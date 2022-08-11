Read full article on original website
manninglive.com
John Landon Black Foundation launch honors resident
Over 100 people are expected in Manning this Thursday, August 18 to attend the launch of the John Landon Black Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Clarendon County leaders to honor the memory of a former resident who passed away recently from an accidental drug overdose at 25-years-old. More than...
manninglive.com
Provalus holds ribbon cutting for new location
Provalus, the managed services brand of Optomi Professional Services, will celebrate the opening of its third technology innovation center in Manning, South Carolina on August 18th with a ribbon cutting ceremony. After two years in a temporary space, the team is grateful for the collaboration and hard work to secure a permanent location in Manning. The downtown facility will provide new business and technology jobs to Clarendon County.
carolinapanorama.com
‘Passion for serving people’: ODPS chief featured in training video
“I still believe this is a noble and honorable profession and we can, in fact, make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve, but you’ve got to want to do it,” Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Charles Austin Sr. says. Austin will be...
Orangeburg County schools offer hefty incentive as sign-on bonus for new teachers
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District will offer an additional $5,000 in teacher sign-on bonuses to certified full-time teachers for the new school year. This comes as the district faces 36 teacher vacancies. “I wish we had known this earlier because I think we could’ve filled...
The Post and Courier
3 horses in Berkeley, Barnwell counties euthanized after contracting deadly equine virus
One horse in Berkeley County and two in Barnwell County have been euthanized following diagnoses of the potentially deadly equine infectious anemia. The disease causes horses and other equine species to become feverish and anemic, lose weight and eventually die. It is often transmitted through bloodsucking animals, like biting flies, and the sharing of needles. And there is no known treatment or cure.
golaurens.com
Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year
Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
WIS-TV
UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars were packed to the top, and parking garages were full of garnet and black for the students moving onto University of South Carolina’s campus this weekend. Executive Director for University Housing, April Barnes says this is her favorite day of the year. “This is...
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
'Bailey Bill' offers tax incentive for Columbia developers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, the popular main street bar and restaurant The Whig announced they would be closing. The property where The Whig is housed is expected to be turned into a renovated hotel using what is known as the "Bailey Bill." This bill grants historic property owners...
Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
Funeral held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held Saturday afternoon in Lake City for a paramedic killed Tuesday night while helping a crash victim on Pamplico Highway. Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and the motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, were both killed in the seriesof incidents that also injured two […]
'It’s a handful of us': Newberry celebrates Black Business Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. — August is Black Business Month, a time to celebrate and acknowledge different black-owned businesses in our community. Donnie Bates is one of the most recent black business owners to call Newberry home. Bates opened Tankman's Garage Tavern two months ago after serving 21 years in the...
WIS-TV
First homeless shelter in Lee County seeking donations
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Lee County Shared Hope Incorporated (LCSH) is calling for donations to support the construction and longevity of their incoming homeless shelter. LCSH is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded through a Methodist church in response to the death of a homeless veteran in 2020. Without a brick-and-mortar facility,...
Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday. Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies. According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies. “Today was […]
Eastern Progress
'I love this profession and I love my kids'; OCSD teachers, staff, honored
A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Wednesday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff of the year for 2022-23. Edisto High School English teacher Carol Dean was named Teacher of the Year and Whittaker Elementary first-grade teacher assistant Tiffany Grant was named Support Staff of the Year.
Deion Jamison makes history in South Carolina education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In May, Deion Jamison received the honor of being recognized as South Carolina's 2023 Teacher of the Year, making him the first Black man to earn the title that has recognized excellence in education since 1956. Born and educated in what's historically been called the educational...
Over 10% of expectant moms in 16 South Carolina counties still smoke while pregnant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While South Carolina has made big gains in decreasing the number of mothers who smoke while pregnant, many counties still lag behind, according to the state’s health agency. In 2020, almost one in five expectant mothers in Union County smoked while they were pregnant, according to the South Carolina Department […]
The Post and Courier
Columbia considers requiring groups to report when feeding homeless
COLUMBIA — Columbia officials are considering requiring groups to report to the city when they will feed homeless populations. Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who referred a proposed ordinance with this requirement to a committee at the council's Aug. 2 meeting, said this measure would help coordinate which groups are handing out food when and ensure the city is in the loop.
What are purchasing cards and when are they used?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Purchasing cards, also known as P-Cards, are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. South Carolina's Comptroller General oversees the P-card program throughout the state. "They're only used as a transaction vehicle to cut...
The Post and Courier
Columbia moves closer to fixing hole left in canal during 2015 flood
COLUMBIA — Not a day goes by that Clint Shealy, assistant city manager of Columbia Water, doesn't think about the hole in the Columbia Canal. Seven years after the October 2015 storm that opened a 60-foot breach in the earthen embankment around the canal, progress is finally happening. Shealy said he expects all the planned repairs and improvements to be finished by 2025 — 10 years after the flood.
