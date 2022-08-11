Read full article on original website
CBS News
Man stabbed multiple times, killed in Hunting Park: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was stabbed several times and killed in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday morning, police say. The stabbing happened on the 900 block of West Luzerne Street around 9 a.m. Police say he suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest. He was transported to...
2 men shot after confrontation turns violent in Kensington
Philadelphia police say two men were shot when a man pulled out a gun in the middle of an argument in Kensington.
NBC Philadelphia
At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face
At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
Arrest in Connection with July 31 Wilmington Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a July 31 shooting incident. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m., police located a 26-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. A subsequent investigation determined that the injury was the result of a shooting incident that took place in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets.
18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation.
Philadelphia Police Desperately Searching For Missing Mother And Her 6-Year-Old Son
Lavonne Faison (26) and Devion Faison (6)The Philadelphia Police Department. The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing mother and her young son.
North Philadelphia shooting leaves teenager dead, pregnant woman injured: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a 15-year-old boy dead and a pregnant woman hospitalized, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street just after 10 p.m. on Friday.The teenage boy and woman were transported to Temple University Hospital. The teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.There's no word on the condition of her baby. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The shooting is under investigation.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia gun violence: at least 7 shot on violent Friday evening
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence from Friday afternoon carried into the evening. In a matter of hours, nearly 10 people were shot. Three are fighting for their lives.A man in his 70s, minding his own business, was caught in the crossfire while driving.Detectives are investigating scenes from East Germantown to North Philly to Frankford.On a beautiful, humidity-free summer Friday night, gunfire rang out in a pair of shootings, leaving seven in all shot with suspects still at-large."We had a group of males were standing on the south side of the parking lot of the 9th Street marketplace," Philadelphia Police Capt....
More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
A 15-year-old was among those killed and a pregnant woman was among those injured.
CBS News
Barricade situation in Kensington after man shoots weapon, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man remains barricaded in Kensington after firing a gun into the air on Saturday morning, police say. The man discharged a weapon into the air and went back into a house on the 300 block of Indiana Avenue. He refuses to come out of the...
Wilmington Police Arrest 3 Men in Stolen Car with Drugs
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on drug charges and recovered a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on August 5 at approximately 12:55 a.m., police on patrol observed an occupied stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Pine Street. Police made contact with the occupants, 23-year-old Tyair Roy, 18-year-old Miquel Batson, and 19-year-old Kamall Bey. All three men were taken into custody without incident and police recovered 161.7 grams of marijuana, 30 doses of MDMA, 9 Oxycodone pills, and drug paraphernalia.
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
Police: 2 killed, 9 others injured in horrific crash in West Philadelphia
Police say a speeding Dodge Charger ran a red light and crashed into a Hyundai at 52nd and Walnut streets.
Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old
A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
Man Charged With 8 Counts of Manufacturing Untraceable Firearms
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man for manufacturing untraceable, privately-made firearms following an investigation. Over the past several months, members of the Street Crimes Unit have been conducting an investigation into the manufacturing of untraceable firearms, with the assistance of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Man dies in car crash in Philadelphia's Logan section, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man dies in a car crash in Philadelphia's Logan section Sunday morning, police say. The incident happened on the 5100 block of North Broad Street around 8:15 a.m.Police say the driver was going northbound on Broad Street when he hit a parked Ford Taurus and then struck the railing. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at around 8:20 a.m.No further information was released at this point.
Violent Philly night leaves at least 3 dead, several wounded after shootings
At least three people are dead and several people are wounded following a violent Friday night in Philadelphia. Police are searching for suspects in multiple overnight shootings.
Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place last month. On August 9, 2022, at 8:36 PM, officers reportedly responded to the 400 block of E Ontario Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male victim, a 23-year-old-male, lying on the basketball court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Surveillance video recovered from the area depicts the suspect shooting the victim as he walked away after what appears to be a possible dispute between both parties.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man wanted on homicide charges was arrested Friday at Philadelphia International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they arrested Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31 of Allentown, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for...
Dealer Sentenced to Prison After 20,000 Dosage Units of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth Seized
PITTSBURGH, PA — A former resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction for possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United...
