Several pets perish in Evansville house fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fourteen animals were inside a home when a fire started Saturday evening — four of which did not survive. The Evansville Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 2700 block of Roosevelt Drive around 6:23 p.m. for a possible house fire. Firefighters on scene said they saw smoke from the […]
An Open Letter to ‘Keyboard Warriors’ Commenting On The Evansville, Indiana House Explosion
Anytime our local news stations post stories on social media, there are always a handful of online fights that break out. I will admit, I am one of those people that are just here for the comments, so bring on the popcorn. But this week our community has suffered an awful tragedy, and some of the comments I've read have made me downright angry.
wevv.com
Two displaced, 4 pets killed in Evansville house fire
Two people were displaced and four pets were killed in a Saturday evening house fire in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on South Roosevelt Drive off of East Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke...
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
14news.com
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested two people on Saturday who they say were involved in a shooting incident. According to an affidavit, officers were called to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a shots fired run. Officers say once on scene, they met with...
Richmond Hill gas explosion investigator comments on Weinbach explosion
Brad Byrd spoke to Troy Riggs, the chief investigator on the Richmond Hill Subdivision gas explosion in Indianapolis, to ask what jumps out to him after seeing footage of the Weinbach Avenue explosion.
WTHI
Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
14news.com
Evansville woman remembers 2017 Hercules Ave. explosion amid Weinbach tragedy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents on Hercules Avenue remember where they were on June 28, 2017. It was 8:30 a.m. and Pat Snyder had just about finished her morning walk. “All of the sudden, the ground shook, and this horrible boom, so I turned around and looked and – the roof of a house was going up in the air and landed in the street,” Snyder said.
Here’s what officials did on Weinbach Sunday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — City officials said they are continuing progress after the Weinbach explosion killed three and left nearly a dozen homes uninhabitable last week. Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency posted an update on social media Sunday afternoon. “Progress continues, the Building Commissioner’s staff continues to update the ‘damage assessment list’ and assist […]
EMS responds to crash that left car totaled in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Jasper Police Department says Emergency Medical Services were called out to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. According to a police report, a Ford Mustang and a GMC SUV were both travelling north on Newton Street when the the SUV slowed down for an emergency vehicle. JPD believes the driver of […]
Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
14news.com
DCSO: 3 arrested with fentanyl-laced drugs, marijuana in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on Sunday. According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police conducted the search warrant at 1501 Richbrook Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m.
Webster County man strangles girlfriend, reports himself to police
The Webster County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Kentucky State Police in a murder investigation on Saturday.
Officials provide update on Weinbach explosion
Authorities are giving updates on the August 10 explosion in the 1000 block of N Weinbach.
WBKO
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
Arrests made after drug bust in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Detectives say two women and a man were arrested Sunday afternoon after a search warrant uncovered drugs in an Owensboro apartment. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said they worked alongside the Kentucky State Police to search the home at the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace. Authorities say they found […]
Friends remember woman killed in Weinbach Explosion
er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
Businesses shaken by explosion along North Weinbach Avenue
Evansville, In. (WEHT) – The impact of the explosion along North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville was widespread. Along with those who live in the neighborhood, many who work in the area were also affected. The security system at A+ Financial and Color My World Daycare are among several surveillance cameras to capture Wednesday’s explosion. Lori […]
Police accuse woman of bringing drugs into jail
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says a shoplifting investigation led authorities to bring up more charges against a detained woman. According to police, that initial investigation ended with the arrest of Ashley Lasso. After police transported her to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, officer says they found narcotics and suspected […]
