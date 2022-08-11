The Challenge: USA is here! Every week, Parade.com will speak with the CBS reality alumni who were eliminated from the all-star competition. and Shannon St. Clair both can say they were underestimated in The Challenge: USA. Derek noted he was competing against former professional athletes, which unfortunately gave him the label of a weaker player early on. Shannon initially pinged on people's radar when she expressed difficulty playing in the first couple of days and was nearly sent into the first elimination. Luckily, both were able to prevail past their perceptions and survive past the halfway point in the game, with Derek even succeeding in his goal of getting "revenge" on the Cookout alliance from Big Brother 23. But in one fell swoop, their game fell over like a stack of improperly-placed tires. When Shannon got visibly injured during the daily, Desi Williams and David Alexander chose to send them into elimination against Enzo Palumbo and Justine Ndiba. Though the duo started with a lead due to their superior spelling, their stack of strategies did them in, spelling their doom in the game.

