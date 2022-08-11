Read full article on original website
Times News
Trail bids come in high for Weatherly
Bids for the first leg of the trail project along the Black Creek that would eventually connect Weatherly to the Lehigh Gorge Trail were opened for the Weatherly Borough council meeting on Aug. 2. It was hoped that the project could start this year, but the only two bids submitted...
Are warehouses causing the Lehigh Valley’s rising housing costs?
If you were to visit the Lehigh Valley in the late 1800s, you would find an emerging epicenter of American industrial production, focused on the manufacturing of steel and concrete. For over a century, the region’s dominance owed to a key factor: location, location, location. With Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton as its centerpiece cities, the Valley isn’t far from numerous major metropolitan areas, including Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and New York City. The industrial dominance of the region extended into the late 20th century; thereafter, foreign competition, international trade deals, and the rising price of U.S. labor priced out booming manufacturing industries.
Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township: Quakake Road paving between Weatherly Planes Road and Schuylkill County line, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lehigh County. • Whitehall Township: Route 22 milling and paving between 15th...
Times News
Historic run
For the first time in more than 30 years, the Blue Mountain, Reading & Northern Railroad’s two steam locomotives operated together on the front of an excursion train on Saturday, pulling 20 filled passenger cars. It was the first time since 1988 and the third of four scheduled Iron Horse Rambles. The doubleheader is shown passing through Tamaqua en route to Jim Thorpe, pulling 20 passenger cars. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Lack of air conditioning leads schools to relax dress code
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A school district in Northumberland County is relaxing its dress code as the school year starts due to a lack of air conditioning. According to a statement from the superintendent on the school's Facebook page, students in the Shamokin Area School District will be allowed to wear things like t-shirts and gym shirts to school but only for the first two weeks.
Times News
Who owns JT’s Kemmerer Park? Borough to conduct deed search to find out
Jim Thorpe Borough Council is hoping to put to rest the question of who owns the Kemmerer Park grounds on Packer Hill. Council on Thursday night approved its solicitor, Jim Nanovic, to complete a deed ownership verification, which President Greg Strubinger said will determine the status of some groundwork that needs done at the property.
tornadopix.com
Openings and Closing: Business events across the region | Business news
From new approved apartments to restaurants that have reopened and are ready to serve, here’s a weekly look at what’s happening with businesses in your area. Alfie’s Kitchen: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off the Sullivan Trail closed after five...
Times News
Outdoor concert in Tamaqua
Summer heat and humidity have returned. But oppressive weather didn’t stop a free outdoor concert held Sunday in Tamaqua. Here, acoustic performer John Kanahan of Maryland entertains a full house from the stage at the rear patio of The Wabash restaurant despite an ongoing threat of thunderstorms. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Food distribution date changed
Due to a conflict with a church function on Aug. 27, the food distribution at Weatherly’s Shepherd House will be held a week earlier on Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Weatherly’s Shepherd House is located in Zions Lutheran Church at the corner of Third and Fell streets in Weatherly.
Pa. high school metal band reaches the next stage at Musikfest
A football player and a marching band drummer are just two of the local high school students that formed the metal band, "Devixe."
Abandoned Catasauqua laundromat that became ‘complete eyesore’ revived under new owner
An abandoned Catasauqua laundromat described in online reviews as filthy, dingy and broken down has since been revived under new ownership. Joseph Di Giovanna of Slatington opened the space at 413 Front St. this past April as Lux Laundry. He stumbled upon what was known as the former “Sure Clean Laundry” at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when Di Giovanna himself was in need of a laundromat. What he found instead was an empty, shuttered building with a leaking roof, chipped paint and rotting floorboards.
Looking back on Railway Park’s run to the Little League World Series, 25 years later
In 1997, the Railway Park Little League team out of Pottsville was one of just four teams from the United States to qualify for the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. Recently, we caught up with two members of that team, Alex Miranda and Anthony Mehling, who shared their memories of that magical run […]
Times News
Lansford OKs fire company study
Officials from American Fire Company of Lansford and the Coaldale Fire Department attended Wednesday’s Lansford Borough Council meeting to ask council to approve the feasibility study on merging companies. Coaldale Borough approved the request at its meeting on Tuesday. While a merger of the two fire companies is a...
Pennsylvania unveils plans for first-of-its-kind recreation area
The state’s new motorized recreation area preserves 5,600 acres of unique land and gives off-road enthusiasts a public place to drive. “So you think about the ecology, think about the economy and you think about the recreation, it all fits together all comes together on this site,” said Cindy Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). “It’s the biggest opportunity in my tenure in this role, to bring it all together.”
Times News
Tamaqua chamber seeks submissions for photo contest
The Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting submissions for its “For the Love of Tamaqua” photo contest. “We are looking for any and all photos - pics of events that took place, architecture, agriculture, kids playing, trains passing, leaves changing - anything that makes us ‘love’ Tamaqua,” explained Aimee Dotson, the chamber’s outreach and office administrator.
Luzerne County scrambling for solutions to First Hospital closure
Luzerne County’s Mental Health/Developmental Services agency is scrambling to help thousands of residents navigate fallout from the loom
Historical one-room schoolhouse reopens for history lesson
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What was once a schoolhouse to teach children in the Kunkletown area is now a place to learn all about its history. "This is almost like a museum, except you can touch everything and I think that's the biggest contribution to the way we act as the caretakers of the building," Giordano said.
Times News
About the Farmland Preservation program
This year, Schuylkill County received federal funds to purchase development rights to owners of land deemed eligible to be enrolled in the Farmland Preservation program. Pennsylvania leads the nation in the number of farms and acres permanently preserved for agricultural production, according to the state Department of Agriculture. County Agricultural...
Times News
N. Lehigh receives grant for mental health/safety and school security
Northern Lehigh School District has received a grant for mental health initiatives as well as physical safety and security in schools. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tania Stoker announced at Monday’s school board meeting that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency released its School Mental Health and Safety and Security Grant.
