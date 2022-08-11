ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Several pets perish in Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fourteen animals were inside a home when a fire started Saturday evening — four of which did not survive. The Evansville Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 2700 block of Roosevelt Drive around 6:23 p.m. for a possible house fire. Firefighters on scene said they saw smoke from the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two displaced, 4 pets killed in Evansville house fire

Two people were displaced and four pets were killed in a Saturday evening house fire in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on South Roosevelt Drive off of East Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested two people on Saturday who they say were involved in a shooting incident. According to an affidavit, officers were called to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a shots fired run. Officers say once on scene, they met with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Evansville woman remembers 2017 Hercules Ave. explosion amid Weinbach tragedy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents on Hercules Avenue remember where they were on June 28, 2017. It was 8:30 a.m. and Pat Snyder had just about finished her morning walk. “All of the sudden, the ground shook, and this horrible boom, so I turned around and looked and – the roof of a house was going up in the air and landed in the street,” Snyder said.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s what officials did on Weinbach Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — City officials said they are continuing progress after the Weinbach explosion killed three and left nearly a dozen homes uninhabitable last week. Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency posted an update on social media Sunday afternoon. “Progress continues, the Building Commissioner’s staff continues to update the ‘damage assessment list’ and assist […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EMS responds to crash that left car totaled in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Jasper Police Department says Emergency Medical Services were called out to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. According to a police report, a Ford Mustang and a GMC SUV were both travelling north on Newton Street when the the SUV slowed down for an emergency vehicle. JPD believes the driver of […]
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

DCSO: 3 arrested with fentanyl-laced drugs, marijuana in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on Sunday. According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police conducted the search warrant at 1501 Richbrook Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKO

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
BREWSTER, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Arrests made after drug bust in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Detectives say two women and a man were arrested Sunday afternoon after a search warrant uncovered drugs in an Owensboro apartment. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said they worked alongside the Kentucky State Police to search the home at the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace. Authorities say they found […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Friends remember woman killed in Weinbach Explosion

er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Businesses shaken by explosion along North Weinbach Avenue

Evansville, In. (WEHT) – The impact of the explosion along North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville was widespread. Along with those who live in the neighborhood, many who work in the area were also affected. The security system at A+ Financial and Color My World Daycare are among several surveillance cameras to capture Wednesday’s explosion. Lori […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police accuse woman of bringing drugs into jail

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says a shoplifting investigation led authorities to bring up more charges against a detained woman. According to police, that initial investigation ended with the arrest of Ashley Lasso. After police transported her to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, officer says they found narcotics and suspected […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY

