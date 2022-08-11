Read full article on original website
Sen. Ted Cruz, Adam Laxalt steamed by Department of Justice: 'They continue to target parents'
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt blasted the Department of Justice for not backing away from its infamous directive to investigate protesting parents as domestic terrorists. "Unfortunately, the White House has made a decision, and they’re most definitely not on parents’...
Federal judge: Lindsey Graham must appear before grand jury in Georgia election investigation
A federal judge has ruled that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will have to testify before a special grand jury that is looking into whether former President Donald Trump and others violated any laws during Trump's efforts to reverse the state's outcome in the 2020 presidential election. The Republican senator from...
700+ migrants cross into Texas in 1 day; Rep says Guatemala pres offered to help but Biden 'won't even call'
More than 700 migrants were spotted by Fox News crossing the southern border into the U.S. from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Sunday, amid an ongoing border crisis that is showing no signs of stopping. Cameras recorded footage of large groups, including one group of 290 people, mostly single...
GOP Nevada Secretary of State nominee to declare business filing fee holiday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Secretary of State Nominee Jim Marchant announced Friday he will be declaring a holiday from all business filing fees upon entering office. Marchant, a former assemblyman, says he will be doing this to offset the financial impact of inflation. In a statement, Marchant said...
Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules
RENO, Nev. (AP) — As officials in some parts of rural Nevada vow to bypass voting machines in favor of hand counting ballots this November, the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing statewide rules that would specify how to do it, including requiring bipartisan vote counters, room for observation and how many ballots to count at a time. On Friday, four voting rights groups came out against the proposal, calling it an “admirable attempt to ensure higher standards” for counting votes by hand, but urging the secretary of state to prohibit the practice outright, noting that the push for hand-counting stems from “unfounded speculation” about voting machines. “The regulations are not enough to address the underlying accuracy issues and remediate the legal deficiencies of hand count processes,” the groups Brennan Center, All Voting is Local, ACLU Nevada and Silver State Voices said in a statement Friday. Both voting rights groups and hand-count proponents spoke at an online hearing Friday, the first meeting convened to discuss the regulations. Voting rights groups lobbied to prohibit hand-counts, while voting machine skeptics, a majority of the speakers, said the proposed regulations were a power grab meant to sabotage hand-counting.
Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
In California, perpetrators are considered victims of the criminal justice system: City council member
In California, perpetrators are considered victims of the criminal justice system: City council member.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to release new draft of social studies standards
EXCLUSIVE: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem plans to release new draft social studies standards for K-12 students Monday, following controversy surrounding an earlier draft of the standards. Noem relaunched the process of developing new social studies standards last October, after delaying their review just a week earlier over concerns of...
Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson: If Mayor Eric Adams wants to address the issue, he needs to address the root cause
Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson: If Mayor Eric Adams wants to address the issue, he needs to address the root cause.
DC, New York can handle migrant buses if border towns survived thousands of migrants daily, Texas mayor says
Washington, D.C., and New York City can handle a few busloads of migrants if small border towns could endure hundreds – or thousands – of migrants every day, the mayor of McAllen, Texas, told Fox News. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser...
Defense lawyer of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer concerned over juror
A judge overseeing the second trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took steps Friday to keep a lid on a defense lawyer's concerns about whether a juror will be fair. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said any subsequent court filings about the issue...
Biden announces new investment into state’s healthcare, including Nevada
WASHINGTON D.C., Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration is announcing $74 million in investments to improve healthcare across 37 states, including Nevada. The grant money will go towards improving health care facilities nationwide, and will help 143 rural health care organizations and three million people nationwide. “The Emergency Rural Health...
Tennessee McDonald’s employee calls police after migrants begin panhandling during stop on way to East Coast
A Tennessee McDonald’s employee said she called police after a bus of migrants headed to the East Coast from Texas pulled into a Chattanooga neighborhood for a pit stop and some migrants began panhandling. "I had to get the police to remove them from the premises, which they turn...
America’s kids unmasked two years later: Examining COVID mandate consequences as students return to class
As a new school year starts ramping up, many children nationwide will experience their first day back to school without mask requirements or other COVID-related mandates for the first time in more than two years. At the start of the new school year in 2021, around 75% of U.S. schools...
Another busload of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City
Another busload of migrants from Texas arrived in New York City Monday morning. A bus with Texas plates arrived at Port Authority in Manhattan, and NYC Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs, Manuel Castro, shook the hands of migrants as an estimated 52 people disembarked. Fox News estimated that about 46 men...
Preparing for the Nevada DMV appointment-only switch
Starting Monday, the DMV will be switching to an appointment only model which means the usual walk-ins won’t be available.
Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years
The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
Nevada woman charged with falsifying records appears in court Thursday
NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman charged with obstruction of justice by falsifying records will make her initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday. Anna Kline is charged with one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday. According to a criminal...
New Orleans prisoner barricade protest ends, Louisiana authorities say
The New Orleans prisoners protest – in which inmates barricaded themselves inside a pod to plea for improved jail conditions – ended on Sunday, Louisiana authorities say. Orleans Justice Center inmates organized on Friday to demand better conditions – including asking for better food and medicine, a washing machine, a dryer and a kiosk. The effort lasted throughout the weekend.
More Human Remains Found in Vegas’ Lake Mead
Las Vegas Police Department’s homicide’s Lt. Ray Spencer warned the public in late July that as the water level continues to drop in Lake Mead, “it’s likely that [they] will find additional bodies that have been dumped.”. Spencer’s prophecy, reported in The Dallas Express, proved accurate...
