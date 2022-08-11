Read full article on original website
GTFOH
3d ago
I hope she recovers, but can't have too much sympathy for a person who chose to drive under the influence and risk others. What she does with her life is on her, but she has no right to endanger anyone else.
Shemp Howard
3d ago
Maybe so, let’s pray her recovery……..news is so annoying…..that stuff comes later
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident
It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
Anne Heche under influence of cocaine at time of crash, in ‘dire’ condition: report
Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl at the time of her horrific car crash last Friday. Los Angeles Police Department sources told TMZ Thursday that the actress’ blood test results came up positive for both substances. However, the law enforcement insiders cautioned that fentanyl may have been administered to Heche at the hospital to help manage her pain after the accident, so they will do more testing to determine whether the fentanyl was in her system when she crashed. The actress, 53, was not under the influence of alcohol, reports TMZ, despite a photo taken shortly before...
Mystery as little boy Mason, 5, dies after being found unconscious in a bathtub in home covered in vomit and blood
A FATHER has been arrested over the death of his five-year-old son who was found unconscious in a bathtub covered in vomit and blood. Officers were called to 32-year-old Darwin Reyes's residence in East Hollywood on July 25 at 2.20pm local time after he claimed he found his son, Mason Reyes, not breathing in a bathtub.
People
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ following horrific car crash
After a horrific car crash last Friday, a representative shared a statement about the condition of actress Anne Heche, revealing that she is not expected to survive. According to the statement released via The Hollywood Reporter, Heche suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury” due to the incident where her vehicle crashed into a home on Aug. 5. She remains in a coma, in critical condition.
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni: Deputies Find Video Of Teen Taken Hours Before She Disappeared
As the search intensifies for Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing following a campground party over the weekend, deputies have reportedly found a video of the girl taken hours before she disappeared. The 16-year-old from Truckee was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground at around 12:30 a.m....
Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii
A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
California doctor says he caught wife dumping Drano in his lemonade after he rigged kitchen with cameras
A California radiologist says he has video evidence of his wife, a dermatologist, spiking his drinks with dangerous household chemicals on multiple occasions – after he developed internal injuries and hid cameras in their kitchen. Irvine police arrested 45-year-old dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu, who also goes by Emily, last...
Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni’s Mom Shares Final Text, When She ‘Knew Something Was Wrong’
Missing California teen Kiely Rodni sent her mom one final message late Friday night. The 16-year-old texted her mom, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, from a party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee — about 15 miles north of Lake Tahoe — saying she planned to leave the party in 45 minutes and would come “straight home.”
Missing Kiely Rodni: Massive search as friends reveal teen's last known footsteps in possible abduction case
A massive search effort was underway Tuesday morning for the missing California 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished after telling family she was going to head home from a high school graduation sendoff early Saturday. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has said they were investigating a possible abduction because the girl’s...
Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time of the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma, according to a new report.An LAPD source says that the actor was not under the influence of alcohol, but had cocaine as well as fentanyl in her system, reported TMZ.Law enforcement officials secured a warrant to test Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital, which means that the fentanyl could have been in her system if it was prescribed as pain medication after the accident, the report states.Heche, 53, remains unconscious...
Bizarre Behavior: Anne Heche Bought Red Wig Before Being Rushed To Hospital Where She Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash
As Anne Heche remains hospitalized in "extremely critical care" and a coma, new details have emerged about what went down moments before she bulldozed her car into a home, setting herself and the property on fire. The 53-year-old actress went to a Venice Beach hair salon where she bought a red wig less than 30 minutes before police responded to the fiery crash site on Friday, Radar has learned. Heche was smiling and "coherent” just 27 minutes before the bizarre incident.'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH...
Actress Anne Heche pronounced legally dead after crash
Actress Anne Heche is legally dead after a fiery crash in Los Angeles a week ago. Her family said the 53-year-old suffered an injury that completely cut off oxygen to her brain. Heche is on life support as doctors determine what organs can be donated.Aug. 12, 2022.
Anne Heche’s Blood Tested Positive For Narcotics, Says LAPD
On Friday, actress Anne Heche reportedly crashed her car into a Los Angeles home. The accident left her in a coma for several days before she succumbed to her injuries and died. After eye-witnesses claimed to have seen her speeding down the road, investigators issued a drug test that found Heche had narcotics in her system.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Dead at 53 After Car Crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche, the actress best known for her roles in the soap opera Another World and films such as Donnie Brasco, Psycho and Six Days, Seven Nights, has died at age 53, ET confirms. While the actress' heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of...
Los Angeles man found stabbed to death on running path, suspect at large, police say
A man was found stabbed to death on a running trail near a river in Los Angeles early Wednesday and police are investigating his death as a homicide. The man’s body was discovered next to the path along the Los Angeles River at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Valleyheart Drive in Studio City, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.
FBI forensic report concludes Alec Baldwin pulled trigger on 'Rust' set: report
A new discovery has been made in the fatal "Rust" shooting involving Alec Baldwin. According to ABC News, which obtained a copy of the FBI's forensic report, the gun used on the New Mexico movie set could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled. The FBI conducted an...
Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’
The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
California police arrest dozens in major anti-gang operation
Dozens of people were arrested Friday in a multi-department sweep of a suspected gang operation in Southern California, police said. The arrests were spearheaded by the San Bernardino Police Department with help from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and surrounding cities. The operation – part of a program...
