NBC Philadelphia

At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face

At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Arrest in Connection with July 31 Wilmington Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a July 31 shooting incident. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m., police located a 26-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. A subsequent investigation determined that the injury was the result of a shooting incident that took place in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets.
WILMINGTON, DE
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A  shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia shooting leaves teenager dead, pregnant woman injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a 15-year-old boy dead and a pregnant woman hospitalized, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street just after 10 p.m. on Friday.The teenage boy and woman were transported to Temple University Hospital. The teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.There's no word on the condition of her baby. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The shooting is under investigation.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia gun violence: at least 7 shot on violent Friday evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence from Friday afternoon carried into the evening. In a matter of hours, nearly 10 people were shot. Three are fighting for their lives.A man in his 70s, minding his own business, was caught in the crossfire while driving.Detectives are investigating scenes from East Germantown to North Philly to Frankford.On a beautiful, humidity-free summer Friday night, gunfire rang out in a pair of shootings, leaving seven in all shot with suspects still at-large."We had a group of males were standing on the south side of the parking lot of the 9th Street marketplace," Philadelphia Police Capt....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest 3 Men in Stolen Car with Drugs

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on drug charges and recovered a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on August 5 at approximately 12:55 a.m., police on patrol observed an occupied stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Pine Street. Police made contact with the occupants, 23-year-old Tyair Roy, 18-year-old Miquel Batson, and 19-year-old Kamall Bey. All three men were taken into custody without incident and police recovered 161.7 grams of marijuana, 30 doses of MDMA, 9 Oxycodone pills, and drug paraphernalia.
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ.com

Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old

A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Man Charged With 8 Counts of Manufacturing Untraceable Firearms

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man for manufacturing untraceable, privately-made firearms following an investigation. Over the past several months, members of the Street Crimes Unit have been conducting an investigation into the manufacturing of untraceable firearms, with the assistance of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man dies in car crash in Philadelphia's Logan section, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  – A man dies in a car crash in Philadelphia's Logan section Sunday morning, police say. The incident happened on the 5100 block of North Broad Street around 8:15 a.m.Police say the driver was going northbound on Broad Street when he hit a parked Ford Taurus and then struck the railing. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at around 8:20 a.m.No further information was released at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place last month. On August 9, 2022, at 8:36 PM, officers reportedly responded to the 400 block of E Ontario Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male victim, a 23-year-old-male, lying on the basketball court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Surveillance video recovered from the area depicts the suspect shooting the victim as he walked away after what appears to be a possible dispute between both parties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man wanted on homicide charges was arrested Friday at Philadelphia International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they arrested Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31 of Allentown, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for...
ALLENTOWN, PA

