Debate intensifies over who should be in charge of Wisconsin’s elections
Republicans have consistently criticized the state's election administration system since the 2020 presidential election, but they disagree on whether to reform the current system or transfer election duties to the Secretary of State's Office. The debate has largely been driven by Republican opposition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan...
Indiana needs significant public health reforms, governor's commission finds
The first deep dive in decades investigating the status of Indiana's public health systems has identified nearly three dozen areas in need of improvement. The recently released final report of the Governor's Public Health Commission finds Hoosier health was woefully lacking even before the COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant gaps in the capability of the state and local health departments to respond in a crisis.
'Joy of teaching' Latecha Graham named Alexander City Schools Teacher of the Year
Alexander City Middle School teacher Latecha Graham has taught more than 485 children during her 20 years as an educator. Last week, hundreds of her former students cheered her on as she was named Alexander City Schools Teacher of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year. School leaders surprised Graham...
Taxpayer rebate checks finally headed to Hoosier homes
The check is in the mail — for real, this time. Following months of delays caused by a nationwide shortage of security paper, the state auditor on Monday will begin printing some 1.7 million paper checks to return a portion of Indiana's bulging budget reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. The...
Arrest and incident reports from Alex City police department Aug. 3 to Aug. 10
• Rusty Donovan Truex, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence. • Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City. • Harassment was reported in Alexander City. • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City. • Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
2022 TEA Grades: What We Learned
For the first time since COVID-19 threw a wrench into education in the Lone Star State and beyond, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses. And while COVID wreaked havoc on school systems, teachers, parents and students alike, no Smith County...
Bryan hopes to ease Nebraska's nursing shortage through telehealth services
It's no secret that there's a national shortage of nurses. It existed before the coronavirus pandemic, and it's only gotten worse over the past couple of years. A recent McKinsey study predicted there could be a shortage of anywhere from 200,000-450,000 nurses by 2025, assuming current care models don't change.
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
Illinois State Police identify woman found dead in Metro East
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — The 43-year-old woman found dead Friday morning in Washington Park, a small Metro East city, has been identified as Tonika Flager of East St. Louis, according to the Illinois State Police. The Washington Park Police Department has called on the state police to lead the...
