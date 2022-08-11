Read full article on original website
David Robert Maxam (December 27, 1927 – August 3, 2022)
Longtime Green River resident, David Robert Maxam, passed away August 3, 2022 in Kalispell, MT, where he had resided since 2016. David was born December 27, 1927 in Green River, WY to Robert and Rose Maxam. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945. After graduation, he attended the University of Wyoming and then joined the Marines from February of 1946 to December of 1947, stationed in Honolulu, HI.
Birth Announcement: Madelyn Arzaga
Madelyn Arzaga was born on August 10, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, WY. She was welcomed into the world by proud parents Sonia and Erick Arzaga. Congratulations!. Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own...
Marilyn L. Thomas (December 27, 1952 – August 9, 2022)
Marilyn L. Thomas, 69, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 53 years and former resident of Colorado and New River, Wyoming. He preceded her in death June 13, 1991.Mexico. She was born December 27, 1952...
Deborah Oehler (October 1, 1955 – August 10, 2022)
Deborah Oehler, 66, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 12 years and former resident of Bismarck, Missouri. Mrs. Oehler was born October 1, 1955 in St. Louis, Missouri; the daughter of...
Green River FFA Chapter Named 3 Star Chapter for 2022 National Chapter Award
GREEN RIVER — The Green River FFA chapter has been recognized in 2022 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization. The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 14
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense. Status: , Bond: #9976, SURETY OR CASH, $1270, Court: RS Municipal Court. Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest. Status: , Bond: #9976, SURETY OR...
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Pearl, Socorro & Ron
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at the Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Pearl.
Green River’s Delaney Gardea Awarded National American FFA Degree
GREEN RIVER — Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through. agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of...
Woman Arrested after Vehicle Crash in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — A 32-year-old woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving went through a fence and into the side of a Rock Springs home. At approximately 5:35 p.m. on August 13, the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 1300 Block of Palisades Way for a vehicle that had crashed into a home. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Aspen Picerno.
Flash Flood Watch Issued for Sweetwater County This Weekend
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A flash flood watch has been issued for Sweetwater County this morning and will run through 10 p.m. Sunday, August 14, according the United States National Weather Service. The flood watch alert states that a portion of south central Wyoming, including east Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge,...
SCSD No. 1 Workshop Focuses on Student Achievement, Graduation Rates
ROCK SPRINGS — Overall student achievement levels and improved graduation rates were the major topics of discussion during a workshop held by the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees this week. Trustee John Bettolo spearheaded the conversation after researching the graduation rate at Rock Springs High...
