What's Up in the Albemarle: 'Rolling Glory' to arrive at VFW on Saturday

TODAY

Food pantry

Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry has reopened at a temporary location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

SATURDAY

Saturday Science

Port Discover will host a Second Saturday Science program at 611 E Main St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Waterfront prayer

The waterfront prayer group will meet at Waterfront Park at noon.

‘Rolling Glory’ arrives

“Rolling Glory,” a traveling tribute to the 13 U.S. service men and women killed in an Islamic State suicide attack during the U.S.’ military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan last year will arrive at Veterans of War Post 6060 at 1433 North Road St., Elizabeth City. An honorable salute will be conducted at the post at 3 p.m.

EC Aglow Lighthouse

Amber Meads will be the speaker for the meeting of Elizabeth City Aglow Lighthouse at St. Phillips Chapel, at the corner of Church and McMorrine streets, Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m.

Library program

The Pasquotank Library will host a one-to-one computer help program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Senior car washes

Life Line Community Outreach will be distributing coupons for a free car wash at Green Clean Express Auto Wash to 50 seniors 65 and older, at Waterfront Park from noon to 2 p.m. The event is first come, first serve and limited to the first 50 seniors who show up with a valid driver’s license. Contact: Robin at 722-6251.

Waterfront Market

The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event features vendors.

Habitat hours

Summer hours for the Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity Sale Store at 306 Mill St., Elizabeth City, will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

MONDAY

Rotary Club meeting

The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten will be the speaker.

TUESDAY

‘Rolling Glory’ visits

The traveling tribute will go on display at Museum of the Albemarle at noon. The flags will remain on display in the museum’s Ferebee classroom through Aug. 20.

Music on Green

The Beekeepers will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Camden United Methodist Church from noon to 4 p.m.

History for Lunch

Marvin Tupper Jones, a descendant of the Chowanoke Native American tribe, will give a History for Lunch presentation at Museum of the Albemarle at noon. The Chowanoke Nation was the largest of the Algonquian nations in North Carolina. The English encountered them in 1586, one year before the arrival of the Lost Colony and 21 years before the settlement of Jamestown. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a meatloaf or liver and onions meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Active adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a trip to Wegmans. Limited spots available. Departure time is 9:30 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.

UPCOMING

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, Friday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CPR, AED training

The Elizabeth City Fire Department and the Compress & Shock Foundation will host free training in CPR and use of automated external defibrillators for both adults and infants in the fellowship hall at Fountain of Life Church, 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Welcome to Medicare

The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” session on Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. The program will cover Medicare basic benefits, Medicare supplemental plans, Medicare Advantage plans, and prescription drug plans. Register at https://welcometomedicareaugust2022.eventbrite.com or call 252-232-2261.

4-H Equine Science

The 4-H Equine Science program will hold four sessions for kids ages 8-18 at the Currituck County Rural Center starting with Intro to Horse Bowl on Aug. 19. Other classes are Intro to Horse Judging on Aug. 26, Exploring Horse Body Parts and Horse Bowl Questions on Sept. 16 and Judging Halter Horses on Sept. 30. All classes are 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register at https://horsebowlhorsejudging.eventbrite.com.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club in Elizabeth City, Monday, Aug. 22, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tie-Dye workshop

The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a Tie-Dye workshop at the Currituck Rural Center on Monday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for youth ages 5-8. Attendees will learn to make tie-dye canvas bags and cupcakes. They’ll also learn to play disc golf. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tie-dye-for-cloverbuds.

Music on Green

Permanent Vacation will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a veal parmesan meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

United Way kickoff

The Albemarle Area United Way will hold its 2023 annual Awards & Kickoff Luncheon at the K.E. White Center Aug. 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aubrey Lane, senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare, will be the speaker. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the AAUW at 252-333-1510.

Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host its monthly cookout Friday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.

Music on Green

Bobby Plough Y Los Gringos will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will screen a showing of the movie, “Geostorm,” Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m.

Music on Green

Vintage Cross will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Music on Green

Brian & Gerald will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Music on Green

PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heritage Festival

The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.