Show your faith in democracy and cast a primary ballot | Editorial

In Broward County, 286 vote by mail ballots weren't counted in the November 2, 2021 Congressional primary election. Some of them were postmarked as early as Oct. 21. Lisa J. Huriash/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

When it comes to voting, it’s OK to procrastinate a little. But don’t wait much longer.

Based on the latest available statistics, about 305,000 voters in Broward County have requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the Aug. 23 primary election. Maybe you received your ballot but haven’t yet returned it. The envelope is on the coffee table, or perhaps still sitting in a stack of unopened mail.

That’s OK — as long as you vote.

As of Thursday, nearly 65,000 mail-in ballots had been returned, or about 21%, or one out of five. Broward ranked fourth in mail ballot returns, behind Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Pinellas. This has to improve, fast.

The actual number of unreturned mail ballots is probably a lot lower because the daily number, as reported to the state, may not reflect the ballots that are en route to the supervisor of elections office, or those ballots that have already arrived but haven’t been recorded as arriving.

However you cut it, these early numbers don’t look very good. That’s bad, but not surprising.

This trend must end

Broward has been a laggard in the past three statewide primary elections held in midterm or non-presidential election years. It’s a trend that must end.

Four years ago, the Broward primary turnout was 23.5% compared to 27.5% for the state as a whole. In 2014, Broward’s turnout was an exceptionally awful 10.8%, compared to 17.6% statewide. In 2010, the Broward primary showing was 14.9% compared to 22% statewide.

People don’t vote in primaries because they don’t think it’s important, and they’re wrong.

Many contests are decided in primaries, especially where one political party is dominant — as in Broward, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than two to one. Just as important, primaries winnow the field to the choices that a much larger electorate faces in the general election on Nov. 8.

We need clear and definitive choices made by many voters — in the unlikely event that the losing side challenges the results.

If you didn’t request a vote-by-mail ballot, or you don’t trust the U.S. Postal Service, or you simply prefer to vote in person at a polling place, you’re in luck.

Broward will open 23 early voting sites all over the county on Saturday, Aug. 13 and they will be open every day through Sunday Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Palm Beach County’s 20 early voting locations opened last Monday, and they too will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 21.

The locations are listed on the county election websites, browardvotes.gov and pbcelections.org .

Democracy in danger

Democracy is in danger, in Florida and America. A good remedy for that would be an overwhelming turnout by voters to demonstrate belief in our form of government — it’s all we have — and faith in free and fair elections.

Study your ballot. Read it carefully. Vote it all the way through.

If you’re not sure who to vote for in a race, seek advice from someone you trust. Do a google search of candidates. Review the Sun Sentinel’s candidate endorsements in this election. It’s a civics test. If you’re still not sure, leave the race blank. Don’t guess or pick a name that sounds good.

Do not rely solely on campaign literature, though you should read that too — with skeptical eyes.

When lazy voters stay home, elections are decided by a tiny fraction of the electorate, which is by definition not as representative and not as democratic. And then, all too often, those who never bothered to vote complain about the terrible choices their neighbors made, which makes no sense.

On those rare occasions when Broward voters are highly motivated, it’s impressive, as in the last presidential election in November 2020.

The county’s turnout was 76.1%, close to the statewide average of 77.2%. When more than three of every four registered voters casts a ballot, it’s a sure sign that people are engaged and motivated.

Florida desperately needs that same level of engagement now. The stakes in November will be extremely high, and there’s no better place to begin than with this primary election.

If you’re a Democrat or a Republican, you should vote in every one of your party’s races, and if you’re not a member of either party, you can still vote in all judicial and school board races and for Broward’s property tax referendum for schools.

Your vote-by-mail ballot arrived a month ago. Early voting sites will be open all over the place for more than a week. You can go vote on Election Day, Aug. 23.

There are no good excuses. The best way to make your voice heard is to get out and vote.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .