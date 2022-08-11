Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Local Teen Honored by Points of Light for Impactful Public Service
Marley Dixon, a 15-year-old Newtown resident and activist, was honored on August 12th with an award from Points of Light for sparking change through volunteerism and public service. She is certified in humane advocacy and youth leadership and is a campus assistant at a training program for service dogs. Marley...
Ridgefield Historical Society seeks volunteers, board members
The Ridgefield Historical Society has seen renewed activity and enthusiasm among residents in the past year as the Covid-19 pandemic has eased and the town recently celebrated a spectacular Battle of Ridgefield reenactment weekend. The Society is now seeking new board members and volunteers who want to engage with the...
Services Planned for Longtime Ridgefield Resident Adam F. Ciotti, 30
Adam F. Ciotti, 30, of New Haven, a longtime resident of Ridgefield, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Reflections and tributes of Adam will be offered at 6:00 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home.
Services on Friday in Ridgefield for Adam F. Ciotti, 30
Adam F. Ciotti, 30, of New Haven, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Adam was born in New York City on March 22, 1992, during the last snowstorm of that year. He is the son of Richard Ciotti and Sherry Gerstein. Adam attended Ridgefield schools and...
Why Small Businesses Matter: Sandra Eagle, Lcsw Transformational Psychotherapy
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sandra Eagle,...
Ridgefield Thrift Shop $1 Sale on Wednesday, August 17!
On Wednesday, August 17th, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop will price ALL men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes, shoes, and scarves at $1 to clear out and make room for Fall inventory. Note- this does NOT include the Designer Department. Ridgefield Thrift Shop is open from 12-4pm. Don't miss...
South Salem's Rock n’ Rescue Named “2022 TOP-RATED NONPROFIT by GreatNonprofits
South Salem, New York August 12, 2022 –Rock n’ Rescue announced today it has been named a “2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading website for community recommendations of charities and nonprofits. Rock n’ Rescue provides animal adoptions and animal-assisted therapy to people throughout the northeast,...
Wooster School Student Honored by Points of Light for Impactful Public Service
Marley Dixon, a 15-year-old Newtown resident and activist, was honored on August 12th with an award from Points of Light for sparking change through volunteerism and public service. She is certified in humane advocacy and youth leadership and is a campus assistant at a training program for service dogs. She...
Brookfield Parks & Rec August News: Concerts in the Park, Town Beach, Teen Bands and More!
Newtown Savings Bank Concerts in the Park series continues on Friday nights in August. * August 26 Dan’s Garage Classic Rock Jim Eagan Agency Matson Financial Advisors, Inc. V.2 Concerts in the Park – Teen Band Concert Series continues in August. Free admission, all ages welcome. Presented by...
Save the Date: Norwalk Boat Show Returns Sept. 22-25
Progressive® Insurance Norwalk Boat Show® presented by Discover Boating. Docks September 22-25, 2022 at Norwalk Cove Marina. The 2022 Progressive® Insurance Norwalk Boat Show®, presented by Discover Boating, returns to Norwalk Cove Marina September 22-25, 2022, providing more boats and more on-the-water activities for all ages. The annual boat show provides four days of fun on the Long Island Sound, hosting the largest selection of new boats from leading brands in the area, plus boating lessons, free boat rides and a variety of new activities this year for nautical novices and seasoned sailors.
850 in Ridgefield is HIRING Servers!
We are looking for servers with open availability to join our team starting as soon as possible. No experience is required, but must be 18+. Please reach out to Eliza at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or stop in if interested.
RSO 2022-2023 Season Tickets On SALE, Opener on October 1!
FREEDOM – October 1, 2022. Purchase season or individual concert tickets by phone at 203.438.3889 or by clicking HERE.
Iconic Redding Mansion Built for Author Mark Twain, for Sale
"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
Ridgefield Travel Alert Due to Route 7 Pump Station Project
Route 7 Pump Station, Force Main and Wastewater Treatment Facility Decommissioning Project. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished. The work is anticipated to occur from April 2022 through August 2023.
Danbury National Guard Soldier Receives New Rank, New Responsibilities
Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Aaron Schmidt from Danbury, Conn., and assigned to the 1108th Ordnance Company (EOD), received...
