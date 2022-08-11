Read full article on original website
Another busload of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City
Another busload of migrants from Texas arrived in New York City Monday morning. A bus with Texas plates arrived at Port Authority in Manhattan, and NYC Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs, Manuel Castro, shook the hands of migrants as an estimated 52 people disembarked. Fox News estimated that about 46 men...
Tennessee McDonald’s employee calls police after migrants begin panhandling during stop on way to East Coast
A Tennessee McDonald’s employee said she called police after a bus of migrants headed to the East Coast from Texas pulled into a Chattanooga neighborhood for a pit stop and some migrants began panhandling. "I had to get the police to remove them from the premises, which they turn...
Sen. Ted Cruz, Adam Laxalt steamed by Department of Justice: 'They continue to target parents'
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt blasted the Department of Justice for not backing away from its infamous directive to investigate protesting parents as domestic terrorists. "Unfortunately, the White House has made a decision, and they’re most definitely not on parents’...
New Orleans prisoner barricade protest ends, Louisiana authorities say
The New Orleans prisoners protest – in which inmates barricaded themselves inside a pod to plea for improved jail conditions – ended on Sunday, Louisiana authorities say. Orleans Justice Center inmates organized on Friday to demand better conditions – including asking for better food and medicine, a washing machine, a dryer and a kiosk. The effort lasted throughout the weekend.
Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
700+ migrants cross into Texas in 1 day; Rep says Guatemala pres offered to help but Biden 'won't even call'
More than 700 migrants were spotted by Fox News crossing the southern border into the U.S. from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Sunday, amid an ongoing border crisis that is showing no signs of stopping. Cameras recorded footage of large groups, including one group of 290 people, mostly single...
Federal judge: Lindsey Graham must appear before grand jury in Georgia election investigation
A federal judge has ruled that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will have to testify before a special grand jury that is looking into whether former President Donald Trump and others violated any laws during Trump's efforts to reverse the state's outcome in the 2020 presidential election. The Republican senator from...
DC, New York can handle migrant buses if border towns survived thousands of migrants daily, Texas mayor says
Washington, D.C., and New York City can handle a few busloads of migrants if small border towns could endure hundreds – or thousands – of migrants every day, the mayor of McAllen, Texas, told Fox News. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser...
In California, perpetrators are considered victims of the criminal justice system: City council member
In California, perpetrators are considered victims of the criminal justice system: City council member.
FIRST ON FOX: Lindsey Graham will appeal judge's decision forcing him to testify before grand jury in Georgia
FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will appeal the decision by a federal judge forcing him to comply with a subpoena to appear before a grand jury as part of the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others violated any laws during the latter's efforts to reverse the state's outcome in the 2020 presidential election.
Defense lawyer of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer concerned over juror
A judge overseeing the second trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took steps Friday to keep a lid on a defense lawyer's concerns about whether a juror will be fair. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said any subsequent court filings about the issue...
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George's County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
NY man cycling to all 50 states describes Montana's scenery as 'spectacular'
Bob Barnes, the man who has cycled to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, had to stop twice while he rode through the states of Montana and Idaho. "The wind doesn’t stop," Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, New York, told Fox News Digital while he was still in Montana. "You just fight it one mile at a time."
Who is Hadi Matar? Everything we know about Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker
The man who allegedly stabbed author Salman Rushdie is Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old New Jersey man whose mother says he was radicalized during a 2018 trip to the Middle East. Matar's mother, Silvana Fardos, disowned her son after hearing about his alleged attack on Sunday. Fardos says Matar's 2018 trip to visit his father in Lebanon changed him from an outgoing, American-raised boy to an angry introvert who criticized her for not raising him to follow Islam, according to the Daily Mail.
Tennessee man set fire to relative’s home because he thought someone stole his drugs: police
A Tennessee man is behind bars for allegedly dousing a relative’s home with gasoline and setting it on fire, police said. Natanael Castor, 25, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson in connection with the Saturday incident. Officers responded to a home...
America’s kids unmasked two years later: Examining COVID mandate consequences as students return to class
As a new school year starts ramping up, many children nationwide will experience their first day back to school without mask requirements or other COVID-related mandates for the first time in more than two years. At the start of the new school year in 2021, around 75% of U.S. schools...
Massachusetts man struck by 'multiple vehicles,' none of which stopped, police say
Massachusetts State Police say they are investigating a traffic death in which a 27-year-old man was "struck by multiple vehicles," none of which stopped. The fatal hit-and-run happened late Saturday night along Interstate 290 in Worcester. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been struck by an unknown vehicle, possibly...
On this day in history, August 15, 1935, entertainer Will Rogers, aviator Wiley Post killed in plane crash
Two icons of the Depression-era United States were killed in a plane crash in the northern reaches of Alaska while seeking a mail route to Russia on this day in history, August 15, 1935. "Cowboy philosopher" Will Rogers was a vaudeville performer, newspaper columnist, Hollywood leading man and one of...
Michigan mom who advocated against lockdowns, speaks on how district allegedly bit back: 'It hit my family'
EXCLUSIVE – A Michigan mom spoke with Fox News Digital upon learning the Rochester Community Schools district recently renewed the contract of the deputy superintendent who allegedly "falsely" told her former employer, according to a lawsuit, that her social media activity was "threatening" and "posed a danger," allegedly causing her to be fired.
Tennessee deputy frees bear trapped inside car
A Tennessee deputy responded to reports for a bear in a car last week. A Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the call on Wednesday. After failed attempts to reach wildlife officials, the deputy shot out a rear passenger window with two 12-gauge bean bag rounds, breaking the glass. The bear climbed out and away without any apparent injuries, WATE-TV reported.
