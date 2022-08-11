ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Outsider.com

Kristin Chenoweth’s Dirty ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Answer Leaves Steve Harvey Shocked

Never been one to filter her thoughts, Kristin Chenoweth left “Celebrity Family Feud” host Steve Harvey speechless after giving a dirty answer. TV Insider reports that during the latest episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” on Sunday (August 14th), Harvey introduced Kristin Chenoweth by dubbing her very nice. “You know what, I’m really good with people. You are an exceptionally nice person,” he told the “Wicked” icon. As the episode continued, however, things took an interesting turn. It all happened with the first question. Harvey asked the contestants, “We asked 100 women, after the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?”
Parade

Internet Reacts to Drake's Face Tattoo

Drake had the internet up in arms when he debuted his fresh ink. The skin art—a small tattoo of his mom's initials—is in a decidedly interesting spot, directly beneath his eye, almost semi-reminiscent of a teardrop. On Thursday, Aug. 11, the 35-year-old Canadian rapper stunned fans with the...
Parade

Derek Xiao and Shannon St. Clair Name Their Biggest "Rookie Mistake" on 'The Challenge: USA'

The Challenge: USA is here! Every week, Parade.com will speak with the CBS reality alumni who were eliminated from the all-star competition. and Shannon St. Clair both can say they were underestimated in The Challenge: USA. Derek noted he was competing against former professional athletes, which unfortunately gave him the label of a weaker player early on. Shannon initially pinged on people's radar when she expressed difficulty playing in the first couple of days and was nearly sent into the first elimination. Luckily, both were able to prevail past their perceptions and survive past the halfway point in the game, with Derek even succeeding in his goal of getting "revenge" on the Cookout alliance from Big Brother 23. But in one fell swoop, their game fell over like a stack of improperly-placed tires. When Shannon got visibly injured during the daily, Desi Williams and David Alexander chose to send them into elimination against Enzo Palumbo and Justine Ndiba. Though the duo started with a lead due to their superior spelling, their stack of strategies did them in, spelling their doom in the game.
Parade

Internet Demands to Know Where 'Prey' Dog Coco Is Now

Ever since news broke that Coco, the dog starring alongside Amber Midthunder in Hulu’s Prey, was adopted specifically for the film, the internet has been searching for answers as to the canine costar’s current whereabouts. Fulton County Animal Services, a shelter serving Fulton County, Georgia, posted a quick...
Parade

Ed Sheeran Opener Maisie Peters Invites Barista to Show Via Napkin

Rising pop star Maisie Peters proved she’s nothing if not grounded when she shared her latest interaction—or lack thereof—with a boy on TikTok. The popular TikToker signed on to Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records last June, and her debut album, You Signed Up For This, followed just a couple of months later. Now, Peters in on tour in Europe with Sheeran, opening for him every night, but make no mistake—many in the audience are there for her.
Parade

'Euphoria' Star Reveals How He Broke His Skull in Freak Accident

Actor Angus Cloud recently opened up about the incident that ultimately lead to the prominent scar on his head. Since his rise to fame on HBO's Euphoria, nosey fans have only speculated how the star ended up with the mark that runs across the left side of his head, but now, thanks to a new interview, they finally have answers.
