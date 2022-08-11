Read full article on original website
manninglive.com
Provalus holds ribbon cutting for new location
Provalus, the managed services brand of Optomi Professional Services, will celebrate the opening of its third technology innovation center in Manning, South Carolina on August 18th with a ribbon cutting ceremony. After two years in a temporary space, the team is grateful for the collaboration and hard work to secure a permanent location in Manning. The downtown facility will provide new business and technology jobs to Clarendon County.
manninglive.com
John Landon Black Foundation launch honors resident
Over 100 people are expected in Manning this Thursday, August 18 to attend the launch of the John Landon Black Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Clarendon County leaders to honor the memory of a former resident who passed away recently from an accidental drug overdose at 25-years-old. More than...
carolinapanorama.com
‘Passion for serving people’: ODPS chief featured in training video
“I still believe this is a noble and honorable profession and we can, in fact, make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve, but you’ve got to want to do it,” Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Charles Austin Sr. says. Austin will be...
The Post and Courier
Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases
One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
WIS-TV
Formal responses begin to be filed to Dominion Energy rate request increase
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy electric customers could be seeing a jump in their bills this fall, but how dramatic of a jump remains to be seen. Various entities have begun filing paperwork in response to the request. Those responses will help shape how the process plays out. Dominion...
Deion Jamison makes history in South Carolina education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In May, Deion Jamison received the honor of being recognized as South Carolina's 2023 Teacher of the Year, making him the first Black man to earn the title that has recognized excellence in education since 1956. Born and educated in what's historically been called the educational...
Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
Orangeburg County schools offer hefty incentive as sign-on bonus for new teachers
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District will offer an additional $5,000 in teacher sign-on bonuses to certified full-time teachers for the new school year. This comes as the district faces 36 teacher vacancies. “I wish we had known this earlier because I think we could’ve filled...
abccolumbia.com
ON THE ROAD: Palmetto State’s third oldest city boasts historical and recreational charm
GEORGETOWN, SC (WOLO) — With kids in Richland County schools returning next week, you still have this weekend to squeeze in a quick vacation. If you’re looking for a nice day trip, look no further than a small coastal town that has been recognized as the best in the country by USA Today.
WIS-TV
First homeless shelter in Lee County seeking donations
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Lee County Shared Hope Incorporated (LCSH) is calling for donations to support the construction and longevity of their incoming homeless shelter. LCSH is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded through a Methodist church in response to the death of a homeless veteran in 2020. Without a brick-and-mortar facility,...
WLTX.com
South Carolina man hits lottery jackpot at grocery store
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man already has some plans for the money he won on a jackpot lottery ticket he bought at an area grocery store. The man said he bought the $10 ticket at the Oakland Grocery Store on Oakland Avenue in Florence. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, he was sitting at home when he scratched it off and realized he had won.
wach.com
Many Midlands taxpayers to see rebates, extra money before the end of the year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It’s welcoming news for thousands here in the Midlands. Many can expect to see an extra sum of money in the near future. With the state’s department of revenue issuing close to a billion dollars in tax rebates before the year is up.
The Post and Courier
Columbia considers requiring groups to report when feeding homeless
COLUMBIA — Columbia officials are considering requiring groups to report to the city when they will feed homeless populations. Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who referred a proposed ordinance with this requirement to a committee at the council's Aug. 2 meeting, said this measure would help coordinate which groups are handing out food when and ensure the city is in the loop.
The Post and Courier
Columbia moves closer to fixing hole left in canal during 2015 flood
COLUMBIA — Not a day goes by that Clint Shealy, assistant city manager of Columbia Water, doesn't think about the hole in the Columbia Canal. Seven years after the October 2015 storm that opened a 60-foot breach in the earthen embankment around the canal, progress is finally happening. Shealy said he expects all the planned repairs and improvements to be finished by 2025 — 10 years after the flood.
live5news.com
Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a driver died after their vehicle overturned several times Sunday in the Orangeburg area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road. A 2009 Toyota four-door was traveling west on SC...
WRDW-TV
‘Nightmare for S.C.’: Graham, McMaster slam Inflation Reduction Act
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster criticized a law Democrats say is designed to address record inflation. The Senate approved the Democrats’ big election-year economic package, known as the “Inflation Reduction Act.”. At a news conference in Columbia Tuesday afternoon,...
One killed, another injured in Sumter County accident
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Friday afternoon in Sumter County. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Boulevard Road near Race Track Road which is roughly 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
Deputy struck by car in Columbia out of the hospital, recovering at home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County deputy who was injured when she was hit by a suspect's car earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Richland County deputies said late Friday that Deputy Sarah Merriman is now at home and is recovering with her K9 partner, Rudy.
Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
WIS-TV
Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this rule will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
