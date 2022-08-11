ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fox News

Ex-MLB star recalls making Michael Jordan buy him beer

Michael Jordan was on the top of the basketball world when he left the NBA to give baseball a try, but members of the Chicago White Sox, including Ozzie Guillen, were not about to give him preferential treatment. Guillen was already a three-time All-Star in 1994 when Jordan joined the...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

World Series champ says he'd hit Fernando Tatis Jr 'every single time' following PED suspension

Jonathan Papelbon, a former six-time All-Star closer and 2007 World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox, had a fiery response to the Fernando Tatis Jr. suspension. Tatis, who was about to return to the San Diego Padres after being on the injury list the entire season, received an 80-game suspension for a positive drug test. Tatis said he "inadvertently" took medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Astros' Alex Bregman delivers home run with Uvalde community watching

Alex Bregman stepped up in more ways than one Sunday during the Houston Astros’ 6-3 victory against the Oakland Athletics. Bregman hit his 16th home run of the season off Oakland pitcher Cole Irvin in the first inning. He also had an RBI double in the seventh inning to help pad the lead. He finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

Giannis Antetokounmpo opens the door on switching teams 'down the line'

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a remark Sunday that could leave Milwaukee Bucks fans a bit nervous for the future. Antetokounmpo appeared on FOX 32 Chicago’s "The Sports Zone" and appeared to suggested he would be open to playing for the Chicago Bulls in the future. The two-time MVP cited the Bulls’ legacy in the NBA as one of the reasons why Chicago remained an attractive destination for him.
CHICAGO, IL
