Salina, KS

Another busload of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City

Another busload of migrants from Texas arrived in New York City Monday morning. A bus with Texas plates arrived at Port Authority in Manhattan, and NYC Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs, Manuel Castro, shook the hands of migrants as an estimated 52 people disembarked. Fox News estimated that about 46 men...
New Orleans prisoner barricade protest ends, Louisiana authorities say

The New Orleans prisoners protest – in which inmates barricaded themselves inside a pod to plea for improved jail conditions – ended on Sunday, Louisiana authorities say. Orleans Justice Center inmates organized on Friday to demand better conditions – including asking for better food and medicine, a washing machine, a dryer and a kiosk. The effort lasted throughout the weekend.
Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
FIRST ON FOX: Lindsey Graham will appeal judge's decision forcing him to testify before grand jury in Georgia

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will appeal the decision by a federal judge forcing him to comply with a subpoena to appear before a grand jury as part of the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others violated any laws during the latter's efforts to reverse the state's outcome in the 2020 presidential election.
Who is Hadi Matar? Everything we know about Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker

The man who allegedly stabbed author Salman Rushdie is Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old New Jersey man whose mother says he was radicalized during a 2018 trip to the Middle East. Matar's mother, Silvana Fardos, disowned her son after hearing about his alleged attack on Sunday. Fardos says Matar's 2018 trip to visit his father in Lebanon changed him from an outgoing, American-raised boy to an angry introvert who criticized her for not raising him to follow Islam, according to the Daily Mail.
Michigan mom who advocated against lockdowns, speaks on how district allegedly bit back: 'It hit my family'

EXCLUSIVE – A Michigan mom spoke with Fox News Digital upon learning the Rochester Community Schools district recently renewed the contract of the deputy superintendent who allegedly "falsely" told her former employer, according to a lawsuit, that her social media activity was "threatening" and "posed a danger," allegedly causing her to be fired.
Tennessee deputy frees bear trapped inside car

A Tennessee deputy responded to reports for a bear in a car last week. A Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the call on Wednesday. After failed attempts to reach wildlife officials, the deputy shot out a rear passenger window with two 12-gauge bean bag rounds, breaking the glass. The bear climbed out and away without any apparent injuries, WATE-TV reported.
