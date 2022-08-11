Read full article on original website
From ordering pizza to calling 911, bilingual kids feel pressure to 'be the adult'
Many first-generation Americans growing up in bilingual households feel they have to grow up faster than other kids. They often find themselves translating for their parents, and many report experiencing discrimination that can make them question their place in this country. As a first-generation American, I wanted to shine a...
New Wine in Old Bottles
"New Wine in Old Bottles" is the title of an innovative concert that took place on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Fynette Kulas Recital Hall at Baldwin Wallace University. The program was a collaboration between the Cleveland Composers Guild and Burning River Baroque, and featured works by living northeast Ohio composers including Sebastian Birch, Jennifer Conner, Karen Griebling, Jeffrey Quick, Ryan Charles Ramer and William Rayer, written for Baroque instruments including viola da gamba and harpsichord.
