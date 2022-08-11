Effective: 2022-08-15 08:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO