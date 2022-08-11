Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn Johnson
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
Lack of air conditioning leads schools to relax dress code
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A school district in Northumberland County is relaxing its dress code as the school year starts due to a lack of air conditioning. According to a statement from the superintendent on the school's Facebook page, students in the Shamokin Area School District will be allowed to wear things like t-shirts and gym shirts to school but only for the first two weeks.
Times News
N. Lehigh receives grant for mental health/safety and school security
Northern Lehigh School District has received a grant for mental health initiatives as well as physical safety and security in schools. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tania Stoker announced at Monday’s school board meeting that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency released its School Mental Health and Safety and Security Grant.
Luzerne County plans to start accepting formal American Rescue funding requests this week
A formal application for entities interested in Luzerne County’s American Rescue Plan funding should be publicly posted early this week,
Times News
Lansford OKs fire company study
Officials from American Fire Company of Lansford and the Coaldale Fire Department attended Wednesday’s Lansford Borough Council meeting to ask council to approve the feasibility study on merging companies. Coaldale Borough approved the request at its meeting on Tuesday. While a merger of the two fire companies is a...
Times News
Fundraiser set for Palmerton family displaced by fire
A fundraiser for a Palmerton family who lost everything in a fire early Tuesday morning has been set. The Basket Raffle and Bake Sale to benefit the Zelinsky Family will be held from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 21 at Don Laine Campground, 790 57 Drive, Palmerton. Marcy and Jay Zelinsky were...
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
Editor’s note: The story was updated to include information about a visit by Lt. Gov. candidate Austin Davis to Musikfest. U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township: Quakake Road paving between Weatherly Planes Road and Schuylkill County line, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lehigh County. • Whitehall Township: Route 22 milling and paving between 15th...
Luzerne County scrambling for solutions to First Hospital closure
Luzerne County’s Mental Health/Developmental Services agency is scrambling to help thousands of residents navigate fallout from the loom
Times News
Schuylkill OKs budget adjustments
Schuylkill County commissioners on Thursday approved budget adjustments for four departments. Budget adjustments are moving money among line items. They do not involve any increase in overall spending, said county Financial Director Paul E. Buber. They were $1,000 for the coroner’s office; $12,800 for the Soil Conservation agency; $14,798 for...
Times News
Dr. Oz plans Carbon County Fair stop
U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz will visit the Carbon County Fair on Saturday. Oz, running on the Republican ticket in this fall’s general election, will meet with local voters during the campaign stop. The event is scheduled to take place between 2:45-4 p.m. The fairgrounds are at 3285...
Times News
About the Farmland Preservation program
This year, Schuylkill County received federal funds to purchase development rights to owners of land deemed eligible to be enrolled in the Farmland Preservation program. Pennsylvania leads the nation in the number of farms and acres permanently preserved for agricultural production, according to the state Department of Agriculture. County Agricultural...
Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
Times News
Who owns JT’s Kemmerer Park? Borough to conduct deed search to find out
Jim Thorpe Borough Council is hoping to put to rest the question of who owns the Kemmerer Park grounds on Packer Hill. Council on Thursday night approved its solicitor, Jim Nanovic, to complete a deed ownership verification, which President Greg Strubinger said will determine the status of some groundwork that needs done at the property.
Times News
Schuylkill to buy 3 vehicles for reassessment
As it prepares to reassess properties for the first time since 1996, Schuylkill County is beginning to pay the costs. Chief Assessor Kent Hatter asked for commissioners’ approval to lease/purchase three 2022-2023 Subaru Imprezas from Steve Moyer Subaru, Leesport, Berks County, to conduct data collection and district work by field appraisers.
Times News
Tamaqua chamber seeks submissions for photo contest
The Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting submissions for its “For the Love of Tamaqua” photo contest. “We are looking for any and all photos - pics of events that took place, architecture, agriculture, kids playing, trains passing, leaves changing - anything that makes us ‘love’ Tamaqua,” explained Aimee Dotson, the chamber’s outreach and office administrator.
Pa. high school metal band reaches the next stage at Musikfest
A football player and a marching band drummer are just two of the local high school students that formed the metal band, "Devixe."
Historical one-room schoolhouse reopens for history lesson
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What was once a schoolhouse to teach children in the Kunkletown area is now a place to learn all about its history. "This is almost like a museum, except you can touch everything and I think that's the biggest contribution to the way we act as the caretakers of the building," Giordano said.
Times News
Posing?
These two black sheep shown by Olivia Stewart of Weatherly stop eating and look at the camera while on display at the Carbon County Fair near Palmerton. Stewart is one of dozens of 4-H members showing livestock at the fair, which ends today. The 4-H auction is today. Also on the schedule is a Coal Cracker Cornhole Tournament, 3 p.m. Saturday; Tough Truck Event at 4 p.m.; Dean Hawk & The Hawks at 4 p.m. and the Cramer Brothers at 7 and 9 p.m. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
New Jim Thorpe scholarship to honor boy’s memory
A new scholarship is available to students graduating from Jim Thorpe High School, creating a lasting legacy in memory of Hunter Wolfe, who passed away from cancer in 2011. Established by Ella Farnell, a Wolfe family friend, the Hunter’s Heroes Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Carbon County Community Foundation will award a $500, one-year, nonrenewable scholarship each year to a graduating Jim Thorpe senior who exhibits great leadership and involvement in the community.
Pennsylvania Acquires Land to Develop Motorized Recreation Area
MCADOO, PA — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week announced the acquisition of a 5,600-acre parcel of land that will be developed into a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. The acquisition was made possible...
