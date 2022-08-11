Read full article on original website
encinitasadvocate.com
Encinitas council denies Seabluffe residents’ appeal, approves Alila Marea sister project
Plans to build a mix of apartments, shops and hotel rooms just south of the luxury Alila Marea Beach Resort are exceptional and the development will provide a huge community benefit, Encinitas City Council members said Wednesday, Aug. 10, as they denied an appeal filed by an opponents’ group.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista's Third Avenue Village Rebranding as ‘Downtown Chula Vista'
People, music -- and lemons -- had a big showing at the Lemon Festival in Chula Vista Saturday. The annual Lemon Festival celebrates the history of the fruit in the South Bay. Chula Vista was once known as the lemon capital of the world. The Third Avenue Village area will...
Valley Roadrunner
VC Cemetery board concerned over inappropriate behavior
A note from the Valley Center Cemetery Board of Directors:. The Valley Center Cemetery Board would like to address the concerns and comments raised by the community and visitors regarding behavior at the cemetery. We have received complaints of littering, noise and parties after hours, crude language in the presence of or directed at other visitors, name calling, and dogs being left to wander the grounds while their owners are visiting. These things are unacceptable.
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BALLOT INITIATIVE TO RAISE SALES TAX
August 12, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A new increased sales tax initiative was proposed during Tuesday night’s El Cajon city council meeting. If approved by voters on November 8, this measure would repeal proposition J, the half-cent sales tax enacted in 2008 to fund basic services, and replace it with a new one percent tax, or one cent per dollar.
KPBS
Elderly students welcomed back to the SDSU campus
There was a welcome back for some students at San Diego State University Friday. They’re not your typical college students. Many of them are retirement age and determined to keep learning. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offers classes in partnership with San Diego State, which has been designated an...
New underpass in Encinitas opens to improve safety and connectivity
It was a $12.1 million dollar project to improve safety and connectivity near the railroad tracks after parents and the community pushed for it.
USPS hosting ‘hiring blitz’ this week: What to know
The United States Postal Service this week will host an "unprecedented one-day hiring blitz" across San Diego County to fill open positions throughout the agency.
missiontimescourier.com
Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council: What is the future for Grantville?
We moved to San Diego in 1961. I don’t have much recollection of Grantville as it was then but I remember Mission Valley dairy pastures, buying milk and eggs at Golden Arrow, and a truck farm in front of the Mission (along Friars Road before realignment). Zoned for light...
times-advocate.com
Inki Welch withdraws from mayor’s race
Inki Welch, one of three announced candidates for mayor of Escondido, withdrew her candidacy on Friday afternoon at the City Clerk’s Office. That leaves the field to Mayor Paul McNamara and challenger Dane White, unless a last-minute-candidate files Friday afternoon by 5 p.m. Mrs. Welch wrote The Times-Advocate: “Please...
Here's Why San Diego Schools Are Starting Later Than Usual
If you’re wondering why schools throughout San Diego County — and California at large — are starting their days earlier than in the past, there’s a simple reason why. Parents likely have already noticed that high school students are seeing their start times pushed to 8:30 a.m.
northcountydailystar.com
Mike Bradford Named Managing Director of City of Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre
VISTA, CA — Vista native Mike Bradford has been named Managing Director of the City of Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre effective August 10, 2022. Bradford will oversee Moonlight’s business and administrative functions and work in concert with Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini to shape the vision and future of the company and its seasons. Bradford has worked in technical production for The Moonlight’s summer season for the past three years. He acted as Acting Technical Director in 2019 and 2021. He is also responsible for the design elements of “Jingle Terrace Park,” the annual drive-thru holiday experience in Brengle Terrace Park.
San Diego now has 18 hospitals offering specialized ER care for seniors
San Diego has become the first county in the nation where every eligible hospital has earned geriatric emergency department (GED) accreditation.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County's housing market is 'normalizing'
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — After two frantic years in Orange County real estate, Suzanne Seini finally sighs in relief. A year ago, Seini, the CEO and partner at Active Realty in Irvine, would write several offers on behalf of her client buyers, only to see them either get outbid or rejected by the seller.
USPS to host 'hiring blitz' at SD County post offices
The U.S. Postal Service is holding a one-day-only “hiring blitz” at over a dozen San Diego County post office locations.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Downgraded From High to Medium COVID-19 Community Level
The CDC has downgraded San Diego County from the high COVID-19 community level to medium, meaning the disease is having a less-severe impact on the region's hospital system. The county was moved into the high category in mid-July as the highly-infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were driving up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
biztoc.com
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses
Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
northcountydailystar.com
Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location
Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
danapointtimes.com
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa
Media Credited With Stopping Bill to End Mandated Reporting of Domestic Violence
The message must have been clear to leaders in Sacramento. Assembly Bill 2790, which sought to end mandated reporting of domestic violence to law enforcement, failed in the Senate Appropriations Committee. Existing law requires medical professionals to alert police when they have a patient they suspect is a victim of...
