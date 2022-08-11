ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

TruthHurts
3d ago

Sisolaks needs to stop using federal funding for Nevada residents and start using state funding, instead of pocketing everything you can possibly put in your fat little trousers. GIVE BACK TO THE RESIDENTS!!! STOP MAKING TOURISTS AND IMMIGRNATS MORE COMFORTABLE THAN US.

2
KOLO TV Reno

Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit. The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado

This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules

RENO, Nev. (AP) — As officials in some parts of rural Nevada vow to bypass voting machines in favor of hand counting ballots this November, the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing statewide rules that would specify how to do it, including requiring bipartisan vote counters, room for observation and how many ballots to count at a time.
news3lv.com

Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Guideline is 1 social worker for every 250 students. NV schools have 1 for every 8,730.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As the first week of school comes to a close with a shortage of nearly 3,000 teachers in the state, Nevada faces another staffing shortage in its education system — mental health professionals.  The state would need 35 times as many school social workers, 3.7 times as many school psychologists and twice as many school […] The post Guideline is 1 social worker for every 250 students. NV schools have 1 for every 8,730. appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU

Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years

The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

Reno closing in on record for wettest August in history

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Thunderstorms roared all over Northern Nevada to kick start the month of August. Since August 1 of this year, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport has recorded 1.55 inches of rain, making this the second wettest August in Reno history. The record to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada woman charged with falsifying records appears in court Thursday

NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman charged with obstruction of justice by falsifying records will make her initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday. Anna Kline is charged with one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday. According to a criminal...
NEVADA STATE
thecentersquare.com

How the Foreclosure Rate in Nevada Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
NEVADA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

More human remains found at Lake Mead

More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, according to officials at the national recreation area. The National Park Service stated that human skeletal remains were spotted at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Swim Beach area of the lake and were recovered with assistance from the dive team from Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV

