butlerradio.com
Sarah “Sally” Marie Barlow Kennedy
Sarah “Sally” Marie Barlow Kennedy, age 87, of Portersville, peacefully passed away on Sunday August 14,2022 at Quality Life Services in Grove City, while on Hospice care. Born May 27,1935 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Openshaw Barlow. Prior to meeting her...
butlerradio.com
Three Die In Crash Near Parker
Three people died Tuesday in an accident that happened near Parker. State police say the two vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on North Riverview Drive in Hovey Township, Armstrong County—that’s about an eighth of a mile north of the Parker Bridge. Police say 50-year-old Ronald Stockdill...
butlerradio.com
BASD Eliminates Birthday Treats
The Butler Area School District is changing their policy regarding birthday treats. A previous version of the Elementary Parent-Student Handbook stated “Please contact your child’s teacher before sending treats to school”. After hearing concerns expressed by teachers through administration, such as the possibility of dangerous allergic reactions...
butlerradio.com
More Trails Possibly Connecting To Butler County
Armstrong County has purchased a historic railroad bridge and land that could connect trails here in Butler County. The country bought the bridge that spans the Kiski River as well as 14 miles of the former Kiski Junction Railroad. The area is expected to be developed over the next two years.
butlerradio.com
Zoning Hearing To Be Held On Alameda Property
Butler Township will hold a public hearing as part of the process to consider a zoning change ordinance along Aubrey Drive. The hearing will be held on September 19th at 7 p.m. at the Butler Township Building. Butler Township Commissioners could choose to approve the new change later that night.
butlerradio.com
German Official To Make Stop In Saxonburg
Historic Saxonburg will be getting a visit by a German official this week. German Consul General David Gill is planning on attending Mingle on Main on Thursday, August 18th. He will be the highest-ranking German representative to ever visit the historic borough founded by German immigrants John Augustus and Carl F. Roebling in 1832.
butlerradio.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
Even though the Summer Reading Challenge for kids and teens has wrapped up, the Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Tweens and Teens are welcome to participate in a Summer Wrap Up Party at Tokens Arcade in Lyndora on...
butlerradio.com
Butler golfers victorious
–The Butler Boys Golf team defeated Knoch 188-217 at Saxon Golf Course Monday. Wyatt Kos led the Golden Tornado with a 36. Ryan Porch had a 37. Hunter Swidzinski added a 38 as Butler improved to 2-0. Knoch was led by Mitchell Davies who shot a 39. –The Butler Girls...
butlerradio.com
Road Maintenance Work Continues This Week
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson and Cranberry Townships as well as Reibold Road in Forward Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex...
butlerradio.com
Butler golfers open season with impressive victory
The Butler Boys Golf team opened their season with a victory over Kiski Area 194-207 Friday at the Slippery Rock Golf Club. Hunter Swidzinski led the Golden Tornado with a 35. Ryan Porch and Wyatt Kos added 37’s. Butler will play Knoch this afternoon at the Saxon Golf Course.
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigate Recent Scam
A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
butlerradio.com
Fewer People Hospitalized Locally With COVID
Local COVID hospitalizations have decreased again according to Butler Health System. The latest weekly update showed that, as of Monday morning, Butler Memorial Hospital is treating 11 patients for the coronavirus, with one person in the ICU. That’s five fewer patients hospitalized and the same number in the ICU compared...
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Facing Charges For Resisting Arrest
A local man was charged after attempting to resist arrest over the weekend. Butler Township Police say 44-year-old Brent Smith of Butler is facing charges of resisting arrest and DUI. It stems from an incident when officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a suspected intoxicated driver just before...
butlerradio.com
Portion Of South Duffy Rd. To Close For Next Two Days
A portion of South Duffy Road in Butler Township will be closed today and tomorrow. The road will be shut down to traffic from Sawmill Run Road to Highfield Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next two days. Crews will be working on a storm water pipe...
butlerradio.com
Sheriff Warns Of Scam Circulating
The Butler County Sheriff is warning of a new scam circulating the area. Mike Slupe says that someone is calling people and claiming to be a deputy sheriff in the department. The scammer then uses what is known as the jury duty scam—telling them someone will be coming to their house unless they pay over the phone.
butlerradio.com
Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend
Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by a dime over the past week to settle at $4.31 per gallon.
butlerradio.com
Police Release Details On ATV Crash That Seriously Injured One Person
Police are providing more details on an ATV crash over the weekend that left one person seriously injured. The accident happened Saturday around 6:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Main Street in Callery. Police say 61-year-old Candace Sheffer of Callery was trying to make a right hand turn on her ATV when she lost control of the vehicle and overturned several times.
