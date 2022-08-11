ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

What's Up in the Albemarle: 'Rolling Glory' to arrive at VFW on Saturday

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

TODAY

Food pantry

Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry has reopened at a temporary location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

SATURDAY

Saturday Science

Port Discover will host a Second Saturday Science program at 611 E Main St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Waterfront prayer

The waterfront prayer group will meet at Waterfront Park at noon.

‘Rolling Glory’ arrives

“Rolling Glory,” a traveling tribute to the 13 U.S. service men and women killed in an Islamic State suicide attack during the U.S.’ military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan last year will arrive at Veterans of War Post 6060 at 1433 North Road St., Elizabeth City. An honorable salute will be conducted at the post at 3 p.m.

EC Aglow Lighthouse

Amber Meads will be the speaker for the meeting of Elizabeth City Aglow Lighthouse at St. Phillips Chapel, at the corner of Church and McMorrine streets, Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m.

Library program

The Pasquotank Library will host a one-to-one computer help program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Senior car washes

Life Line Community Outreach will be distributing coupons for a free car wash at Green Clean Express Auto Wash to 50 seniors 65 and older, at Waterfront Park from noon to 2 p.m. The event is first come, first serve and limited to the first 50 seniors who show up with a valid driver’s license. Contact: Robin at 722-6251.

Waterfront Market

The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event features vendors.

Habitat hours

Summer hours for the Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity Sale Store at 306 Mill St., Elizabeth City, will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

MONDAY

Rotary Club meeting

The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten will be the speaker.

TUESDAY

‘Rolling Glory’ visits

The traveling tribute will go on display at Museum of the Albemarle at noon. The flags will remain on display in the museum’s Ferebee classroom through Aug. 20.

Music on Green

The Beekeepers will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Camden United Methodist Church from noon to 4 p.m.

History for Lunch

Marvin Tupper Jones, a descendant of the Chowanoke Native American tribe, will give a History for Lunch presentation at Museum of the Albemarle at noon. The Chowanoke Nation was the largest of the Algonquian nations in North Carolina. The English encountered them in 1586, one year before the arrival of the Lost Colony and 21 years before the settlement of Jamestown. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a meatloaf or liver and onions meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Active adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a trip to Wegmans. Limited spots available. Departure time is 9:30 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.

UPCOMING

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, Friday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CPR, AED training

The Elizabeth City Fire Department and the Compress & Shock Foundation will host free training in CPR and use of automated external defibrillators for both adults and infants in the fellowship hall at Fountain of Life Church, 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Welcome to Medicare

The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” session on Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. The program will cover Medicare basic benefits, Medicare supplemental plans, Medicare Advantage plans, and prescription drug plans. Register at https://welcometomedicareaugust2022.eventbrite.com or call 252-232-2261.

4-H Equine Science

The 4-H Equine Science program will hold four sessions for kids ages 8-18 at the Currituck County Rural Center starting with Intro to Horse Bowl on Aug. 19. Other classes are Intro to Horse Judging on Aug. 26, Exploring Horse Body Parts and Horse Bowl Questions on Sept. 16 and Judging Halter Horses on Sept. 30. All classes are 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register at https://horsebowlhorsejudging.eventbrite.com.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club in Elizabeth City, Monday, Aug. 22, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tie-Dye workshop

The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a Tie-Dye workshop at the Currituck Rural Center on Monday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for youth ages 5-8. Attendees will learn to make tie-dye canvas bags and cupcakes. They’ll also learn to play disc golf. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tie-dye-for-cloverbuds.

Music on Green

Permanent Vacation will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a veal parmesan meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

United Way kickoff

The Albemarle Area United Way will hold its 2023 annual Awards & Kickoff Luncheon at the K.E. White Center Aug. 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aubrey Lane, senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare, will be the speaker. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the AAUW at 252-333-1510.

Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host its monthly cookout Friday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.

Music on Green

Bobby Plough Y Los Gringos will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will screen a showing of the movie, “Geostorm,” Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m.

Music on Green

Vintage Cross will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Music on Green

Brian & Gerald will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Music on Green

PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heritage Festival

The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Society
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
City
Fountain, NC
Albemarle, NC
Government
City
Jamestown, NC
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Things To Do In Nags Head NC You Shouldn’t Miss

If you are on the lookout for great things to do in Nags Head, North Carolina, you’re in the right place! You won’t have to wonder what to do in Nags Head any longer! From walking the seventeen miles of coastline and enjoying breathtaking views over the beaches and waterways to enjoying art, nature, and good food, you will love Nags Head!
NAGS HEAD, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
thecharlottepost.com

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
WXII 12

Winston-Salem landfill catches on fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters battled a fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility Friday night. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The Winston-Salem fire department was called to the landfill in the 300 block of W. Hanes Mill Road at 10:24 p.m., according to the fire department spokesperson.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro small businesses struggling after copper thefts

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four small businesses in Greensboro couldn’t open their doors Friday after thieves cut and stole copper wire from their building. Pink Kotur Salon owners tell FOX8 that their stylists lost thousands of dollars after they had to cancel appointments. Friday is their busiest day of the week. Tamika Hughes got to […]
WITN

Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead

Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfw#Mariners#Episcopal Church#Waterfront Park#Charity#Islamic#Veterans Of War Post 6060#Ec#St Phillips Chapel#The Pasquotank Library
WNCT

Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Editorial: Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson is charting a new course

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chief Catrina Thompson is retiring from the Winston-Salem Police Department and is setting off to serve as a U.S. Marshal. Thompson has been nominated to serve as a U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina, according to the White House news release. The recent round of nominations also includes Terry Burgin, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina, and Glenn McNeill, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Stanly News & Press

Charlotte Pipe plant within one year of completion

Many times, roads in Stanly and other places are closed for road construction and other improvements, but one road outside Oakboro has been closed for a while. For many residents in the area, the closure of Swift Road is part of having their jobs move much closer to home. The...
OAKBORO, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton B&E suspects sought

JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
CONWAY, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy