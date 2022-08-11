Read full article on original website
Times News
N. Lehigh receives grant for mental health/safety and school security
Northern Lehigh School District has received a grant for mental health initiatives as well as physical safety and security in schools. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tania Stoker announced at Monday’s school board meeting that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency released its School Mental Health and Safety and Security Grant.
Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
Times News
About the Farmland Preservation program
This year, Schuylkill County received federal funds to purchase development rights to owners of land deemed eligible to be enrolled in the Farmland Preservation program. Pennsylvania leads the nation in the number of farms and acres permanently preserved for agricultural production, according to the state Department of Agriculture. County Agricultural...
Times News
Trail bids come in high for Weatherly
Bids for the first leg of the trail project along the Black Creek that would eventually connect Weatherly to the Lehigh Gorge Trail were opened for the Weatherly Borough council meeting on Aug. 2. It was hoped that the project could start this year, but the only two bids submitted...
Times News
Lansford OKs fire company study
Officials from American Fire Company of Lansford and the Coaldale Fire Department attended Wednesday’s Lansford Borough Council meeting to ask council to approve the feasibility study on merging companies. Coaldale Borough approved the request at its meeting on Tuesday. While a merger of the two fire companies is a...
PennDOT Job Fair to include same-day interviews for Winter positions
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a job fair at the PennDOT Berks County office, 4680 Fifth Street Highway, Temple, PA 19560 on Wednesday, August 17 from 8am to 6pm. The event will include onsite interviews with job offers. Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township: Quakake Road paving between Weatherly Planes Road and Schuylkill County line, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lehigh County. • Whitehall Township: Route 22 milling and paving between 15th...
Times News
Schuylkill OKs budget adjustments
Schuylkill County commissioners on Thursday approved budget adjustments for four departments. Budget adjustments are moving money among line items. They do not involve any increase in overall spending, said county Financial Director Paul E. Buber. They were $1,000 for the coroner’s office; $12,800 for the Soil Conservation agency; $14,798 for...
Times News
Outdoor concert in Tamaqua
Summer heat and humidity have returned. But oppressive weather didn’t stop a free outdoor concert held Sunday in Tamaqua. Here, acoustic performer John Kanahan of Maryland entertains a full house from the stage at the rear patio of The Wabash restaurant despite an ongoing threat of thunderstorms. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Dr. Oz plans Carbon County Fair stop
U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz will visit the Carbon County Fair on Saturday. Oz, running on the Republican ticket in this fall’s general election, will meet with local voters during the campaign stop. The event is scheduled to take place between 2:45-4 p.m. The fairgrounds are at 3285...
Pennsylvania Acquires Land to Develop Motorized Recreation Area
MCADOO, PA — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week announced the acquisition of a 5,600-acre parcel of land that will be developed into a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. The acquisition was made possible...
tornadopix.com
Openings and Closing: Business events across the region | Business news
From new approved apartments to restaurants that have reopened and are ready to serve, here’s a weekly look at what’s happening with businesses in your area. Alfie’s Kitchen: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off the Sullivan Trail closed after five...
Are warehouses causing the Lehigh Valley’s rising housing costs?
If you were to visit the Lehigh Valley in the late 1800s, you would find an emerging epicenter of American industrial production, focused on the manufacturing of steel and concrete. For over a century, the region’s dominance owed to a key factor: location, location, location. With Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton as its centerpiece cities, the Valley isn’t far from numerous major metropolitan areas, including Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and New York City. The industrial dominance of the region extended into the late 20th century; thereafter, foreign competition, international trade deals, and the rising price of U.S. labor priced out booming manufacturing industries.
Times News
Who owns JT’s Kemmerer Park? Borough to conduct deed search to find out
Jim Thorpe Borough Council is hoping to put to rest the question of who owns the Kemmerer Park grounds on Packer Hill. Council on Thursday night approved its solicitor, Jim Nanovic, to complete a deed ownership verification, which President Greg Strubinger said will determine the status of some groundwork that needs done at the property.
Times News
Tamaqua chamber seeks submissions for photo contest
The Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting submissions for its “For the Love of Tamaqua” photo contest. “We are looking for any and all photos - pics of events that took place, architecture, agriculture, kids playing, trains passing, leaves changing - anything that makes us ‘love’ Tamaqua,” explained Aimee Dotson, the chamber’s outreach and office administrator.
Times News
Schuylkill to buy 3 vehicles for reassessment
As it prepares to reassess properties for the first time since 1996, Schuylkill County is beginning to pay the costs. Chief Assessor Kent Hatter asked for commissioners’ approval to lease/purchase three 2022-2023 Subaru Imprezas from Steve Moyer Subaru, Leesport, Berks County, to conduct data collection and district work by field appraisers.
Times News
Schuylkill to seek state election funds
Schuylkill County is in line for $473,700 in new state election funding. But there are some trade-offs. Commissioners on Wednesday agreed to apply to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for the Election Integrity Grant. All three commissioners, Gary J. Hess and George Halcovage Jr. and Chairman Barron...
Times News
The six sites
Schuylkill County commissioners approved six farms to be appraised and surveyed as part of their applications to the Farmland Preservation program. If they are accepted into the program, the county program will buy development rights to the land. Commissioner Gary J. Hess and Commissioners’ Chairman Barron L. Hetherington voted in...
Historical one-room schoolhouse reopens for history lesson
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What was once a schoolhouse to teach children in the Kunkletown area is now a place to learn all about its history. "This is almost like a museum, except you can touch everything and I think that's the biggest contribution to the way we act as the caretakers of the building," Giordano said.
Times News
Food distribution date changed
Due to a conflict with a church function on Aug. 27, the food distribution at Weatherly’s Shepherd House will be held a week earlier on Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Weatherly’s Shepherd House is located in Zions Lutheran Church at the corner of Third and Fell streets in Weatherly.
