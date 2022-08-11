Read full article on original website
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Turns Heads in Thigh-High Slit Dress at 'Never Have I Ever' Premiere
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was a vision on the purple carpet premiere for Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. The cast, alongside Ramakrishnan and series creator Mindy Kaling, stepped out at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the debut of Season 3, which is now streaming. Ramakrishnan, known for...
‘Stranger Things’ Actor Noah Schnapp and Twin Sister Roast Each Other for Hilarious TikTok Trend
As part of a hilarious TikTok trend, actor Noah Schnapp and his sister took a moment to offer each other some constructive criticism while sitting poolside. Posted on the Stranger Things star’s twin sibling’s TikTok, the two spent some time teasingly insulting each other by saying things like, “I really love the way…”
Britney Spears' Lawyer Bashes Kevin Federline for Sharing Personal Videos Online
Britney Spears' lawyer is getting involved after the singer's ex-husband Kevin Federline leaked footage of Spears allegedly fighting with her two sons. In since-deleted posts on Instagram, Federline, 44, shared old videos of Spears appearing to scold the pair's kids, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, in what seemed to be an attempt to disparage the "Toxic" songstress.
Kim Kardashian Spits Out Shot of Liquor at Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian apparently couldn't hold down her liquor in a new viral clip from sister Kylie Jenner's 25th birthday. While celebrating Jenner's birthday on a luxurious party boat, the SKIMS founder tried participating in a round of shots, although it didn't go down as smoothly as she had hoped. "Does...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Jay Cutler Responds to Kristin Cavallari's Comments About Their 'Toxic' Marriage
Jay Cutler isn't letting Kristin Cavallari have the last word after she called their former marriage "toxic" in an interview last week. The ex NFL star, 39, responded to The Hills alum's comments, calling it "comical" that she is still talking about their relationship over two years after it ended.
Kristin Chenoweth’s Dirty ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Answer Leaves Steve Harvey Shocked
Never been one to filter her thoughts, Kristin Chenoweth left “Celebrity Family Feud” host Steve Harvey speechless after giving a dirty answer. TV Insider reports that during the latest episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” on Sunday (August 14th), Harvey introduced Kristin Chenoweth by dubbing her very nice. “You know what, I’m really good with people. You are an exceptionally nice person,” he told the “Wicked” icon. As the episode continued, however, things took an interesting turn. It all happened with the first question. Harvey asked the contestants, “We asked 100 women, after the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?”
Internet Reacts to Drake's Face Tattoo
Drake had the internet up in arms when he debuted his fresh ink. The skin art—a small tattoo of his mom's initials—is in a decidedly interesting spot, directly beneath his eye, almost semi-reminiscent of a teardrop. On Thursday, Aug. 11, the 35-year-old Canadian rapper stunned fans with the...
'Bachelor' Stars Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Spotted Together a Year After Split
Former Bachelor Peter Weber was reportedly spotted hanging out with ex-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan in her hometown on Wednesday, August 10. The duo was spotted by fans at Chicago’s Wrigley Field for a Chicago Cubs game against the Washington Nationals. The outing comes roughly a year-and-a-half after the couple called...
Derek Xiao and Shannon St. Clair Name Their Biggest "Rookie Mistake" on 'The Challenge: USA'
The Challenge: USA is here! Every week, Parade.com will speak with the CBS reality alumni who were eliminated from the all-star competition. and Shannon St. Clair both can say they were underestimated in The Challenge: USA. Derek noted he was competing against former professional athletes, which unfortunately gave him the label of a weaker player early on. Shannon initially pinged on people's radar when she expressed difficulty playing in the first couple of days and was nearly sent into the first elimination. Luckily, both were able to prevail past their perceptions and survive past the halfway point in the game, with Derek even succeeding in his goal of getting "revenge" on the Cookout alliance from Big Brother 23. But in one fell swoop, their game fell over like a stack of improperly-placed tires. When Shannon got visibly injured during the daily, Desi Williams and David Alexander chose to send them into elimination against Enzo Palumbo and Justine Ndiba. Though the duo started with a lead due to their superior spelling, their stack of strategies did them in, spelling their doom in the game.
Madonna Details the Performance That Almost Ended Her Career Early-On
Pop diva Madonna may be an award-winning musical artist today, but the “Vogue” singer revealed she didn't know if she'd make it in the industry after a wardrobe malfunction almost 40 years ago nearly ended her career before it even truly began. The 63-year-old spoke on the cheeky...
Internet Demands to Know Where 'Prey' Dog Coco Is Now
Ever since news broke that Coco, the dog starring alongside Amber Midthunder in Hulu’s Prey, was adopted specifically for the film, the internet has been searching for answers as to the canine costar’s current whereabouts. Fulton County Animal Services, a shelter serving Fulton County, Georgia, posted a quick...
Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner Reunite for a '13 Going on 30' Auction
Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo are reuniting for a special 13 Going On 30 auction later this month where one lucky fan (and up to three of their closest friends) will win the chance to virtually meet the former co-stars. Yup, you read that right. The two award-winning actors are...
Ed Sheeran Opener Maisie Peters Invites Barista to Show Via Napkin
Rising pop star Maisie Peters proved she’s nothing if not grounded when she shared her latest interaction—or lack thereof—with a boy on TikTok. The popular TikToker signed on to Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records last June, and her debut album, You Signed Up For This, followed just a couple of months later. Now, Peters in on tour in Europe with Sheeran, opening for him every night, but make no mistake—many in the audience are there for her.
Who Is Aubrey Plaza's Husband? All About Her Longtime Love Jeff Baena
Let's face it: Aubrey Plaza's husband is a lucky man, because you're hard-pressed to find just about anyone on the planet who hasn't had a crush on her. (One look at the reactions to her in Happiest Season will tell you that!) "I know I have an androgynous thing going...
'Euphoria' Star Reveals How He Broke His Skull in Freak Accident
Actor Angus Cloud recently opened up about the incident that ultimately lead to the prominent scar on his head. Since his rise to fame on HBO's Euphoria, nosey fans have only speculated how the star ended up with the mark that runs across the left side of his head, but now, thanks to a new interview, they finally have answers.
Daniel Durston Looks Back on His Controversial Taylor Comments on 'Big Brother 24'
Big Brother’s house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season’s houseguests as they get evicted from the game. It’s impossible to talk about Daniel Durston’s time in the Big Brother house without mentioning Taylor Hale. The Vegas...
Watch: Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman Reunite in Trailer for New Lifetime TV Movie
Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman are trading in comedy for drama. The two real-life friends and former Reba co-stars will reunite on the small screen in the Lifetime original movie, The Hammer. The film is inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker. McEntire takes on the role...
Another Big Eviction Speech! Who Went Home on 'Big Brother 24' Tonight?
This week marked the end of the first phase of Big Brother 24. And it was yet another seven days of dominance for "The Leftovers" alliance. It culminated in another boot of a big character, who had words of warning to his fellow houseguests on the way out the door.
Macklemore Almost Got Kicked Out of Hershey Park Before His Own Show
Almost didn't make it to his own performance at Hershey Park in Hershey, Pennsylvania due to some mischievous behavior. On Aug. 12, the rapper stopped at the amusement park and concert venue for a scheduled performance with Imagine Dragons and Kings Elliot; as part of the Imagine Dragons: Mercury World Tour.
