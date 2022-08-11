ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Valley Roadrunner

VC Cemetery board concerned over inappropriate behavior

A note from the Valley Center Cemetery Board of Directors:. The Valley Center Cemetery Board would like to address the concerns and comments raised by the community and visitors regarding behavior at the cemetery. We have received complaints of littering, noise and parties after hours, crude language in the presence of or directed at other visitors, name calling, and dogs being left to wander the grounds while their owners are visiting. These things are unacceptable.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EL CAJON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BALLOT INITIATIVE TO RAISE SALES TAX

August 12, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A new increased sales tax initiative was proposed during Tuesday night’s El Cajon city council meeting. If approved by voters on November 8, this measure would repeal proposition J, the half-cent sales tax enacted in 2008 to fund basic services, and replace it with a new one percent tax, or one cent per dollar.
EL CAJON, CA
Vista, CA
Education
Vista, CA
Government
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
KPBS

Elderly students welcomed back to the SDSU campus

There was a welcome back for some students at San Diego State University Friday. They’re not your typical college students. Many of them are retirement age and determined to keep learning. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offers classes in partnership with San Diego State, which has been designated an...
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

Inki Welch withdraws from mayor’s race

Inki Welch, one of three announced candidates for mayor of Escondido, withdrew her candidacy on Friday afternoon at the City Clerk’s Office. That leaves the field to Mayor Paul McNamara and challenger Dane White, unless a last-minute-candidate files Friday afternoon by 5 p.m. Mrs. Welch wrote The Times-Advocate: “Please...
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Mike Bradford Named Managing Director of City of Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre

VISTA, CA — Vista native Mike Bradford has been named Managing Director of the City of Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre effective August 10, 2022. Bradford will oversee Moonlight’s business and administrative functions and work in concert with Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini to shape the vision and future of the company and its seasons. Bradford has worked in technical production for The Moonlight’s summer season for the past three years. He acted as Acting Technical Director in 2019 and 2021. He is also responsible for the design elements of “Jingle Terrace Park,” the annual drive-thru holiday experience in Brengle Terrace Park.
VISTA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County's housing market is 'normalizing'

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — After two frantic years in Orange County real estate, Suzanne Seini finally sighs in relief. A year ago, Seini, the CEO and partner at Active Realty in Irvine, would write several offers on behalf of her client buyers, only to see them either get outbid or rejected by the seller.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Downgraded From High to Medium COVID-19 Community Level

The CDC has downgraded San Diego County from the high COVID-19 community level to medium, meaning the disease is having a less-severe impact on the region's hospital system. The county was moved into the high category in mid-July as the highly-infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were driving up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Sheeraz Qurban

California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses

Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northcountydailystar.com

Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location

Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
VISTA, CA
danapointtimes.com

Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
COSTA MESA, CA

