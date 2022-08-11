ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

West Haven begins shoreline restoration, reforestation process

A city committee is aiming to add foliage to West Haven’s shoreline — and to keep it that way. A West Haven Shoreline Restoration Project committee hopes to bring sustainable, native plants to a faded section of Old Grove Park separating the boardwalk from the beach. City Parks...
Popular coffee shop opens second Shelton location downtown

SHELTON — Coffee lovers now have more options downtown. Common Grounds Specialty Coffee House, which has been a staple on Bridgeport Avenue for the past three years, has opened its second Shelton location on the first floor of the new five-story apartment building at 502 Howe Ave., former home of Webster Bank.
Shelton restaurant asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets less

SHELTON — Parking concerns have one restaurant losing some of its outdoor dining space. Matto Wine Bar, located in the Market Place Plaza at 389 Bridgeport Ave., had extended its outdoor dining space in 2020 — a move done to help maintain business during the height of the pandemic. In the process, the additional outdoor dining space took up one handicapped spot and two other parking spaces.
