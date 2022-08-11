Alex Bregman stepped up in more ways than one Sunday during the Houston Astros’ 6-3 victory against the Oakland Athletics. Bregman hit his 16th home run of the season off Oakland pitcher Cole Irvin in the first inning. He also had an RBI double in the seventh inning to help pad the lead. He finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO