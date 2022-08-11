The man who allegedly stabbed author Salman Rushdie is Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old New Jersey man whose mother says he was radicalized during a 2018 trip to the Middle East. Matar's mother, Silvana Fardos, disowned her son after hearing about his alleged attack on Sunday. Fardos says Matar's 2018 trip to visit his father in Lebanon changed him from an outgoing, American-raised boy to an angry introvert who criticized her for not raising him to follow Islam, according to the Daily Mail.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO