Alabama State

Debate intensifies over who should be in charge of Wisconsin’s elections

Republicans have consistently criticized the state's election administration system since the 2020 presidential election, but they disagree on whether to reform the current system or transfer election duties to the Secretary of State's Office. The debate has largely been driven by Republican opposition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan...
WISCONSIN STATE
Indiana needs significant public health reforms, governor's commission finds

The first deep dive in decades investigating the status of Indiana's public health systems has identified nearly three dozen areas in need of improvement. The recently released final report of the Governor's Public Health Commission finds Hoosier health was woefully lacking even before the COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant gaps in the capability of the state and local health departments to respond in a crisis.
INDIANA STATE
Taxpayer rebate checks finally headed to Hoosier homes

The check is in the mail — for real, this time. Following months of delays caused by a nationwide shortage of security paper, the state auditor on Monday will begin printing some 1.7 million paper checks to return a portion of Indiana's bulging budget reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. The...
INDIANA STATE
2022 TEA Grades: What We Learned

For the first time since COVID-19 threw a wrench into education in the Lone Star State and beyond, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses. And while COVID wreaked havoc on school systems, teachers, parents and students alike, no Smith County...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan hopes to ease Nebraska's nursing shortage through telehealth services

It's no secret that there's a national shortage of nurses. It existed before the coronavirus pandemic, and it's only gotten worse over the past couple of years. A recent McKinsey study predicted there could be a shortage of anywhere from 200,000-450,000 nurses by 2025, assuming current care models don't change.
NEBRASKA STATE
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis

The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
Illinois State Police identify woman found dead in Metro East

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — The 43-year-old woman found dead Friday morning in Washington Park, a small Metro East city, has been identified as Tonika Flager of East St. Louis, according to the Illinois State Police. The Washington Park Police Department has called on the state police to lead the...
WASHINGTON PARK, IL

