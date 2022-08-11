ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

ideastream.org

New Wine in Old Bottles

"New Wine in Old Bottles" is the title of an innovative concert that took place on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Fynette Kulas Recital Hall at Baldwin Wallace University. The program was a collaboration between the Cleveland Composers Guild and Burning River Baroque, and featured works by living northeast Ohio composers including Sebastian Birch, Jennifer Conner, Karen Griebling, Jeffrey Quick, Ryan Charles Ramer and William Rayer, written for Baroque instruments including viola da gamba and harpsichord.

