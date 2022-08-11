Read full article on original website
Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks
A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
calcoastnews.com
Injured hunter rescued after plunging off Santa Barbara County cliff
A deer hunter crashed an ATV and plunged 80 to 100 feet off a cliff in Santa Barbara County, resulting in a serious leg injury. The hunter crashed in the Upper Oso area of the Los Padres National Forest, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Sometime late Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, the injured hunter shot a gun to call for help.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Early Morning Fire Response to Isla Vista Eatery
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to an early morning fire alarm at an Isla Vista restaurant. At 4:27 a.m., crews responded to 901 Embarcadero Del Mar, the location of Su's Bowl, for a fire alarm. Upon arrival, engine 17 discovered an activated fire suppression sprinkler had extinguished an internal fire.
Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara
A sedan and pickup truck collided just before 4:30 a.m. at De La Vina Street and W. Carrillo Street. The post Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Crash on Highway 101 in SLO leaves on person with major injuries
One person suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning. Shortly after 3 a.m., a caller reported a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 near the Monterey Street offramp, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Medics arrived at the scene and provided treatment, after which an ambulance transported the individual to a local trauma center.
kvta.com
More 101 Lane Closures Between Ventura And Carpinteria
Caltrans says motorists driving between Ventura and Carpinteria on the 101 should be ready for more traffic issues this week and next week. Both northbound and southbound 101 could be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Monday night between the hours 9 PM and 6 AM roughly between Mussel Shoals and Faria Beach.
Two drivers transported to hospital following rollover accident in Santa Barbara
Two drivers were transported to the hospital after a rollover accident near Highway 154 in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon. The post Two drivers transported to hospital following rollover accident in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision
California Highway Patrol in Buellton said that the incident was a non-injury hit and run involving two vehicles, and one driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The post UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbaraca.com
20+ Best Burgers in Santa Barbara
Burgers are the ultimate crowd-pleasing, American comfort food. The traditional hamburger has evolved significantly over the decades, between gourmet spins on the classic beef sandwich, the infusion of globally inspired toppings, and the tasty variety of nutritious meat alternatives. Being the renowned culinary destination it is, the Santa Barbara South Coast has no shortage of amazing burgers to get your hands messy digging into—no judgment if you prefer to use a knife and fork! Think bison burgers and truffle fries paired with a local craft beer. Vegan “cheese” burgers, sriracha-spiced burgers and ahi tuna burgers … perhaps washed down with a Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc or Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay. You can also go for basic burgers with something bubbly by the beach. We’ve rounded up a guide to the best burgers in the Santa Barbara South Coast, covering the full spectrum from elevated fast food and refined fare to smash burgers, veggie burgers and cult favorites.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Police Have Nothing More to Say About Downtown Stabbing
Rylee Raines, Noozhawk’s adorable mutton buster at the Aug. 7 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, started off with such promise. The home-schooled 5-year-old looked like a champion as her sheep burst out of the chute and sprinted across the arena at Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds. But after about 20 yards, Rylee’s ride abruptly slowed to a walk and she rolled right off into the dirt.
Noozhawk
U-2 Training Flight Provides Unique Glimpse of Spy Plane in Santa Barbara County Skies
Some Santa Barbara County residents caught a rare glimpse of a U-2 spy plane last month. A Dragon Lady conducted low passes over the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria airports on July 27, thrilling and intriguing residents curious about the visits. Observers said the aircraft made a gear-down, low-approach flight...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Police Roll Out E-Bikes to Their Fleet
In addition to the installation of the new Hi-Lo siren on police vehicles, the Santa Barbara Police Department is utilizing another intuitive way of policing. Before Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2022, Police added e-bikes to their fleet. Interim Chief Marylinda Arroyo and Commander Charles Kasapis saw the bikes in action...
Canyon News
One Person Dies At Malibu Creek State Park
MALIBU—A person died in a reservoir located at Malibu Creek State park on Thursday, August 11, around 3:00 p.m. that day. Rescue teams arrived around 2:50 p.m. and were able to pull a person out from the water. Later, that same rescue victim succumbed to the injuries incurred and died.
Antelope Valley Press
Classic car will be available at giveaway
LANCASTER — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lost Angels Children’s Project will give away a classic automobile, on Sept. 3, at the 19th annual Ventura Nationals Custom Car and Motorcycle Show. This year, the students have been grinding, cutting and planning their 2022 Custom...
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies after being struck by pickup truck in Oxnard
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez died Friday after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxnard.
kclu.org
Central Coast man shot to death
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Hospital Sounds Alarm as Santa Barbara County Sees Spike in Fentanyl-Fueled Overdoses
Cottage Hospital is joining Santa Barbara’s chorus of high-octane concern over the accidental and inadvertent consumption of fentanyl and how it’s leading to drug overdoses and death, especially by young people just starting to experiment with drug use. At the current rate of opioid overdose deaths, Santa Barbara...
visitventuraca.com
Where Can I Find a Great Happy Hour in Ventura?
Ah, Happy Hour. Two simple words that cue, well, so much happiness. Happily, Ventura has more than its share of happiness – and great Happy Hour discounts. Places where you can get delicious food and Happy Hour drinks for, yes, less. And Ventura’s Happy Hours, like Ventura, aren’t confined to tradition. Most Happy Hours offer a narrow window and hours that expect you to leave work early, or quit work entirely. But not Ventura.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Missing Juvenile from Santa Maria
Please help SMPD locate 16 year old missing juvenile. SMPD is requesting your assistance in locating missing 16-year-old juvenile, Adriana Zaragoza. Adriana is a San Luis Obispo County resident who recently was temporarily placed in Santa Maria. Adriana was last seen in the 900 block of W. Pershing. Adriana is described as 5’5”, 110 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes, wearing a blue top with blue jeans and white shoes. Please contact SMPD or Grover Beach PD with any information.
