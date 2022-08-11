Longtime Green River resident, David Robert Maxam, passed away August 3, 2022 in Kalispell, MT, where he had resided since 2016. David was born December 27, 1927 in Green River, WY to Robert and Rose Maxam. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945. After graduation, he attended the University of Wyoming and then joined the Marines from February of 1946 to December of 1947, stationed in Honolulu, HI.

GREEN RIVER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO