento is home to some of the country’s best Mexican restaurants, serving authentic and innovative dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re looking for a casual spot to grab a...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Amazing Greek Food in Sacramento
Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco may be the most touristed cities in California, but Sacramento is the state capital. It also has a wealth of attractions of its own. History buffs will love the State Capitol and Old Sacramento with its many museums depicting the Gold Rush and transcontinental railroad.
One Go-Kart stolen from Sacramento racing team that raises money for childhood health care recovered
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police on Sunday recovered one of the 12 Go-Karts stolen last week from the Ben Ali Shrine Cibara Motor Corp."If we have to raise $30,000 to replenish the Go-kart team, then that's money that we can't focus on the kids," said Treasurer Art Hawkins.The Ben Ali Shrine Cibara Motor Corp raises money to provide health care for kids at no cost.The thieves were able to steal the Go-Karts by cutting a hole in the bottom of the trailer and slowly removing each kart."The magnitude of the damage, how long it took them to get into the trailer,...
Urban Roots to take over beloved Sacramento restaurant The Shack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse announced Wednesday it would be taking over the former location of beloved Sacramento restaurant The Shack. "It’s a tremendous honor to carry on the tradition and history of that location and to be a steward of what Gary and Jen created over the last 17 years. There is still lots to do before we can open but stay tuned for more details. Lots of good things to come!" Urban Roots wrote in a Facebook post.
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
AOL Corp
How much did it cost to buy a home in Roseville, California in the the past week?
The median price per square foot for a home in Roseville increased in the last week to $359. That’s $7 less than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Roseville was $342. The most expensive community in Placer...
City of Sacramento settles with parents of Stephon Clark, agrees to pay $1.7 million
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Sacramento has reached a settlement with the parents of Stephon Clark, the man that was shot and killed by officers in 2018, officials said in a statement Friday. Under the terms of the agreement, the city will pay Clark’s parents $1.7 million and the family agreed the settlement […]
Corvette exceeds 100 mph during West Sacramento Police pursuit
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit. On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Officer […]
KCRA.com
Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police believe 2 explosions in 2 different areas related
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating two explosions in two different parts of Sacramento that they believe to be related. One of those explosions happened in the 900 block of Seamas Avenue in the area north of the Pocket neighborhood, and the other was reported along the 6800 block of 14th Avenue off of 65th Street, according to Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.
Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
KCRA.com
A 13-year-old from Elk Grove pitches perfect game at Cal Ripken World Series
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 13-year-old baseball player from Elk Grove is thrilled after returning from pitching a perfect game at the Cal Ripken World Series in Maine. "It was our first game I got to start pitching and I was, fortunately, able to pitch a perfect game, which is basically no one gets on base and just the entire game was shut down," said Jacob Trujillo.
South Sacramento mother fed up with homeless encampment near neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A South Sacramento Mom is fed up with a homeless encampment she says her family has to deal with on a daily basis. She reached to ABC10 after calling Sacramento city officials, fire, and police and getting nowhere. "The first time that I came out here...
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
valcomnews.com
The Sacramento Mariachi Festival to be held Aug. 14
The Sacramento Mariachi Festival to be held Aug. 14. Gearing for the annual Mariachi Festival de Sacramento, Mariachi virtuosa Dinorah Klingler stepped into an auditorium with about 90 seventh graders eager to greet her and listen to the award-winning musician play some songs for them. The brave students from Alexander...
KCRA.com
Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar opens in Sacramento
Wizards, muggles, elves and giants are all heading to Sacramento’s newest pop-up bar. The Ten-Ten room has been magically transformed into a Harry Potter-themed bar called the 9 ¾ room. It features decorations that would fit right in at Hogwarts, with drinks like the Expecto Patronum and butterbeer.
