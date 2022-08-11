Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Painting traffic control boxes proposed for Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Downtown Lock Haven Inc. is seeking city permission to paint the recently installed traffic signal controller cabinets in the Central Business District. The request is among half a dozen requests from the downtown organization to City Council for consideration at its Monday council session. Downtown Manager Kira Rosamilia, in a letter to the city, said the organization would like to work with other community groups to paint the black boxes; specifically asking that local artists paint the boxes as part of the downtown beautification effort.
therecord-online.com
Drought conditions increasing human conflicts with wildlife in western Clinton County
RENOVO, PA – When you live in Western Clinton County, conflicts with wildlife have always been just a way of life. It’s basically accepted at this end of the county. We live in the woods, so these things are supposed to happen, but this summer an increase of conflicts are taking over this end of the county.
therecord-online.com
City prepares move to relocate public safety operations to Hope-Hose site
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The agenda for next Monday’s Lock Haven city council meeting lists a vote on a resolution to seek a $500,000 grant toward a new city Public Safety Building at the current site of the Hope-Hose Fire Company. Approval would be the first concrete step...
Short-term rentals, Airbnb & problems: State College Borough Council to mull over solutions
Some neighbors say short-term rentals are like living next to a hotel, but one retiree says they’re not sure they can remain in Happy Valley if the rules change.
$1 million grant secured to assist water authorities across Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County has received a state grant for $1 million to assist with multiple water authorities with various projects. The Jersey Shore Water Authority was the first to receive funding from this grant. Today, they received $375,000 in state grant funding to repair exposed water lines that, if burst, would cause 6,600 residents to lose water, as well as industrial developers in the area. The water line...
A Pennsylvania Water Authority Wades Into An Old Conspiracy-Theory Debate: Fluoridated Water
Apparently, in a move that not so long would have been dubbed the product of a conspiracy theory, a community water authority with jurisdiction over one of America’s biggest universities has voted to stop fluoridating its water. The State College Borough Water Authority, which oversees
Centre Hall Fire Company responds to camper fire during Centre County Grange Fair move-in
Firefighters put the blaze out within minutes.
New road closure in Lycoming County, other road work projects continue
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Route 1004 (Field Station Road) will be closed starting this week in Lewis and Gamble townships for an erosion control project. On Monday, Aug. 15 through Thursday, Aug. 18, Field Station Road will be closed between...
WJAC TV
Fire ravages Centre Co. home, leaves extensive damage
BENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — A fire ravaged a Centre County home late Friday night, on the 1000 block of West College Avenue in Benner Township. Centre County Dispatch said firefighters from Pleasant Gap, Bellefonte, Centre Hall, and State College were called to the scene around 11pm. The blaze...
West Nile virus discovered in Columbia County
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Officials are raising a red flag in Columbia County after discovering mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus in Bloomsburg. The Mosquito-disease control team at the Northumberland County Conservation District is keeping a very close eye on the area and have been treating breeding areas for mosquito larvae, according to Dakota Welkon, the district's mosquito-borne disease program coordinator "We have since set multiple adult mosquito traps to get...
Volunteer fire company lends another department a fire engine
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire department is lending a helping hand to another volunteer company by lending a fire engine. Last week, Mount Union Fire Company in Huntingdon County lent Listie Fire Department in Somerset County its reserve engine. Listie’s fire engine stopped running after a fire call and was left with […]
WJAC TV
Coming PA energy price hike: What you need to know
(WJAC) — Yet another rise in energy bills, with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission warning consumers on Wednesday that major providers will raise prices, come Sept. 1. This comes after major utility companies raised prices at the start of June, as the PUC says they normally do, making this...
Route 15 closed in Kelly Township, Union County
Motorists are advised that Route 15 northbound and southbound are closed between Route 1018 (William Penn Drive) and Ziegler Road in Kelly Township, Union County, for a multi-vehicle crash. A detour using William Penn Drive, Route 1007 (JPM Road), and Ziegler Road is in place. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video
If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
therecord-online.com
Dotterer Sunflower Maze in full bloom
PORTER TOWNSHIP, PA – Motorists traveling Route 64 between Mill Hall and Lamar cannot help but marvel at the sunflowers along the highway. And it’s more than just sunflowers as the Paul Dotterer & Sons, Inc. farm along Route 64 is celebrating summer with a beautiful Sunflower Maze. The maze is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for public viewing.
Pennsylvania elk watching season gets under way with annual Elk Expo
Pennsylvania’s elk watching season officially gets under way Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, with the annual Elk Expo of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center. The largest elk celebration in the northeastern U.S. is held each year at the visitor center in Benezette, near the...
Suspect leaves hundreds of nails, staples in attempt to block parking area in Snyder County
Middleburg, Pa. — Someone attempted to discourage people from parking in a dirt pull-off area in Snyder County by putting hundreds of nails and staples on the ground. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect did not have the landowner's permission to lay down the nails and staples along Walnut Acres Road in Center Township. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
Tractor trailer "stuck" on bridge in Union County
A tractor trailer tried to cross the one-lane bridge on Harbeson Road in Union County Wednesday afternoon and got stuck. This one-lane bridge crossing White Deer Creek has been one of the roads often utilized by local traffic since the closing of the bridge on Old Route 15. The tractor trailer blocked W. Brimmer Avenue for less than an hour.
Police investigate body found in Curwensville river
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State police are investigating after a body was found in the Susquehanna River. The body was found on Thursday, August 12 in the West Branch of the river near Curwensville. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder, an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, August 13. No further information […]
Central Pa. city owes the IRS $160K in penalties; ‘it’s an understatement our finances are a mess’
WILLIAMSPORT-The city of Williamsport owes the Internal Revenue Service $160,000 in civil penalties for not submitting certain required tax forms in 2017. That was revealed Tuesday at City Council’s finance committee meeting by Tracey Rash of Government Financial Solutions of Harrisburg. She was brought in to straighten out the...
