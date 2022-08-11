Read full article on original website
Shelton shoe store raising money for Norwalk DJ awaiting double organ transplants
SHELTON — A local shoe store extended its campaign to help raise money for a beloved Norwalk disc jockey who is awaiting a heart and liver transplant, the store’s co-owner said. Joseph Gradia, co-owner of Hawley Lane Shoes on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, said his store is donating...
Woog’s World: Some properties are taken off Westport’s blight list, as others are added
Be careful what you wish for. Several years ago, Positano Restaurant wanted to add a few tables to their empty outdoor patio. That would normally be a no-brainer. But Positano was an anomaly: a dining spot in a residential neighborhood. And not just any neighborhood: a beach one. The Hillspoint...
West Haven begins shoreline restoration, reforestation process
A city committee is aiming to add foliage to West Haven’s shoreline — and to keep it that way. A West Haven Shoreline Restoration Project committee hopes to bring sustainable, native plants to a faded section of Old Grove Park separating the boardwalk from the beach. City Parks...
Jeff Jacobs: Following tragedy, St. Joseph football enters new season with complex emotions
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a football season at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull and already it is the most challenging of coach Joe Della Vecchia’s career. “Our kids are devastated,” Della Vecchia said. There is no loss...
Popular coffee shop opens second Shelton location downtown
SHELTON — Coffee lovers now have more options downtown. Common Grounds Specialty Coffee House, which has been a staple on Bridgeport Avenue for the past three years, has opened its second Shelton location on the first floor of the new five-story apartment building at 502 Howe Ave., former home of Webster Bank.
Shelton restaurant asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets less
SHELTON — Parking concerns have one restaurant losing some of its outdoor dining space. Matto Wine Bar, located in the Market Place Plaza at 389 Bridgeport Ave., had extended its outdoor dining space in 2020 — a move done to help maintain business during the height of the pandemic. In the process, the additional outdoor dining space took up one handicapped spot and two other parking spaces.
