ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Aug. 12-14

From garlic to comics, here's a running list of events happening across the Sacramento region from Aug. 12-14. The California Garlic Festival is taking place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton on Saturday and Sunday. It includes a car display, monster truck rides, a petting zoo, a carnival and more. Learn more here.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Sacramento

You may live in Sacramento or plan on visiting soon to explore historical sites, go on a nature hike, or peruse beautiful gardens. But surely, you can’t miss the wonderful food that the “City of Trees” has to offer!. And although most people expect to find good...
SACRAMENTO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Sacramento

Mexican food is undoubtedly one of the most popular cuisines in America, and Sacramento is no exception. Sacramento is home to some of the country’s best Mexican restaurants, serving authentic and innovative dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re looking for a casual spot to grab a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Sacramento, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
La Riviera, CA
Sacramento, CA
Restaurants
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
Fox40

1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
SACRAMENTO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Sacramento Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Sacramento is known as the “Farm to Fork” city due to the vast number of farmers’ markets and the culture around bringing fresh, delicious ingredients to the table. The restaurants in the city get behind this culture by serving some of the highest-quality food in the country.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | August 13-14

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Mole festival, a poetry and music show, and even a brunch market!. The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends...
SACRAMENTO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Amazing Greek Food in Sacramento

Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco may be the most touristed cities in California, but Sacramento is the state capital. It also has a wealth of attractions of its own. History buffs will love the State Capitol and Old Sacramento with its many museums depicting the Gold Rush and transcontinental railroad.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Korean Food#Sacramento Zoo#Family Restaurant#Korean Cuisine#Good Food#Food Drink#The Ultimate Guide#Korean Bbq#Korean Restaurants#Farm#Japanese Korean
FOX40

Corvette exceeds 100 mph during West Sacramento Police pursuit

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit. On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Officer […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Volunteer group pulls thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek

DEL PASO HEIGHTS -  Dozens of volunteers pulled thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek on Sunday. It's part of a major effort to keep Sacramento's waterways healthy.They say they're not just making a dent, they're making a difference. "It's overwhelming because you don't know where to start...there's so much of it," said volunteer Jennifer Padua. Padua spent her Sunday morning in Del Paso Heights digging up garbage in arcade creek. "We said this is going to be, this is going to be a fun day. Because we knew it would be very challenging," said volunteer Becca Berggren. Padua...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCRA.com

A 13-year-old from Elk Grove pitches perfect game at Cal Ripken World Series

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 13-year-old baseball player from Elk Grove is thrilled after returning from pitching a perfect game at the Cal Ripken World Series in Maine. "It was our first game I got to start pitching and I was, fortunately, able to pitch a perfect game, which is basically no one gets on base and just the entire game was shut down," said Jacob Trujillo.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento police believe 2 explosions in 2 different areas related

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating two explosions in two different parts of Sacramento that they believe to be related. One of those explosions happened in the 900 block of Seamas Avenue in the area north of the Pocket neighborhood, and the other was reported along the 6800 block of 14th Avenue off of 65th Street, according to Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy