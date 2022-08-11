ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Reading, dancing, and socializing could lower your risk of dementia, new study finds￼

By L'Oreal Thompson Payton
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxQmt_0hDizHZb00

Researchers have found that leisure activities, such as reading, can lower your risk of dementia.

Reading a book is a nice way to relax, but experts have found that it may also reduce your risk of dementia. In a new study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, researchers found that leisure activities, such as doing yoga and spending time with loved ones, could lower a person’s risk of developing dementia, a disease that impacts more than 55 million people around the world.

While the study didn’t include any new research, experts reviewed 38 previous studies from around the world, which observed a total of 2 million people who did not have dementia. Participants were followed for at least three years and 74,700 people developed dementia, which is currently the seventh leading cause of death among all diseases.

In the studies, participants self-reported their leisure activities, which were defined as “those in which people engaged for enjoyment or well-being,” and they were divided into mental, physical, and social activities. Those who participated in such activities had a 17% lower risk of developing dementia compared with those who did not.

Mental activities, such as reading or writing for pleasure, playing games or musical instruments, making crafts—and even watching TV—had the most benefits, with people who engaged in these activities having a 23% lower risk of dementia. There’s also research that suggests being bilingual can delay the onset symptoms of dementia, adding to the benefits of learning a new language to keep your brain active and promote healthy aging.

“Learning a new language involves and stimulates multiple different parts of your brain and encourages new pathways and connections to develop between them,” says Philippa Wentzel, curriculum team lead at Lingoda, an online language school. “Just how physical exercise changes our bodies, the mental exercise involved in learning a new language also changes the structures of our brains.”

Those who engaged in physical activities, such as walking, running, yoga, playing sports, cycling, dancing, and group exercise classes, had a 17% lower risk of dementia. Those who participated in social activities that involved communicating with others, such as taking a class, volunteering, visiting relatives or friends, or attending a religious service, had a 7% lower risk of dementia.

While age is the most common risk factor for dementia, it can also be influenced by heart health and physical activity. Symptoms of dementia include forgetfulness, confusion, and difficulty communicating. Previous studies have also indicated that leisure activities can lower cancer risk, reduce atrial fibrillation, and positively impact a person’s overall well-being, according to study author Lin Lu, Ph.D., of Peking University Sixth Hospital in Beijing.

“While the jury is still out on the exact risk reduction strategy that someone should use to reduce their risk of dementia, there are things we can start incorporating into our daily lives today that may reduce our risk of cognitive decline,” says Heather Snyder, Ph.D., Alzheimer’s Association vice president of medical and scientific relations. “Eating a heart-healthy diet, exercising regularly, and staying cognitively engaged are just a few. Find something that you enjoy doing and stick with it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report

Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Medical Journal#Linus Heart Disease#Heart Health#Physical Exercise#Senior Health#General Health
CBS Boston

2 common viruses could trigger Alzheimer's disease, researchers say

BOSTON - Two common viruses, in combination, could trigger the onset of Alzheimer's disease in some people. It's estimated that one in two Americans have been infected with the herpes virus which can cause cold sores. Some people develop painful blisters. Others have no symptoms. Eventually, the virus becomes dormant, still residing in the body but inactive. Now researchers at Tufts University and the University of Oxford have demonstrated that the varicella virus, the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles, may help re-awaken the herpes virus which then leads to an accumulation of proteins in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say that a varicella vaccine, to prevent chickenpox and shingles, has been shown to reduce the risk of dementia, perhaps by interrupting this pathway. 
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
Fatherly

New Study Links Regular Napping With Two Serious Health Conditions

Potentially bad news for all you nappers out there. Turns out everyone’s favorite indulgence is linked to some pretty serious health problems. According to a new study published in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, people who take frequent naps were more likely to develop high blood pressure or have a stroke than their fully awake and well-rested counterparts.
HEALTH
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
Fortune

Fortune

191K+
Followers
8K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy